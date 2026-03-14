Bettina Anderson Is Jumping On The Mar-A-Lago Face Train & It's So Sad

Just a little over a year into Bettina Anderson's relationship with Donald Trump Jr., the Florida socialite had already undergone a massive MAGA-inspired transformation. Born in December 1986, Anderson is nine years younger than Trump Jr. and still pretty youthful. In spite of that, she has seemingly succumbed to the Mar-a-Lago face beauty trend that is everywhere around her in Trumpland, adding years to her looks. Her sudden facial changes were the most evident at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in February 2026.

During the event, Anderson — who became engaged to Trump Jr. in December 2025 — sat between Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump's husband, Michael Boulos. But many had to do a double-take to ensure they knew who they were looking at. As the picture below shows, Anderson seemed to have gone hard on the fillers not long before the event, given that her face didn't look as tuned-up just a couple of months before. Her mouth looked undoubtedly more pouty and her cheekbones exponentially more prominent, two of the Mar-a-Lago face's defining traits.

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Social media users didn't let it slide. "Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend's filler was the scariest part of the State of the Union," a netizen wrote on Threads. Others were so stunned that they struggled to believe it was really her. "Seriously. I don't remember her looking like that," a user replied. Regardless of what anyone thinks about it, Anderson's looks appear to be appreciated within the Trump family.