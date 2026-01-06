10 MAGA Stars Who Desperately Need A New Makeup Artist In 2026
The Republican makeup aesthetic has been taking social media by storm. Case in point: When Kansas City Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes publicly became an ally of Donald Trump, it didn't take long before she fell victim to the Republican makeup trend. The look, also known as "MAGA Makeup," is hard to miss and speaks to an over-the-top and somewhat amateur makeup application. The term was coined by comedian Suzanne Lambert, who doubles as a self-taught makeup enthusiast.
So, what exactly does MAGA makeup entail? "No skin prep whatsoever," Lambert explained in an interview with Glamour. "So there's no moisturizer. If they use a primer, which is rare, but if they do, it's likely a silicone-based primer that does not go with their water-based foundation. The foundation never matches their undertones." Lambert further added that MAGA girls have a preference for yellow undertones, no contouring, and unblended eye makeup.
Over the years, some diehard MAGA supporters have proven this theory to be true and earned their stripes in the poor makeup blunder board. From overdrawn eyebrows to signature lipstick shades that are unflattering at best to long lashes that distract from workplace professionalism, these MAGA stars definitely need new makeup artists in 2026.
Laura Loomer has had far too many makeup fails
Far-right activist Laura Loomer has millions of fans online, some of whom claim that cameras don't do her justice, and she looks better in person. Nevertheless, Loomer has had several makeup slip-ups in the past, all of which were unfortunately photographed. For instance, in December 2019, Loomer was pictured at Mar-a-Lago alongside her campaign consultant, Karen Giorno, and her choice of foundation washed her out. It didn't help that she heavily dusted her cheeks with pink blush.
In a similar fashion, one of Loomer's most common makeup mistakes is the way she fills in her eyebrows; she tends to darken them, as she did during a Hanukkah reception in December 2025, and the end result is a mismatch with her dark hair. Ideally, the eyebrow shade should be lighter. More than once, Loomer has also shown up to events with unevenly shaped eyebrows. This was true when the former congressional aspirant attended a campaign event in 2020 with one sharp-angled eyebrow while the other had a softer curve.
Loomer could definitely use the services of a new makeup artist, but according to a July 2025 tweet by the Trump ally, it takes too much work to get all glammed up. "Do you know how much of a pain in the ass it is to do hair and makeup?" Loomer wrote. "I wish I didn't have to...Nothing more time consuming than hair and makeup."
Kimberly Guilfoyle could benefit from a lighter eye makeup look
Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle has made many makeup missteps over the years. In July 2024, Guilfoyle was pictured with heavy makeup at the Republican National Convention, featuring piled-up layers of foundation and blush. In the same way, the incumbent United States Ambassador to Greece attended New York Fashion Week in 2019, during which she was pictured with makeup that made her look overly light. In fact, under the glaring spotlight, it was clear that Guilfoyle's foundation didn't blend with her neck.
For years, Guilfoyle has been known to sport a trademark smokey eye style. Guilfoyle's go-to look features dark eye shadow, overdone eyeliner, and long lashes that create a dramatic impact. Her choice of spiky mascara makes for "the raccoon-eye effect," a key marker of the Republican eye makeup, as Suzanne Lambert told Glamour. To top it off, Guilfoyle's eyebrows are always overdrawn, and her aesthetic has been the subject of some TikTok makeup parodies.
It's hard to imagine that there was a time when the former lawyer preferred a softer look that accentuated her eyes in a more delicate way, especially since Guilfoyle's overall appearance has changed and sent plastic surgery rumors into overdrive. Is 2026 the year she goes back to her roots? She's worked with celebrity makeup artists like Javier Guerra in the past; perhaps he can give her a more palatable style.
Erika Kirk should consider toning down the heavy makeup
Following the tragic death of MAGA ally Charlie Kirk, his wife, Erika Kirk, made a name for herself as the rising face of the MAGA movement. Beyond her association with Donald Trump and rumored relationship with Vice President J.D. Vance, Erika has often made headlines for her glam overload. In December 2025, the Turning Point USA CEO smothered her face in makeup during an interview with Fox News. The previous month, Erika had shown up to the Fox Patriot Awards with cakey makeup that caused a stir online.
Per usual, Erika's look included striking lashes, eye-popping eyeliner, intense eye shadow, and of course, a thick layered foundation and blush combo. Some online users compared Erika's look to that of popular drag queen Brian Joseph McCook, commonly known by his moniker, Katya Zamolodchikova. Other critics questioned how Erika expressed her grief, writing in part (via X), "When I lost my husband, I was in tears most of the time for 5 months. I would be shopping & crying, couldn't help it. I didn't wear makeup for those months, I would have looked like Alice Cooper."
In 2026, Erika should consider scaling down the heavy makeup, especially since her natural look beautifully shows off her facial features. In a makeup-free photo posted on Instagram in 2014, the former pageant queen's neatly-shaped eyebrows and lashes brought attention to her gorgeous blue eyes. Naturally, some of her fans were intrigued. "She is truly a beautiful woman and doesn't need all that makeup !!" One person wrote.
Karoline Leavitt's overdrawn eyebrows are so high school
Just like her fellow MAGA enthusiasts, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has had her fair share of makeup blunders. Leavitt had a mishap when she made an appearance on the Londonderry Access Center TV show "Who's Looking Out For You?" wearing a shimmery highlighter that gave her a greasy look. This happened before she became the Trump administration's defender, but even after she assumed office, the glam errors continued.
Case in point: Leavitt got everyone talking when Vanity Fair posted a close-up picture of her face in December 2025. The image showed the one-time congressional aspirant with caked-up makeup that failed to hide her fine lines, and to rub salt in the wound, punctures presumed to be from fillers were visible on her upper lip. Still, Leavitt continues to make one major high school makeup mistake: overdrawing her eyebrows.
Leavitt shapes her eyebrows to draw attention to them — we've got to give her credit for at least ensuring they're properly arched — but their dark color makes them look heavy on her face. A closer look at the picture shared by Vanity Fair emphasized her eyebrows' harsh, blocky lines and uneven edges. The image further highlighted Leavitt's poorly done coloring, with light and dark patches and stray hairs in sight.
Melania Trump has had several makeup missteps
Melania Trump is famous for sporting a dark, smokey eye, an aesthetic that some critics believe gives her a no-nonsense persona. Melania's signature look is the brainchild of her long-term makeup artist, Nicole Bryl, who sometimes matches her makeup to the occasion, as she did at President Donald Trump's January 2017 inauguration. "I designed makeup tailored around her iconic Ralph Lauren sky-blue dress to look flawlessly fresh with emphasis on perfect skin adding warmth and dewiness, and topping it off with a delicate smokey eye for understated grandeur," Bryl explained in an interview with WWD.
Despite the intricacies that go into glamming Melania up, the First Lady is no stranger to makeup mistakes. In 2016, Melania attended the NBC Town Hall for the "Today" Show alongside Donald, and critics couldn't help but notice her bronzer-heavy look that included patches on her chin. Likewise, one of Melania's bad makeup fails happened when she appeared in an interview with "Fox & Friends" in September 2024. She wore a brown lipliner and pink lipstick combo. The mash-up didn't work because it's generally recommended that lip liners and lipsticks stay within the same shade family, with the liner slightly darker than the lipstick.
Melania could use a new makeup artist, but make no mistake, working for her may be a blow to any professional worth their salt. Bryl learned this the hard way. During an appearance on the "Return on Identity" podcast, the makeup artist revealed that her work with the Trumps was affected by politics, and the end result was being alienated by other professionals.
Is it time for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to ditch red lipstick?
Representative Lauren Boebert is widely known for her epic fashion fails, but beyond her questionable style choices, she also has several makeup mistakes in her corner. Boebert's go-to lipstick shade is bright red, but it's not always flattering. This was the case when she treated her Instagram followers to a June 2022 selfie in which she matched her lipstick and nail polish. Boebert wore the MAGA makeup look with striking pink blush and poorly groomed eyebrows, and the intensity of her lipstick gave her teeth a luminous effect.
In a similar manner, Boebert shared a picture of herself at a biking event in June 2021 to mark Memorial Day, and her face was plastered with clumsy makeup. The clash of fiery red lipstick with her yellow-toned foundation made her appearance feel offbeat. One Instagram commenter who was clearly appalled by the look wrote, "Stop using a butter knife to apply makeup. Tammy Fae had nothing on you."
That's not to say Representative Boebert hasn't worn lip colors that flatter her facial features. In August 2023, the congresswoman shared a selfie of herself and her sons, and the pink shade of lipstick she wore harmonized perfectly with her complexion. Red lipstick is associated with power and status, which Boebert could be trying to portray, but her best bet in 2026 could be a softer, more natural appearance.
Kristi Noem's long lashes are unconventional for the workplace
United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, has often caused a stir for having cakey makeup that feels unnatural. In the past, Noem has been pictured wearing foundation that made her skin appear dry, in addition to rocking poorly filled eyebrows that were unevenly shaped. And, on a typical day, glossy lips are ideal for a night out or casual wear, but they aren't recommended for professional settings. Therefore, when Noem gave her thoughts on the Biden-Harris border crisis on Fox News in September 2024, it was hard to pay attention to her delivery since her sparkly lips demanded more attention.
Per usual, Noem's go-to eye makeup is incomplete without her trademark long lash extensions. They come in all shapes and forms: lashes that are clumped together to look like one thick, solid-looking lash, exceptionally long lashes that nearly brush the edges of her eyebrows, standout spiky lashes that give her eyes a cartoon-like effect, you name it! Noem's spider lashes are clearly faker than her hair extensions, and 2026 could be the year she opts for a more effortless style.
According to experts, lashes in professional settings shouldn't be as dramatic as Noem's. They are best left subtle to allow for a smooth workday and draw less attention to the wearer's face. The more natural the lashes look — individual lashes are highly recommended — the better suited they are for work.
Lara Trump still makes an outdated makeup faux pas
MAGA stars are popular for butchering makeup, but according to a beauty expert who spoke to Nicki Swift, Lara Trump happens to be the fairest of them all. Our expert, Amber Renee, praised the "My View with Lara Trump" host for having a "more polished and modern" look. Lara is quite transparent when it comes to makeup and once shared a video of herself getting ready while her husband, Eric Trump, helped with her brushes, but she, too, has made mistakes over the years.
Lara's eyebrows are drawn so prominently that sometimes they take attention away from the rest of her face. This was the case when she shared a selfie with her son, Eric Luke Trump, in a December 2025 Instagram post, which she captioned, "Best cheering buddy." Even people without makeup experience could see that her eyebrows did the talking. It's almost impossible to imagine Lara with a different eyebrow shape, but back in the day, she wore them thinner.
Still on eye makeup, Lara has made one outdated mistake for ages: the use of eye shadow to highlight the crease above her eyelids. Technically, a crease is already a shadow, and by highlighting it, it gives the impression that her eyes are smaller. In a video shared on Instagram in October 2025, one fan noticed Lara's chaotic eye makeup and took to the comments section to ask, "What's going on with her eyes?"
Kari Lake could go easy on the heavy foundation
Kari Lake worked as a Fox TV anchor for decades before she ventured into politics. Lake quit the newsroom and announced her candidacy for governor of Arizona, but she lost the bid to Katie Hobbs. Lake then worked with the Trump administration as the head of Voice of America, and at the time of writing, the MAGA star is one of Donald Trump's senior media advisors. When it comes to makeup, Lake openly admits her mistakes. Case in point: When she was still working at Fox 10 in 2018, Lake shared a selfie of her made-up face with the caption (via Facebook), "I think I may have 'over-done' it with my eye makeup today. But there's no going back. I'll just have to own-it."
Lake was referencing her gradient-style makeup featuring light and dark eye shadow, but she's since made other errors. In October 2024, Lake had an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, and although the topic of interest was her gubernatorial bid, she made more headlines for her cakey makeup. Lake wore a yellow-toned foundation that clashed with her neck, along with pink blush and a smokey eye look. "What is wrong with Kari Lake's face compared to her neck? Extreme makeover? Bad lighting? Bad filters? The colour difference makes her look decidedly unwell!" One observer wrote (via YouTube). Of course, Lake's botched makeup was the subject of some online parodies, and she's since worn foundation that matches the rest of her skin, but sometimes the layering accentuates her lines instead of hiding them.
It's about time Nancy Mace eased up on her spiky clumped up bottom lashes
Congresswoman Nancy Mace has made a name for herself as the Trump administration's attack dog (she fiercely defended the January 2026 capture of Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro), but beyond her loyalty to the MAGA camp, she's also made headlines for her makeup fails. Just like other MAGA stars, Mace has been pictured in foundation-heavy looks, makeup that had her looking washed out, and overdone contours.
Mace's eye makeup continues to be the bone of contention. Occasionally, her eyebrows appear to be lightly filled, leaving a few areas bare. Additionally, the congresswoman's most consistent faux pas happens to be her clumped up spiky lower lashes that give an amateur feel. Clumped natural lashes can be caused by several factors, including using too much mascara and applying mascara over old makeup. Coupled with dark eyeliner, as is the case with Mace, the whole look appears messy.
It's not a crime to have mascara on your bottom lashes, but most people tend to forgo it altogether. Alternatively, Mace could consider lash extensions that give her look a more voluminous touch. As a third option, the congresswoman could change her application techniques; when the focus is on the roots and not the tips, the end result is more definition and nothing spiky, unless, of course, it's intended otherwise.