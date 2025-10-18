The Tragedy Of Joshua Jackson Just Gets Sadder And Sadder

Joshua Jackson has been booked and busy since his teens, and he has had the staying power in Hollywood most actors can only dream of (let alone those who had their big breaks early). Even so, that doesn't mean every aspect of his life has been a fairytale. On the contrary, between an at-times tough childhood and career doubts, feeling used, and several heartbreaking personal moments, Jackson has been very open about some of the sadder details of his life.

We'll start with Jackson's childhood. The "Dawson's Creek" star has mentioned on a number of occasions that he was a child of divorce. Speaking to The Seattle Times in 1998, he told the outlet, "My parents getting divorced as a kid was obviously a very traumatic experience. And then after, it was just me, my sister and my mother, and we went at it alone." Jackson added that the family's financial situation also changed a lot. "I went from being a very well-off little kid to having a couple rough years, to rebuilding — my mother did that," he recounted, adding that through it all, they'd become incredibly close.

Of course, Jackson went on to become a very big star in his teens, thanks first to "The Mighty Ducks" and then "Dawson's Creek," meaning at least from a money perspective, things were on the up-and-up. Sadly, though, the emotional wounds were tough to heal — particularly because after the divorce, his dad disappeared from their lives. In a 2020 interview with OK!, the actor mused about that situation, "You never really get over it ... I don't think you can. You just metabolize it. It just becomes a part of your life" (via Today). Sure enough, Jackson has gone on to reference the divorce countless more times over the years.