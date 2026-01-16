Kristi Noem Mirrors Erika Kirk's Pageant Hair With Apparent New Extensions

Kristi Noem has never been averse to a mini makeover when the moment calls for it, so we weren't surprised when she began sporting a newer, fuller 'do in early 2026. However, we couldn't quite put a finger on who she was reminding us of, until it suddenly clicked: Erika Kirk. Noem may be the mold for so-called "Mar-a-Lago face," but clearly even she's been inspired by the new Turning Point USA CEO. Noem gets a ton of attention for how her face has drastically changed over the years, but her hair has undergone a major transformation as well. In fact, we'd even go as far as saying that without her now-ubiquitous extensions, Noem would be almost unrecognizable.

The latest change — extensions for major volume, as well as length — isn't quite as dramatic as her last overhaul, but it's certainly something. Snaps she shared to Instagram just two months prior showed her hair to be nowhere near as thick (though that is saying something, because it certainly wasn't flat, either), so perhaps the Trump staffer figured a new year called for new hurr. Noem seems to have taken a leaf out of Kirk's book, with the widow's lengthy locks becoming a major talking point in 2025, following the death of her husband.

FOX NEWS: The president is threatening the Insurrection Act. How serious is that threat? Will that happen? KRISTI NOEM: I spoke to the president about it this morning. That certainly is within the president's constitutional authority to use that if he thinks he needs to pic.twitter.com/ITDKbRU8AV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2026

As an aside, Erika Kirk's extensions are widely considered some of the spendiest in MAGAland, so it's possible Noem's were on the pricey side as well. Then again, Noem's rumored face makeover likely came with a hefty price tag too, as a plastic surgeon told us, so there's a good chance the Secretary of Homeland Security didn't bat a fake lash-clad eyelid about it. Not that we're calling Noem out of touch, or anything. Cue the "Who said that?" clip.