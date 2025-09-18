6 Outdated Outfits Jill Biden Was Caught Wearing

Jill Biden has had many style wins over the years, but she's also had some less-than-great moments. Unfortunately, when it comes to the latter, sometimes her outfits didn't just fail to highlight Biden's natural beauty; they were also super dated.

Okay, so we've hated on it countless times, but obviously we have to start with the sparkly blue dress Biden wore for the 2024 DNC. We can't not start with it — not given how similar it looks to a silver Vetements number Kim Kardashian wore back in 2016. Like, her last name was Kardashian West at the time. Did Biden's dress flaunt her killer figure? We guess. Even so, we'll never get over just how jarring (and outdated) a pick it was.