Jill Biden Fashion Disasters That Didn't Highlight Her Natural Beauty

Like her successor (and predecessor), Melania Trump, Jill Biden was a model when she was younger, so it's not exactly surprising that during her time as FLOTUS, she knew which colors and styles worked best for her. Then again, there were also a few not-so-great moments, where instead of highlighting her natural beauty, Jill's lewks were ... well, messy.

Ofc, we're starting with the dress Jill donned for the 2024 DNC. To this day, we don't quite understand the choice, and we'd go as far as saying it was probably the most unflattering outfit she wore in all of 2024 (or ever, for that matter). Though it was certainly the right color for her, the sequins distracted from that. Making matters even worse, the sequins seemed to create indents where the fabric wrinkled. It also seemed to be a smidge too big for the then-FLOTUS.

It bears mentioning that Jill clearly doesn't share our sentiments. After all, she re-wore the dress on a date night with Joe Biden in 2025. That said, no amount of enthusiasm is enough to get us to like it back. Soz. Not really.