Jeremy Allen White Was Never The Same After Shameless

There are few hotter actors right now than Jeremy Allen White, who has skyrocketed to the top of Hollywood. A big reason for that has been his portrayal of tortured, perfectionist chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in "The Bear," the critically acclaimed Hulu series for which he's won two Emmy Awards.

That said, it's not like White came out of nowhere. Prior to "The Bear," he spent more than a decade on TV playing Philip "Lip" Gallagher on the Showtime hit, "Shameless." Over the course of the show's 11 seasons, viewers witnessed White's head-turning transformation. After all, he lived nearly his entire 20s during the course of the series' run, while also honing his skills as an actor each day.

Since the show ended in 2021, his career has been on an upward trajectory that just keeps heading ever higher. And while fans of the show may wonder whatever happened to the stars of "Shameless," keep on reading, it'll be clear why White was never the same after "Shameless."