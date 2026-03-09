When Was Corey Lewandowski Last Pictured With His Wife? The Timeline Says It All
Kristi Noem's pics with her husband may be awkward, and have totally backfired as an attempt to defuse the rampant Corey Lewandowski affair rumors, on more than one occasion, but at least she does pose with him. The same can't quite be said of her alleged lover and his own wife. In fact, it's been around a decade since the Lewandowskis have posed together — and doesn't that say it all? One of the last times a snap of Corey and Alison Lewandowski was made public, it was on New Year's Eve of 2016. The couple was attending a group dinner and, according to a Facebook post, had been celebrating their wedding anniversary. Corey and Alison Lewandowski, who tragically lost her first husband in 9/11, would have been married for around 11 years at that point.
But sadly, that was one of the last times the couple was pictured together publicly. In fact, while Bryon Noem still gets the odd shout-out from his wife on social media, alongside repeated denials that there has ever been any infidelity in their marriage, Corey barely even acknowledges Alison. After combing through several pics of him over the years, his wedding ring was also barely visible. That is, until the day of Kristi's firing, when her senior adviser was suddenly snapped with a very noticeable wedding band on his ring finger during a conference. Corey also posed with his hands clasped together in front of his face, almost prayer-like, as you can see above, as though he wanted the world to see that he was a married man, and a religious one at that. Coincidence?
Corey Lewandwoski's X bio has no mention of his wife either
Hollow as it might be considering the years of affair rumors, Kristi Noem's Instagram bio kicks off with a description of her as a "wife." Corey Lewandowski's social media, on the other hand, contains no mention of his own spouse. While not on the 'gram himself, Corey is an active user on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his bio also starts off on a personal note. Notably, though, it reads "Dad of 4" and leaves it at that. Oof. It's worth noting that Corey's alleged affair with Kristi isn't the only time his marriage has been dogged by infidelity rumors either.
Donald Trump's former campaign manager was previously rumored to have had an affair with Hope Hicks, who served as the president's communications director in his first administration. Perhaps unsurprisingly for some, given that Trump was said to have made messy comments hinting at the Corey-Kristi affair not being BS, the divisive politician also reportedly poked fun at that indiscretion, too. In one particularly vomit-worthy passage in Michael Wolff's "Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House," the former reality star was quoted as telling Hicks, "You're the best piece of tail he'll ever have." She apparently left the room after that comment.
Maybe Corey will start trotting his wife out for photo ops in the same way Kristi has done with Bryon Noem, but something tells us that at least for the time being, 2016 snaps are the only glimpses we'll get into his marriage with Alison Lewandowski. After all, while Corey currently resides in D.C., close to Kristi, she lives in New Hampshire with the couple's kids.