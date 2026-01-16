Usha Vance's Style Transformation Can't Go Unnoticed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For years, Usha Vance and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, lived a quiet (and lavish) life away from the spotlight. The couple, who met in law school, both worked in corporate before JD Vance had a brush with fame. JD Vance stepped into the spotlight in 2016 when he published the bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" (it even became a Netflix film.) JD Vance truly found his footing in politics after winning the Ohio Senate race in 2022, and, of course, Usha publicly supported him. Usha's own star eventually began to rise during JD Vance's vice-presidential campaign, and when the latter and President Donald Trump were elected to office, she cemented her place in history as the Second Lady of the United States.

When it comes to fashion and style, Usha has stunned the public with some striking pieces, but she's also been pictured in outfits that could easily pass for everyday wear. Usha explained her thought process on "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain," saying, "I'm trying to think, 'What would I do if I were back in Cincinnati, living the life that I had set out to live?' I wouldn't be buying a new outfit for every event, right? Like, I wouldn't necessarily have my hair done and my makeup done. I would just try to be me and to feel like myself and be comfortable." Usha also disclosed that her wardrobe preferences are influenced by her friends, including one who works in the fashion industry. That said, here's a look at how her style has evolved.