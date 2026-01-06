10 MAGA Stars Who Desperately Need A New Makeup Artist In 2026

The Republican makeup aesthetic has been taking social media by storm. Case in point: When Kansas City Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes publicly became an ally of Donald Trump, it didn't take long before she fell victim to the Republican makeup trend. The look, also known as "MAGA Makeup," is hard to miss and speaks to an over-the-top and somewhat amateur makeup application. The term was coined by comedian Suzanne Lambert, who doubles as a self-taught makeup enthusiast.

So, what exactly does MAGA makeup entail? "No skin prep whatsoever," Lambert explained in an interview with Glamour. "So there's no moisturizer. If they use a primer, which is rare, but if they do, it's likely a silicone-based primer that does not go with their water-based foundation. The foundation never matches their undertones." Lambert further added that MAGA girls have a preference for yellow undertones, no contouring, and unblended eye makeup.

Over the years, some diehard MAGA supporters have proven this theory to be true and earned their stripes in the poor makeup blunder board. From overdrawn eyebrows to signature lipstick shades that are unflattering at best to long lashes that distract from workplace professionalism, these MAGA stars definitely need new makeup artists in 2026.