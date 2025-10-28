The Most Tragic Details About Britney And Jamie Lynn Spears' Strained Relationship

Jamie Lynn Spears, however, has a very different recollection of growing up with Britney Spears. In her 2022 memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," she credits Britney with helping to raise her. "Being the baby sister of Britney Spears is nothing like what people assume. From the day I arrived, I became Britney's. Momma was often working and taking care of the family. She was also dealing with the complexities of an addict husband," Jamie Lynn recalled, per ET Online.

According to Jamie Lynn, it wasn't until Britney's high-profile split with Justin Timberlake that things became strained between the sisters. "The constancy of their relationship provided the best example of a loving couple I had ever seen," Jamie Lynn confessed. "I was completely heartbroken when it was over and believed that it was a devastating loss in Britney's life as well." Jamie Lynn went on to share that in the aftermath of Britney's breakup with Justin, Britney started to pull away from her. "After years of making me a priority and spending time together, my sister was now moving on without me," she wrote. Case in point: Britney's erratic decision to marry family friend Jason Alexander during a wild night out in Las Vegas. "I just knew this was a bad idea. Something was way off with her," Jamie Lynn recalled. "The last thing I said before she left was, 'Now don't go and marry Jason while you're there, Britney!' She rolled her eyes at me and said the equivalent of 'as if.' But sure enough, within hours we got word that in a haze of substance she had married him."