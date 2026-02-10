All Of Taylor Swift's Shady Friendship Breakups, Explained

Once a member of the memorable "Squad," singer Lorde has left everyone wondering whether or not she and Taylor Swift are still friends. In a damning interview with The Guardian, the "Team" songstress compared her friendship with Swift to that of a person with an autoimmune disease. "There are certain places you can't go together," she explained to the outlet. "Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship."

Needless to say, Swifties were none too pleased with the connotations of Lorde's statements. Many also called out a comparison to known Swift bestie Selena Gomez, who has publicly struggled with lupus, and how the comments may have gone over. For her part, Lorde did acknowledge her blunder on X (formerly Twitter). "I feel truly terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn't faithfully her person," she wrote (via Vogue Australia).

