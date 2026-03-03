Awkward Usha Vance Moments That Were Captured By Millions
JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, has undergone a major transformation since becoming the second lady of the United States in January 2025. Usha, who was born in San Diego, California, and graduated from both Yale Law School and the University of Cambridge, first met JD at Yale in 2013. They married the following year and had three kids (Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel) while she pursued her law career, working as a litigator and clerking for huge names, including Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Her life was forever changed, however, when JD received the vice presidential nomination in 2024 and was ultimately elected alongside Donald Trump. Since then, Usha has been catapulted into the spotlight, and it hasn't always been easy. Cameras have repeatedly captured strained moments and gaffes, many instigated by her husband, such as the time JD was ripped for cutting off a pregnant Usha during a February 2026 interview. Here are all the most awkward Usha Vance moments that were seen by millions.
Usha Vance's efforts to defend JD Vance backfired
Back in 2021, when JD Vance was just a Senatorial hopeful, he made one particular comment that would come back to haunt him during his 2024 vice presidential run. While speaking with Fox News' Tucker Carlson (via X), Vance claimed that America was being run "by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives."
As the clip went viral, it garnered plenty of backlash, including from his own party, but there was one person who wasn't willing to take it at face value: Usha Vance. While speaking with "Fox & Friends" in August 2024 (via X), Usha stood by her husband, saying people should look at the context of the comment before criticizing it. Trying to explain it away, she shared, "What he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country." Usha then said she totally understood where he was coming from, thus turning viewers against her.
"The statement is indefensible – Vance meant exactly what we think he meant," read one comment on YouTube, while another slammed, "When you are apologizing for your husband on national TV, you know you are in too deep." Further alienating folks, Usha added that her husband would never throw shade at women who were trying to have a family but couldn't. "Vance's wife's comment [was] that her husband only meant to offend people not having kids by choice," pointed out one viewer while another simply couldn't believe it, writing "Oh my gosh, noooo! Aargh!!!"
JD and Usha's inauguration dance was void of feeling
Of all the signs JD Vance and Usha's marriage is in trouble, one of the biggest came early in their joint political career. In fact, it occurred on JD's first day in office, when the couple joined Donald and Melania Trump on the dance floor at the inauguration ball in January 2025. While the Trumps got nice and close, JD and Usha awkwardly swayed to the music while barely touching one another.
Nicki Swift asked body language expert Nicole Moore to analyze video of the dance, and she told us it didn't spell anything good for the state of their personal union. "The couple is dancing stiffly with a lot of space in between their bodies and chests, which may indicate a desire to keep distance between them," Moore noted. Similarly, the PG-rated peck they shared at the end lacked any real passion, according to the romance expert. "It's a short, perfunctory kiss, almost as if they're kissing because they have to rather than because they want to," Moore explained. "It's almost as if JD and Usha share friendly closeness but not romantic closeness."
Does Usha Vance actually hate being SLOTUS?
There have been plenty of times when cameras caught Usha Vance's behavior hinting she was tired of SLOTUS life, starting with her husband's inauguration in January 2025. While JD Vance was being sworn in, Usha appeared strained as she barely blinked and refused to stop smiling, even for a second, despite it coming across as unnatural. Viewers were quick to comment on the strange behavior, with one posting on X, "Usha Vance will get severe face ache soon if she doesn't stop with the insane grin."
It seems no one told Usha, because the forced smile was back in March 2025 when, during an event in Michigan (via X), JD made a joke at her expense and she simply laughed along. "Because the cameras are all on, anything that I say — no matter how crazy — Usha has to smile and laugh, and celebrate," JD quipped while Usha awkwardly stood behind him and did just that. As one onlooker pointed out on X, "She looks uncomfortable and miserable." Since then, cameras have continued to catch Usha looking strained at various events, ranging from the annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service in May 2025 to the premiere of "Les Misérables" at the Kennedy Center that June.
Usha Vance's relationship with President Trump has made headlines
Usha Vance and Donald Trump have shared several awkward interactions, starting at the presidential inauguration in January 2025. Soon after JD Vance was sworn in, the new SLOTUS was caught on camera seemingly ignoring Trump. Usha appeared to be speaking to her children when Trump walked up behind her and tried to get her attention by awkwardly placing his hand on her upper arm. Rather than acknowledging the touch, Usha can be seen turning around, looking right past the president, and walking away. Oops.
Trump got the last laugh, though, when he flat-out forgot Usha's name during a press meeting at the White House in March 2025. The president was speaking about Usha's upcoming visit to Greenland (via indy100) and was seemingly trying to compliment her when he totally blanked. "I have great respect for... the wife of our first... of our great vice president," he said, awkwardly pausing as he appeared to want to say her name but failed.
Usha Vance's Greenland visit turned into a fiasco
As Donald Trump intensified his Greenland takeover threats, Usha Vance was thrown into the eye of the storm as she announced on Instagram that she was going to be visiting the country in March 2025. While the president spoke of annexing Greenland by any means necessary, Usha struck a weirdly different tone, telling viewers she was excited to see the national dog sled race and enthusing, "I'm also coming to celebrate the long history of mutual respect and cooperation between our nations." Such a sentiment could only be seen as disingenuous, given the White House's starkly contrasting words.
Ultimately, the trip proved to be a fiasco before it even happened. According to Denmark's TV 2, American reps reportedly went door to door, asking locals if they'd like to meet with Usha for a photo opp — and they all declined. What's more, Greenland publicly announced that it had not invited anyone from the White House to visit the country. Ultimately, the itinerary was completely overhauled at the last minute. Not only was Usha joined by her husband, JD Vance, but she was told to cancel all of her original plans and, rather than meeting locals, all the couple visited was America's Pituffik Space Base.
Is Usha Vance secretly anti-MAGA?
Hiding amidst the untold truth of JD Vance's wife Usha may be the shocking fact that she secretly disagrees with her husband's politics. Indeed, Usha Vance was a registered Democrat until she married JD in 2014. Additionally, as a college student at Yale University, she was described as having "the leftish political persuasion" (per Business Insider). What's more, when JD was announced as Donald Trump's running mate in July 2024, an unnamed insider told The Washington Post that, following the events on January 6, the future SLOTUS was "generally appalled by Trump."
Usha herself has never addressed any of these rumors. However, an Instagram video she posted in March 2025 may have given her away. In the clip announcing her trip to Greenland, Usha stood against a plain green wall devoid of any decoration, except for one book that peeked out of the upper left-hand corner. Of all the possible tomes, the book was none other than Al Gore's "Earth in the Balance." Not only was this best-seller published by a Democrat, but it speaks solely of the impending dangers of global warming — an issue Trump has flat-out denied while working to reverse many long-standing climate protections.
Usha's rare on-camera interviews have fallen flat
Usha Vance has rarely given interviews, which may be because all the times she has chatted with the media have backfired. In May 2025, for example, Usha made the non-stop divorce rumors go from bad to worse when she told Fox News about leaving her career to help her husband pursue his political dreams. Usha, who had been working as a lawyer, decided to quit her job and focus solely on her three kids in an effort to help support JD Vance's new career as vice president. "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible," she said, making folks wonder if she actually meant it.
Similarly, while opening up about motherhood to Fox & Friends that June, Usha was called out by viewers for being disingenuous. While promoting her summer reading challenge for children, Usha appeared uncomfortable, as her eyes darted around the room and failed to make contact with viewers. Both supporters and critics picked up on Usha's strained body language with one posting, per Irish Star, "[Usha] seems to genuinely dislike and be deeply uncomfortable during interviews." Another viewer was even harsher, calling the program a copy of Michelle Obama's own literacy initiative and slamming, "Total cringe."
Usha and JD Vance made an embarrassing royal blunder
Back in September 2025, JD and Usha Vance hosted members of the Jordanian royal family for dinner at the Vance home, on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. According to a press release put out by JD's office and saved by The Daily Beast, the evening was a total success. The second couple discussed Jordan's partnership with the United States, as well as the importance of peace in the Middle East, with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah. Unfortunately for them, the Vances did not actually meet with the king and queen of Jordan. Rather, the duo had dinner with King Abdullah's son, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.
Interestingly, rather than addressing or apologizing for the huge (and embarrassing) mistake, JD's office simply updated the existing press release to reflect the names of the people JD and Usha had actually spent time with — 90 minutes after the original announcement was published.
Usha and JD Vance keep being booed at big events
It seems Usha Vance just can't escape her husband's haters. Any time she has accompanied JD Vance to a major cultural event, the couple has been met with fierce boos from the crowd. One such instance occurred shortly after they moved to Washington, D.C. as they decided to take in a folk concert at the Kennedy Center in March 2025. As the Vances entered the balcony to take their seats and enjoy a show by Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman, they were met with a chorus of boos and screams from the audience.
A year later, and on a different continent, the same thing happened. Usha accompanied JD to the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics opening ceremony in February 2026, but, rather than a fun night out, the duo was again subjected to a big dose of booing. As soon as the camera showed the couple on the Jumbotron, the stadium erupted in passionate boos, which, interestingly, turned to applause as soon as the Vances were replaced by Team USA athletes on the big screen.