Usha Vance's Style Transformation Can't Go Unnoticed
For years, Usha Vance and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, lived a quiet (and lavish) life away from the spotlight. The couple, who met in law school, both worked in corporate before JD Vance had a brush with fame. JD Vance stepped into the spotlight in 2016 when he published the bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" (it even became a Netflix film.) JD Vance truly found his footing in politics after winning the Ohio Senate race in 2022, and, of course, Usha publicly supported him. Usha's own star eventually began to rise during JD Vance's vice-presidential campaign, and when the latter and President Donald Trump were elected to office, she cemented her place in history as the Second Lady of the United States.
When it comes to fashion and style, Usha has stunned the public with some striking pieces, but she's also been pictured in outfits that could easily pass for everyday wear. Usha explained her thought process on "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain," saying, "I'm trying to think, 'What would I do if I were back in Cincinnati, living the life that I had set out to live?' I wouldn't be buying a new outfit for every event, right? Like, I wouldn't necessarily have my hair done and my makeup done. I would just try to be me and to feel like myself and be comfortable." Usha also disclosed that her wardrobe preferences are influenced by her friends, including one who works in the fashion industry. That said, here's a look at how her style has evolved.
Usha Vance donned simple, understated outfits during JD Vance's senatorial bid
Usha Vance has always been the quiet force that backs JD Vance up, and her effort dates back to when they were in college. In his 2016 memoir, JD Vance disclosed that he felt he didn't fit in at Yale University, but Usha was there to guide him through aspects of affluent living, such as the intricacies of fine dining. "Usha was teaching JD about the subtler aspects about being at an elite institution," the couple's friend and former classmate, Charles Tyler, told the BBC.
It was, therefore, not surprising when Usha stood by JD Vance's side throughout his senatorial bid in 2022. However, on the fashion front, Usha was seen in plain outfits that weren't head-turning in any sense of the word. For instance, when JD Vance won Ohio's Republican Senate primary in May 2022, he was pictured alongside Usha, who wore a sleeveless red dress that could easily pass for day-to-day office wear. The sleeveless, knee-length sheath number featured a simple neckline and visible threading, and Usha paired it with a colorful watch.
In November 2022, the duo was seen arriving at a polling station in Cincinnati, Ohio, together, and both their outfits were minimalist at best. JD Vance was dressed in a plain sneaker-jacket combo while Usha wore a black striped sweater, which she paired with skinny blue jeans and red kicks. Per usual, Usha let her hair fall freely, and instead of carrying a purse, she clasped her phone in her hands.
Usha Vance wore some low-key official pants at the 2024 election rallies
Before Usha Vance and JD Vance's troubled marriage rumors took center stage, the former was immersed in her role as a wife, actively encouraging JD Vance's vice-presidential bid. The pair were seen together at numerous election rallies, but fashion seemed to be the least of Usha's worries. She assembled looks that could just as easily have come from her corporate wardrobe. In August 2024, the pair held a rally at a Pennsylvania-based trucking company, during which Usha showed up in a sleeveless patterned blouse, which she styled with a pair of formal dark marigold-colored pants. As a testament to her simple style, Usha completed the outfit with a pair of closed-toe flat shoes.
That same month, Usha and JD Vance made a stop at NMC-Wollard Inc./Wollard International in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Usha appeared neat and well-dressed in a lacy top and a pair of orange pants. In a similar fashion, Usha and JD Vance held a rally at Middletown High School, Ohio, in July 2024, during which the former was dressed in a dull-colored top and pants combo. Usha's top featured a round neck and a standout tie detail accent, and were it not for the fact that JD Vance was well-known, she could have easily passed for the girl next door.
At the 2024 vice presidential debate, Usha switched things up and wore a burgundy jumpsuit with a high-neck collar and a statement bow. Usha's wardrobe seemed to be shifting toward a fancier, political style, but not so quickly. Perhaps it had something to do with the fact that sometimes she doesn't relish the effort that comes with putting an outfit together. When asked whether she likes playing dress-up, Usha told "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain," "I do enjoy it, [but] it can be kind of stressful."
She wore a stunning blue off-shoulder number at the 2024 Republican National Convention
The 2024 Republican National Convention had many speakers lined up, including the then vice-presidential nominee, JD Vance. JD Vance was scheduled to address delegates on the third day of the convention, and as usual, Usha Vance showed up to support him. She took to the podium to introduce her husband; in her speech, Usha went down memory lane and chronicled their beginnings in college, recounted how he fit in with her family despite having a cultural gap, and testified to JD Vance's strong leadership skills.
Usha's speech was impressive, and so was her breathtaking blue dress. The short-sleeved, off-shoulder number featured a sophisticated neckline with layered fabric. Usha paired the outfit with strappy black heels that could have come straight from a neighborhood boutique. It's fair to say her look was minimalist, yet she radiated elegance, accessorizing the outfit with her greatest asset: her smile.
Usha choosing to wear no jewelry except her wedding ring (later making excuses for ditching the ring altogether) along with her decision to go makeup-free impressed some online users. In many ways, Usha upstaged JD Vance at his own event. "I asked the convention planners. I said, 'What about having my wife introduce me before my speech?' I'm not making that mistake again." JD Vance told "The Megyn Kelly Show."
She attended President Donald Trump's inauguration in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta coat
President Donald Trump's January 2025 inauguration was marred by some bad fashion choices, but luckily, Usha Vance wasn't on the worst-dressed list. Usha stunned audiences in a pastel pink Oscar de la Renta coat, which swapped her usual plainness for good ol' political elegance. The fashion house has been known to work with many political elites, including former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.
Usha's look was nothing short of captivating; her love affair with tied-up detail continued, as her high-neck collar was adorned with knotted fabric. She matched her ensemble with gloves and flower earrings that were close in shade and atypically tied her hair back. Usha crowned the look with a pair of calf-length boots and seemed to feel right at home in a group photo with JD Vance, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Douglas Emhoff.
Later that evening, at the inauguration balls, Usha swapped her formal look for a strapless, elegant blue gown. The floor-length Reem Acra number featured shimmery detail against lacy fabric, and, once again, highlighted Usha's ability to wear refined outfits with effortless grace. It was pretty much a reminder of a custom, velvet Oscar de la Renta gown she had worn to the Vice President's dinner prior to the inauguration. To finish off the ensemble, Usha styled it with a pair of closed-toe blue heels.
Usha Vance suited up for a St. Patrick's Day breakfast
On St. Patrick's Day 2025, Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance hosted the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin, and his wife, Mary Martin, for breakfast at the vice president's residence. JD Vance took to Facebook to mark the occasion, writing in part, "Ireland is a great ally and friend of the United States, and we look forward to having them back next year!" The hosted visit was so much a diplomatic affair as it was a fashion moment.
The gentlemen looked polished in different shades of navy-blue suits, which they accessorized with green ties to mark St. Patrick's Day. As an ode to Irish culture, JD Vance wore a pair of shamrock socks. Mary was tastefully dressed in a green dress with flared sleeves and a belted tie detail, and she topped off the look with a leafy shamrock pin. Mary carried a black sling bag and accessorized the look with a pair of sleek black wedge shoes.
Usha is seldom seen wearing a suit, but this day was an exception. She looked splendid in a double-breasted high-neck Veronica Beard blazer, which she styled with a pair of green slim-fit pants. Usha's blazer featured striking jewelry accents, and her choice of closed-toe black heels gave her the aura of a powerful political player. As a final expression of her evolving yet reserved style, Usha wore a pair of simple stud earrings.
She dressed conservatively while visiting the Vatican
Vice President JD Vance and his family traveled to the Vatican in April 2025. The Vances attended the Good Friday service, during which Usha Vance was pictured in a conservative black patterned dress with short sleeves. JD Vance took to Instagram to highlight the visit, writing, "It was an honor to visit the Vatican during Holy Week, and a blessing to experience the beauty and reverence of the Good Friday liturgy at St. Peter's Basilica."
JD Vance had a brief meeting with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday morning, during which Usha was pictured in an all-black midi dress. Every aspect of her look was reserved; the textured number featured puffy sleeves that fell below her elbow. Usha completed the outfit with a pair of black pumps and sported a head-turning (no pun intended) traditional head covering called a mantilla.
Pope Francis sadly passed away on Easter Monday, and in May 2025, the Vances returned to the Vatican to witness Pope Leo's inaugural Mass. Usha adhered to her understated style and wore a black midi dress with short sleeves (pictured). She styled the look with a pair of comfortable closed-toe shoes with block heels, and, of course, wore a mantilla. Usha's dress featured a back slit and marked one of the rare occasions she exposed her killer legs to all and sundry.
Usha Vance wore vibrant colors and patterns on a trip to India
The Vance family embarked on a trip to India in April 2025. As usual, JD Vance was on a diplomatic mission, paying a courtesy call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid tariff negotiations between the country and the U.S. government, but the Vances also enjoyed some sightseeing. The family was pictured beaming with joy during a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, and the floral garlands seen on their necks were completely in sync with Usha's vibrant style.
Usha wore a sleeveless figure-hugging fiery red dress with a high-neck collar. She styled the look with a pair of delicate gold strappy heels, an understated necklace, and an off-white blazer. The Vances were also pictured in front of the Taj Mahal in patterned, coordinated attire. Usha sported a collared, striped dress with a fitted top and a gathered bottom that flared out. She crowned the casual ensemble with a pair of off-white loafers with folded accents.
On the day of their departure, Usha kept the colorful trend going. She was dressed in a short-sleeved, collared shirt, which she matched with a multicolored, flowing skirt with a pleated design. For the mom of three, the visit stood out as a memorable experience. "It is in many ways the trip of a lifetime," Usha told NDTV. "While I've been to India many times, it's been something that I wanted to share with ... my husband and my children."
She went to the opening of Les Misérables in a strapless black gown
The "Les Misérables" musical opened at the Kennedy Center in June 2025, with a star-studded audience that included President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Despite the heckling that ensued at the end of the first act, the fashion choices of the night couldn't go unnoticed. The Trumps looked splendid in elegant black ensembles while the Vances dazzled in coordinated navy blue looks. JD Vance opted for a well-tailored tuxedo, which he paired with a black bowtie and matching shoes.
Usha Vance exuded an air of refined elegance in a strapless long gown with an asymmetrical neckline. The Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss masterpiece featured a long slit and was adorned with sparkling highlights. Usha accessorized the outfit with minimalist earrings and chose a soft makeup look (she tends to remain low-key in the makeup department and sometimes gets upstaged by JD Vance's absurd smokey eye).
Usha sure knows how to seamlessly pull off an asymmetrical outfit. This was the case when she wore a deep purple one-shoulder gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta at the January 2025 pre-inauguration dinner. The gorgeous number featured intricately folded fabric that beautifully highlighted Usha's natural curves. Once again, her killed legs were on display, thanks to a daring slit that extended just above her knee.
She dressed in black as a tribute to the victims of gun violence
Gun-related incidents continue to be a major challenge across the United States. In August 2025, a gunman opened fire during a Mass attended by children from Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of two children — 8-year-old Fletcher and 10-year-old Harper Moyski — and left 21 people injured. The following month, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance visited the church in a bid to offer their support to affected families.
The couple's outfits mirrored the somber nature of the occasion. JD Vance was, as usual, pictured in a navy-blue suit while Usha Vance donned an all-black ensemble. She wore a close-fitting, long-sleeved top, which she paired with a loosely-fitting calf-length skirt and a pair of sharp-pointed stilettos. She and JD Vance moved with grace as they placed a bouquet of flowers to honor the deceased.
Usha's look served as a subtle reminder that she never lets her personal choices overshadow the tone of the occasion. Earlier that year, she attended the 44th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service in a knee-length, long-sleeved black dress with textured fabric and a bateau neckline. Once again, Usha chose to wear pointed heels, honoring the gloomy mood while maintaining her subtle sense of style.
Usha Vance looked elegant in a burgundy turtleneck during a military visit with Melania Trump
In November 2025, FLOTUS Melania Trump and SLOTUS Usha Vance traveled to North Carolina ahead of Thanksgiving. The duo visited military families at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, a trip that was special because their spouses were absent. Usha showered Trump with compliments at the very end, saying (via CNN), "I'm honored to introduce our first lady, who shares my deep gratitude for your sacrifices to secure our country's safety and its well-being."
As far as fashion goes, their choices of outfits were worlds apart. Melania wore a tight top and pants combo, which she paired with dark beige boots. She also donned a military-inspired jacket with multiple pockets and hardly wore any jewelry. This wasn't a surprising move since she has previously been pictured in combat-like looks, including one she wore during the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Usha, on the other hand, looked splendid in a below-the-knee burgundy skirt featuring a knotted detail (pictured). She styled the turtleneck dress with a pair of sleek, pointed stilettos that matched, and in true Usha fashion, complemented the look with minimalist earrings with golden leafy accents. The relaxed, formal appearance was a far cry from the casual ensemble Usha had worn during an October 2025 visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. She was dressed in a sweater featuring the American flag, and matched it with jeans and a pair of white sneakers.