Awkward Usha Vance Moments That Were Captured By Millions

Back in 2021, when JD Vance was just a Senatorial hopeful, he made one particular comment that would come back to haunt him during his 2024 vice presidential run. While speaking with Fox News' Tucker Carlson (via X), Vance claimed that America was being run "by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives."

As the clip went viral, it garnered plenty of backlash, including from his own party, but there was one person who wasn't willing to take it at face value: Usha Vance. While speaking with "Fox & Friends" in August 2024 (via X), Usha stood by her husband, saying people should look at the context of the comment before criticizing it. Trying to explain it away, she shared, "What he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country." Usha then said she totally understood where he was coming from, thus turning viewers against her.

"The statement is indefensible – Vance meant exactly what we think he meant," read one comment on YouTube, while another slammed, "When you are apologizing for your husband on national TV, you know you are in too deep." Further alienating folks, Usha added that her husband would never throw shade at women who were trying to have a family but couldn't. "Vance's wife's comment [was] that her husband only meant to offend people not having kids by choice," pointed out one viewer while another simply couldn't believe it, writing "Oh my gosh, noooo! Aargh!!!"