Brad Pitt's Reputation Is In The Gutter After These Scandals

After divorcing Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt famously started a family with and later married his "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. Despite lingering sentiment that he had done his first wife wrong, public opinion eventually started to shift toward acceptance of Brangelina. However, everything fell apart after a 2016 flight home from France went south. News of the Jolie-Pitts' ill-fated flight first broke in September, just a few days after the incident occurred. TMZ reported that Pitt was drunk onboard a private jet that was flying the family back to the U.S. and started being both verbally and physically abusive toward the couple's children.

In the months and years that followed, even more disturbing details about Pitt's plane incident with Jolie surfaced, with allegations including that in addition to pouring beer and wine on his wife and children, the "Se7en" star had physically shaken Jolie, and that once one of the kids intervened, a scuffle broke out. "The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying," read one claim in court docs Jolie brought against him in 2022 (via RTÉ). As such, when Pitt was depicted as the 2023 Golden Globes darling, his former fans really weren't buying it.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.