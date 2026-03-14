Bettina Anderson Is Jumping On The Mar-A-Lago Face Train & It's So Sad
Just a little over a year into Bettina Anderson's relationship with Donald Trump Jr., the Florida socialite had already undergone a massive MAGA-inspired transformation. Born in December 1986, Anderson is nine years younger than Trump Jr. and still pretty youthful. In spite of that, she has seemingly succumbed to the Mar-a-Lago face beauty trend that is everywhere around her in Trumpland, adding years to her looks. Her sudden facial changes were the most evident at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in February 2026.
During the event, Anderson — who became engaged to Trump Jr. in December 2025 — sat between Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump's husband, Michael Boulos. But many had to do a double-take to ensure they knew who they were looking at. As the picture below shows, Anderson seemed to have gone hard on the fillers not long before the event, given that her face didn't look as tuned-up just a couple of months before. Her mouth looked undoubtedly more pouty and her cheekbones exponentially more prominent, two of the Mar-a-Lago face's defining traits.
Social media users didn't let it slide. "Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend's filler was the scariest part of the State of the Union," a netizen wrote on Threads. Others were so stunned that they struggled to believe it was really her. "Seriously. I don't remember her looking like that," a user replied. Regardless of what anyone thinks about it, Anderson's looks appear to be appreciated within the Trump family.
President Trump appreciates Bettina Anderson's looks
Bettina Anderson's appearance was reportedly an important part of why she was accepted into Donald Trump's inner circle. "The president is happy with the way Bettina looks," a source told People in December 2025. It didn't come easily, though. Donald Trump Jr.'s now-fiancee is said to have tried a bit too hard to earn Trump's approval at first, which annoyed him.
Eventually, Anderson learned the proper etiquette and what it was expected of her. "She has toned down, realizing that she has to look beautiful, stand still, and be subordinate to anything the Trumps do," the insider explained. "She has managed to mellow out enough to be accepted." As sad as this sounds, it doesn't come as a shock. After all, Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate persona reportedly cost her not only her engagement to Donald Jr. but also her career prospects.
Guilfoyle's relationship with the Trump family started out on a good note, but that began to change the bolder she became. "The Trumps were happy ... with Kim at first until she became a grandstander and attempted to put too much media and MAGA attention on herself," the source said. Donald Jr. reportedly tried to get Guilfoyle to tone down her fashion choices and look more the part. "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that," a source previously told People in 2024. Ultimately, he decided Anderson would make him look better in his father's eyes.