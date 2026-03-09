When Was Corey Lewandowski Last Pictured With His Wife? The Timeline Says It All

Kristi Noem's pics with her husband may be awkward, and have totally backfired as an attempt to defuse the rampant Corey Lewandowski affair rumors, on more than one occasion, but at least she does pose with him. The same can't quite be said of her alleged lover and his own wife. In fact, it's been around a decade since the Lewandowskis have posed together — and doesn't that say it all? One of the last times a snap of Corey and Alison Lewandowski was made public, it was on New Year's Eve of 2016. The couple was attending a group dinner and, according to a Facebook post, had been celebrating their wedding anniversary. Corey and Alison Lewandowski, who tragically lost her first husband in 9/11, would have been married for around 11 years at that point.

But sadly, that was one of the last times the couple was pictured together publicly. In fact, while Bryon Noem still gets the odd shout-out from his wife on social media, alongside repeated denials that there has ever been any infidelity in their marriage, Corey barely even acknowledges Alison. After combing through several pics of him over the years, his wedding ring was also barely visible. That is, until the day of Kristi's firing, when her senior adviser was suddenly snapped with a very noticeable wedding band on his ring finger during a conference. Corey also posed with his hands clasped together in front of his face, almost prayer-like, as you can see above, as though he wanted the world to see that he was a married man, and a religious one at that. Coincidence?