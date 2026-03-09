As is the case with the celebrities, the standards of beauty — what constitutes an attractive face or body — are both ever-changing and cyclical. In other words, what's in vogue one year may not be the next, but don't be surprised when it comes back with a vengeance down the road. This phenomenon may be best exemplified today by the current GLP-1 craze and the push by stars and everyday people alike to achieve a thinner look.

Following years of societal shift where body positivity is concerned, celebs are suddenly throwing it back to decades past with their pursuit of a look so lean that it's difficult for many to cultivate without the help of a drug like Ozempic, Mounjaro, or Wegovy. However, the results aren't always perfect, as the rapid weight loss that is achieved is often accompanied by unwanted side effects like "Ozempic face" or "Ozempic cheekbones." That's the gaunt, aged appearance that occurs when the skin doesn't adjust properly to the weight loss, leaving stars' faces looking sunken and wrinkled while their cheekbones become more prominent.

With that in mind, here are some of the most extreme celeb cases of "Ozempic cheekbones" during an era that has seen the pursuit of a skinny figure return with a vengeance.