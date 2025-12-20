Michelle Obama's Best And Worst Looks As First Lady

Michelle Obama's eye for fashion and style has evolved over the years. Nowadays, the former FLOTUS has chosen a more daring approach and sometimes wears outfits that suggest she is desperate to stay on trend. She traded her touched-up bobs for braids and switched up her look to include striking, statement-making pieces, such as sequin thigh-high Balenciaga boots that broke the internet. Just as she makes headlines these days, Michelle's wardrobe was captivating to the public during her time as First Lady.

After Barack Obama was elected into office in November 2008, it didn't take long before the masses' obsession with Michelle's outfits showed itself in the stock market. According to a 2010 ABC News report, Michelle obviously worked with designers that made her some stunning ensembles, but her preference for off-the-rack clothing by apparel brands such as J.Crew and the Gap was the real game-changer: It propelled their revenue into the billions.

"Each single appearance of hers could move a stock price by $14 million," David Yermack, a professor of finance and business at New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business, revealed in an interview with Good Morning America. The former First Lady sported many eye-catching looks during her reign, but sometimes, she fell short of the mark. Here's a roundup of her hits and misses.