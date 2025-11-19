The Transformation Of Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Has Everyone's Attention

Christine Brown's split from Kody Brown wasn't entirely an amicable decision. Although Christine wanted to stay friends afterward, Kody made it clear that he was not open to exploring a friendship with his ex-wife. His choice was based on the fact that two of his then wives weren't on good terms with their ex-husbands, and with the same breath, Kody resisted Christine's decision to move back to her hometown, Utah. "That's sort of unrealistic for us with the situation with our kids," Kody said at the time (via TLC).

Nevertheless, Christine put her Arizona home on the market (the entire Brown family had moved to Flagstaff from Las Vegas back in 2018). A week before she was set to relocate, she got an offer on her house, but unfortunately, the deal went off the rails on the day she was supposed to move. "So, the house is back on the market and people are coming today to look at it," Christine explained on an episode of "Sister Wives" (via TLC)

Christine also let the audience know that she hadn't seen her new residence in Utah, a rental she got with the help of her daughter, Mykelti Brown. Although Christine was emotional about leaving the family she had known behind, she was also delighted about the prospects of a new beginning. "Today, I get to be at home," she expressed. "It just feels so overwhelmingly amazing." Christine eventually sold her part of the Flagstaff property back to Kody and Robyn Brown for a reported $10.