6 Outdated Outfits Jill Biden Was Caught Wearing
Jill Biden has had many style wins over the years, but she's also had some less-than-great moments. Unfortunately, when it comes to the latter, sometimes her outfits didn't just fail to highlight Biden's natural beauty; they were also super dated.
Okay, so we've hated on it countless times, but obviously we have to start with the sparkly blue dress Biden wore for the 2024 DNC. We can't not start with it — not given how similar it looks to a silver Vetements number Kim Kardashian wore back in 2016. Like, her last name was Kardashian West at the time. Did Biden's dress flaunt her killer figure? We guess. Even so, we'll never get over just how jarring (and outdated) a pick it was.
One of Jill Biden's travel looks was giving 2014
On to another outdated look, when Jill Biden was photographed exiting a chopper at the White House in August 2024, her lewk was a far cry from many of her sleeker fits. Between the blazer, the cut of the dress itself, it's notch neckline, and the fact that she paired it with a pair of flat sandals, it was kind of giving teacher circa 2014.
Of course, she is a teacher and is known to be a stellar one, so there's that. Plus, the dress showed off Biden's killer legs. That said, of the moment, this look was not.
Leather leggings and a blazer were another dated choice
We'll start by saying leather leggings are always a risk, and wearing them as a septuagenarian is pretty iconic in its own right. Having said that, the specific styling Jill Biden went with when jetting (or should we say choppering?) off for the New Year in December 2022 felt very early 2010s-coded. In fact, we're pretty sure we saw Kim Kardashian wearing a similar 'fit back in 2012.
Perhaps we'd have felt differently if Biden had worn a boxier blazer or a slightly baggier pair of leather pants. Once again, though, she gets major snaps for taking the risk in her 70s.
Jill Biden's silky gold frock aged her
Many may be surprised to learn that Jill Biden and Joe Biden have a 9-year age gap between them. However, when she pulled out a silky gold dress for a 2024 reception at the White House, it kind of seemed as though she was dressing to hide just how much younger she was than her husband.
Of all the outfits Jill wore in 2024, this may have been her least flattering – everything from the style to the color felt wrong. It also aged her in a big way, and given just how gorgeous Jill is, we're almost mad at just how bad a choice the dress was.
She gave us '90s Cruella De Vil (and not in a good way)
Listen, '90s fashion has been back for a hot second, so having a 'fit that looks like it came straight from that decade doesn't automatically make an ensemble dated. Sadly for Jill Biden, though, her 2022 polka dot getup was just too much. In fact, it kind of had us wondering if she'd been inspired by Glenn Close's wardrobe in the 1996 "101 Dalmatians" live-action remake.
FTR, it wasn't just the prints making everything feel outdated. Biden's blowout and French mani were major culprits as well.
Jill gave us 2011 music festival vibes (10 years late)
Remember those crocheted waistcoats of yore? The ones you'd wear to a music festival? Well, Jill Biden certainly does. Case in point: her decision to wear one to Camp David in 2021.
The fact that Biden's accessories included a stack of bangles, two necklaces, and aviator sunnies only added to the very early 2010s festival-inspired look. Then again, the waterfall design was a little more 2009-esque. Talk about touching all bases with just one outdated look!
Like we said, the former first lady has had a ton of great fashion moments during her many years in the spotlight. Even so, everybody makes mistakes, and unfortunately for Jill, she's no exception. First ladies, they're just like us.