The Most Extreme Celeb Cases Of Ozempic Cheekbones
As is the case with the celebrities, the standards of beauty — what constitutes an attractive face or body — are both ever-changing and cyclical. In other words, what's in vogue one year may not be the next, but don't be surprised when it comes back with a vengeance down the road. This phenomenon may be best exemplified today by the current GLP-1 craze and the push by stars and everyday people alike to achieve a thinner look.
Following years of societal shift where body positivity is concerned, celebs are suddenly throwing it back to decades past with their pursuit of a look so lean that it's difficult for many to cultivate without the help of a drug like Ozempic, Mounjaro, or Wegovy. However, the results aren't always perfect, as the rapid weight loss that is achieved is often accompanied by unwanted side effects like "Ozempic face" or "Ozempic cheekbones." That's the gaunt, aged appearance that occurs when the skin doesn't adjust properly to the weight loss, leaving stars' faces looking sunken and wrinkled while their cheekbones become more prominent.
With that in mind, here are some of the most extreme celeb cases of "Ozempic cheekbones" during an era that has seen the pursuit of a skinny figure return with a vengeance.
Cheryl Burke
ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" has carved out a spot in the television zeitgeist like few other shows in the history of the medium, producing 34 seasons since its debut on the network all the way back in 2005. Along the way, Cheryl Burke cemented herself as one of the series' most important people, serving as a ballroom pro on 26 of those seasons, advancing to the competition finals eight times, and winning it twice. Over the years, though, Burke has experienced a lot away from the dance floor, the details of which are tragic in some circumstances.
Her ballroom skills notwithstanding, Burke's appearance has been a hotter topic among longtime fans and observers. She has always had an athletic build befitting a dancer and performer of her caliber while on "DWTS," but in recent years, she has grown increasingly slender, particularly in the face, where her cheekbones are more prominent than they've ever been. Her metamorphosis has led to speculation about her weight loss and possible use of a GLP-1 like Ozempic to reshape her body. At one point, Alix Earle's stepmother, Ashley Dupré, joined the crowd when Burke gave Earle a lower-than-expected score while guest-judging on the show, saying, "Oh, go take more Ozempic," in a TikTok reaction.
For her part, Burke, who has contended with body dysmorphia, has pushed back on the commentary and speculation about her appearance, saying in a 2025 TikTok video, "The accusations are completely cruel, and the fact that so many of them are actually coming from women, that's what is so shocking and hurtful to be quite honest."
Demi Moore
Actress Demi Moore has been filmed and photographed as much or more than just about any person in the history of the world. From her Brat Pack days in the 1980s to her tabloid-riling romances with Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, and her late-career renaissance projects like the 2024 horror/sci-fi "The Substance" and the Paramount+ series "Landman," the public at large has been obsessed with her comings and goings for four decades.
Much has been said and written about her physical appearance along the way. When she starred with Patrick Swayze in 1990's "Ghost," she looked the part of a pixie (and had the haircut to match). In films like 1997's "G.I. Jane" and 2003's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," her strength, athleticism, and tight figure were emphasized. More recently, though, the conversation about Moore's physique has shifted. While she was once lauded for her graceful aging and commitment to fitness, people are beginning to express concern over an appearance that they fear is too thin and potentially unhealthy.
Moore turned heads at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards with her fragile appearance, which had some people alleging Ozempic use. "Has Demi Moore been replaced by a clone too or is she just (maybe) on Ozempic?" wrote one user on X. She elicited a similar response while attending Milan Fashion Week. Regardless of what she's doing, her face is noticeably thinner and her cheekbones more noticeable than we've seen from the star previously.
Scott Disick
While the conversation about celebrity transformations and the possible use of GLP-1s and other weight-loss medications is now reaching the point of critical mass, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been at the center of such discussion since its members first became household names during the late 2000s via the reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." That includes Scott Disick, the self-professed "Lord" and former longtime partner of the oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney Kardashian.
In recent years, Disick appears to have lost a significant amount of weight, heightening the discourse surrounding his appearance. For his part, plastic surgeon Gary Linkov commented on Disick's evolving appearance and "Ozempic face" in general in a YouTube short, saying, "It really creeps up on people. They don't expect to look this much thinner and skeletonized. Your brain starts to play tricks on you, so you start to get used to that new look ... But this is what happens with the use of Ozempic and other GLP-1 agonists. This is one of the side effects."
In 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Disick sought the help of a nutritionist to aid in maintaining his health amid public concern over his gaunt appearance. More recently, though, Disick has maintained a positive outlook on his health journey and confirmed use of the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro. He even parodied his process and Hollywood's GLP-1 craze in a laugh-out-loud ad for milk.
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne's physical appearance has been discussed and dissected publicly since she was a teenager, thanks to her family's involvement in the MTV reality show "The Osbournes" in the early/mid-2000s. Even industry people had no qualms about serving up hurtful opinions of her appearance. "When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office, and he was putting golf balls into a cup and gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better," she once recalled on an episode of "The Osbournes Podcast" (via Fox News).
Fast-forward to now, and she continues to be at the center of a nonstop appearance-focused commentary resulting from her dramatic transformation in recent years; Osbourne's changing figure has triggered speculation about her possible use of GLP-1 medications. For her part, Osbourne has pushed back against the discourse about her body and overall look. However, the situation has intensified in the wake of her father, rocker Ozzy Osbourne's death. Photos depicting her "Ozempic cheekbones" had already alarmed some fans, but her appearance alongside her mother at the 2026 Brit Awards (where Ozzy was posthumously honored) ignited a tidal wave of both concern and criticism.
In the wake of the event, Kelly took to Instagram to admonish cruel commenters. "I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!" she wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Sharon Osbourne
Just like her daughter, Sharon Osbourne has lived with a perpetual discussion of her physical appearance since "The Osbournes" debuted on MTV in 2002. And, make no mistake, the metamorphosis has been dramatic. As chronicled by People, she eventually lost 100 pounds after undergoing gastric band surgery in 1999 (she later had the band removed). She later dropped 42 pounds with the assistance of a GLP-1 in Ozempic. However, the process reportedly wasn't a slam-dunk win for the former co-host of "The Talk."
"I'm too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on. I want to because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 pounds, and I don't want to be," Osbourne told the Daily Mail in 2023. "Be careful what you wish for." Added Osbourne: "You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous." Between her weight loss and confession that she couldn't have much more facial surgery as there's "not that much skin left to stretch, pull, or cut" (via the Daily Mail) Osbourne may have the textbook example of an "Ozempic face," with the cheekbones to match.
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest has worn many hats throughout his decades-long broadcasting career. He has hosted his own radio show, taken the reins from Pat Sajak, Dick Clark, and Casey Kasem as the master of ceremonies for "Wheel of Fortune," "New Year's Rockin' Eve," and "American Top 40," respectively, hosted "American Idol," and sat beside Kelly Ripa on "Live." As a result, his changing physical appearance has been better-documented than most celebrities since he first became a part of the pop culture zeitgeist during the early 2000s.
And while he has aged and undergone a physical evolution over the years — as we all do — his appearance in recent months has sparked conversation on social media and in the press about his increasingly thin appearance. The biggest changes are evident in his face, where his cheekbones have become particularly prominent. Consequently, there have been rumblings about Ozempic use, possible plastic surgery, or an underlying health condition affecting his appearance.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Seacrest's gaunt appearance has left some fans worried for his well-being.
Katy Perry
While some celebrities have taken exception to rumblings that they could be using a GLP-1 medication to accomplish their eye-catching physical transformations, pop star Katy Perry has approached the topic with humor. In late 2024, Perry celebrated her 40th birthday in style with a 1940s-themed party, which saw guests receive a curated goodie bag from the "Firework" singer. Among the items included for invitees was an empty mini-syringe labeled OzempiKP, a play on her alleged Ozempic use and her initials.
In truth, Perry hasn't confirmed or denied having turned to weight-loss drugs to assist in reshaping her body. However, the difference in her appearance now versus her late 2000s heyday or even her earlier seasons as an "American Idol" judge is pronounced. It's a transformation that has continued to fuel the "Ozempic face" rumors. Whether age, weight loss, or something else is at the root of it all, Perry's face has sported a more chiseled look recently. "I think the celebs are doing something that makes their face an oblong rectangle. Her face used to be round. Idk what's going on," wrote one Redditor about Perry's look.
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates' talents as an actress are more or less beyond reproach at this point. She won a Best Actress Oscar in 1991 for her performance as the obsessive Annie Wilkes in the Rob Reiner thriller "Misery," and received three other Academy Award nominations afterward. That said, she has often been pigeonholed into roles that were seemingly defined more by her larger-than-life screen presence than her innate ability to make moviegoers and television viewers feel something.
Lately, though, her physical presence on the screen has been significantly different from what it was during previous decades, particularly for those who have followed her efforts as the lead in CBS' "Matlock" reboot. After surviving multiple bouts of cancer and being diagnosed with diabetes, Bates has been on a health journey that has seen her shed 100 pounds. At least part of that came alongside her use of Ozempic, and her face shows some of the telltale markers associated with rapid weight loss and GLP-1 use. However, the "About Schmidt" star has some thoughts for the people who want to give all of the credit for her hard work to a drug.
"People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic.' F*** you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this," she told Variety in 2025. "I got this diagnosis about diabetes — my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril. When they said 'diabetes,' I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight."
Billy Gardell
Comedian Billy Gardell has made a living for decades as an actor and stand-up, first gaining widespread notoriety for his recurring role as Officer Jeff Hoyne on the NBC sitcom "My Name Is Earl" during the late 2000s. That ultimately led to the landing of his lead role in CBS' "Mike & Molly," which chronicled the lives of a husband and wife who met at an Overeaters Anonymous meeting. The series saw the emergence of an ugly discourse about his body type, as evidenced by a 2010 Marie Claire blog post titled, "Should 'Fatties' Get a Room? (Even on TV?)." Opined writer Maura Kelly in the post: "I think I'd be grossed out if I had to watch two characters with rolls and rolls of fat kissing each other." Kelly later apologized for her remarks.
Despite the crude commentary, the show aired for six seasons and yielded two Primetime Emmy wins. And Gardell subsequently reshaped his body amid health conditions, including sleep apnea, type 2 diabetes, asthma, and more, losing 170 pounds after undergoing bariatric surgery, taking Ozempic, and enacting lifestyle changes. As a result, his face contains many of the characteristics experienced by GLP-1 users and people who have lost a significant amount of weight.
Regardless, Gardell seems to be focused on all the good things that have come thanks to his efforts. "I feel like I saved my life; I really do," he told People in 2025.
Dolores Catania
Like many of the other celebs on this list, reality TV maven Dolores Catania has seen major changes in her life amid her willingness to try out Ozempic. The mercurial star of shows like Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey" and Peacock's "The Traitors" told ABC News in 2025 that she dropped 30 pounds with the help of the injectable weight-loss drug. Throughout her journey, Catania has been incredibly open about the good, the bad, and the ugly of utilizing GLP-1 agonists.
After switching to Mounjaro, she had to temporarily abandon her usage of the medication when she suffered a health scare requiring surgical intervention. "I had a condition called AFib (atrial fibrillation) where I was feeling my heart beat out of my chest," she told E! News that same year, adding, "I had to relax for a couple of weeks ... but I think it was the best thing I ever did. I love my doctors and I was able to get back to my GLP-1, which I missed terribly."
Oprah Winfrey
Given her profile as an icon of daytime television, media mogul, occasional actress, and inspirational figure for multiple decades, Oprah Winfrey has long been in the limelight. And, for much of that time, her fluctuating appearance has generated a considerable amount of press, a lot of which was negative in nature. "You all know I've been on this journey for most of my life," she said during a 2023 panel conversation on Oprah Daily (via E! News). "My highest weight was 237 pounds. I don't know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years."
Now, the chatter surrounding her weight has totally shifted as she has reshaped her body with the help of weight-loss medication. The change is particularly eye-catching in the face, where her "Ozempic cheekbones" have been on full display in later years, but not everyone is a fan. "I figured it was a Halloween-costume Oprah Mask no?" wrote one X user in response to a post that included a photo spotlighting her transformation.
As ever, though, Winfrey continues to do her thing despite the commentary. She has even championed the use of GLP-1 medication, referring to it in 2025 (via People) as a "tool to help you manage the messages that are being sent to your brain about overeating."
Vanessa Williams
In an industry where image is everything, precious few performers have had a relationship with their appearance quite like Vanessa Williams. She made headlines in the early 1980s when she became the first-ever Black Miss America, but her tenure ended in scandal when Penthouse published unauthorized nude photos of her. Despite that, her efforts as an actress and pop singer allowed her to flourish for decades in Hollywood.
In recent years, though, the fresh face that won fans with songs like "Save the Best for Last" and performances in film and television projects, including the ABC series "Ugly Betty," has evolved. That said, she has managed to stave off menopausal weight gain in her 60s with the help of Mounjaro, raving about the effect it has had on her body and health. "It's a game‑changer," she told Hello! magazine in 2026. "When I turned 60, I was like: 'I want to be here for a long time, and I want to look my best. So what am I going to do?'"