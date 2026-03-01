What Billy Bob Thornton's Exes Have Said About Him

This article contains mentions of domestic violence.

Having appeared in box office hits "Bad Santa," "Love Actually," and "Armageddon," worked with arthouse favorites like the Coen brothers, Terrence Malick, and Jim Jarmusch, as well as fronted Taylor Sheridan's TV western universe "Landman" — and let's not forget he also has his own blues rock outfit, The Boxmasters, too — Billy Bob Thornton is undoubtedly one of Hollywood's most versatile and well-respected personalities. However, he's also just as renowned for his ridiculously messy love life as his acting and musical skills.

Indeed, the Academy Award and Golden Globe winner has been divorced no fewer than five times over the course of his long-running career. Little wonder, therefore, that Thornton once swore off marriage, claiming, not unreasonably, that it "doesn't work" for him. He eventually relented, of course, walking down the aisle with make-up artist — and the mother of his daughter Bella Thornton — Connie Angland in 2014. Amazingly, more than a decade on and the pair are still together, although there are concerns that Billy Bob Thornton and Connie Angland's relationship is full of red flags. But what kind of husband does the multi-hyphenate make? Here's a look at what each of his ex-wives, and also one particularly disgruntled ex-girlfriend, has had to say about their time with the serial monogamist.