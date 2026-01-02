Usha Vance Was Never The Same After Marrying JD

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

JD Vance's meteoric rise from humble beginnings in Middletown, Ohio, and a family that emerged from the hills of Appalachia to becoming a political superstar, a bastion of modern conservatism, and the vice president of the United States under the administration of President Donald Trump — all of which occurred before he turned 41 — has been nothing short of cinema come to life. However, the former Ohio senator was hardly alone on the journey. His own merits notwithstanding, much of his success can also be traced back to his wife of more than a decade, Usha Vance (née Chilukuri), who has been his partner in all things dating back to their meeting as students at Yale Law School.

In his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," JD Vance credited his wife for helping him navigate the elite social world of an Ivy League institution and his own anger, writing, "The sad fact is that I couldn't do it without Usha. Even at my best, I'm a delayed explosion — I can be defused, but only with skill and precision." While Usha played a key role in shaping the person that JD came to be, her 2014 marriage to the future vice president similarly shaped her own story as she transitioned from her individual pursuits as the daughter of Indian immigrants and a legal maven into the role of wife, mother, and second lady. Here are a handful of ways in which her life changed forever.