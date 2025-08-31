Jill Biden Fashion Disasters That Didn't Highlight Her Natural Beauty
Like her successor (and predecessor), Melania Trump, Jill Biden was a model when she was younger, so it's not exactly surprising that during her time as FLOTUS, she knew which colors and styles worked best for her. Then again, there were also a few not-so-great moments, where instead of highlighting her natural beauty, Jill's lewks were ... well, messy.
Ofc, we're starting with the dress Jill donned for the 2024 DNC. To this day, we don't quite understand the choice, and we'd go as far as saying it was probably the most unflattering outfit she wore in all of 2024 (or ever, for that matter). Though it was certainly the right color for her, the sequins distracted from that. Making matters even worse, the sequins seemed to create indents where the fabric wrinkled. It also seemed to be a smidge too big for the then-FLOTUS.
It bears mentioning that Jill clearly doesn't share our sentiments. After all, she re-wore the dress on a date night with Joe Biden in 2025. That said, no amount of enthusiasm is enough to get us to like it back. Soz. Not really.
Jill Biden loves a sparkly blue moment
Jill Biden's glittering mishap at the DNC wasn't her first rodeo. A few months prior, she and Joe Biden hosted the president and first lady of Kenya at the White House — and boy, did Jill make the whole place shimmer.
Again, we'll give the former FLOTUS props for the color choice, because it certainly did make her blue eyes pop. In fact, another dress in the same hue would likely have landed her on best-dressed lists. However, between the sequins and the satin detailing that looked more awkward than elevated, what might have been a showstopper moment felt decidedly frumpy.
Jill's lilac suit could have been great
Beyond blues, Jill Biden looks stunning in pastel colors, so when she wore a lilac suit to speak at the 2023 National Education Association's Representative Assembly, she certainly had the beginnings of something great. We'll also give credit where it's due and say it did do wonders for her complexion. And to think, all that brightness and nary a sequin in sight! That said, the fit of the suit distracted from that in a big way.
Both the pants and blazer appeared somewhat rumpled, with the latter's sleeves sticking out the most. TBH, we feel like a redo is in order.
Jill Biden's Nowruz dress aged her
In honor of the White House's 2023 Nowruz celebration, Jill Biden donned a red lace shift dress with short sleeves. Red is generally seen as a great color to ring in the Persian new year, so props to Biden for that, but unfortunately, her specific dress did more to age her.
Perhaps if the frock were more fitted, it would have looked less frumpy. Another fabric might also have given the lewk more "oomph." Perhaps Biden felt the same way, and that paved the way for her sequin dresses in the time that followed. Talk about an origin story.
Jill's 'fit for the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors was a lot
Jill Biden's gown for the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors was busy right from the get-go (we're talking a sequin skirt and decals), and yeah, it was a lot. However, she took things even further in her accessorizing — and not necessarily in a good way.
On top of her already-busy dress, Biden added two necklaces. That said, her hair did seem as though it had been hastily pulled back rather than professionally styled, so perhaps she'd been hurried out the door while trying them on. Why do we feel like she was singing along to Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled" as it all happened?
Jill wore surprisingly frumpy 'fit on the 2020 campaign
Speaking of "a lot going on," next up is the ensemble Jill Biden wore while campaigning for her husband in 2020, which was comprised of a little bit of everything.
Of course, it was during the pandemic, and Biden's face was covered with a mask, so there was already some hiding of the natural beauty going on because of that. However, the actual outfit was a little on the wacky side. A top, layered with a zip-up jacket, and then finished off with a blazer, paired with a polkadot skirt and boots – yeah, it was a lot.
We're still confused about Jill Biden's Lincoln Awards dress
When Jill Biden was still in her second lady era, she took to the stage at the 2015 Lincoln Awards wearing ... we're not quite sure. We'll go with some kind of spiky flower. Or perhaps a selection of fake lashes bundled up to make something new. #Recycling.
As with all the other occasions when Jill's outfits missed the mark, the then-SLOTUS was still gorgeous (and shout out to those super-toned arms!). Even so, we're glad to know she's gone on to have some better fashion moments in the time since — and yes, many of them have even been sequin-free.