Jarring Photos Of Matt Gaetz That Make Us Miss His Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

It's no secret that Matt Gaetz has had one of the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face. However, that hasn't exactly stopped us from channeling our inner Kevin Hart every time we see pre-surgery pics of the disgraced would-be attorney general. Say it with us, now: Damn!

Alex Wong/Getty

Gaetz has always had heavy brows, and pre-surgery pics show that they were pretty arched even before he had his MAGA-over. However, there's also no question that the height of those arches wasn't quite so intense. Au contraire, they must have changed dramatically when ... well, when Gaetz changed dramatically. Perhaps he'd heard the adage "The higher the hair, the closer to God" and figured the same applied to brows? And his eyebrows may be his most striking feature, but he overhauled his whole look during his years in the political spotlight. Either way, pre-cosmetic work, a younger Gaetz looked distinctly more realistic.