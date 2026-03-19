Brad Pitt's Reputation Is In The Gutter After These Scandals
This article includes allegations of domestic and child abuse.
Brad Pitt's rep has been tainted ever since his divorce from Jennifer Aniston in the early aughts, and unfortunately for the "Fight Club" star, a number of scandals in the years since haven't exactly helped matters. From the Oscar winner's second divorce to his fallout with his children and even a massive legal battle, there's a lot to comb through. It's worth noting, though, that despite their high-profile split essentially marking the starting point of Pitt's reputation taking a nosedive, Aniston has long said she has no beef with her ex-husband. In fact, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, the "Friends" star complained that the constant chatter was annoying, lamenting, "If the world only could just stop with the stupid, soap-opera bull****."
Unfortunately, much of the world hasn't been quite as eager to move on from their divorce (and the continued rumors that Pitt cheated on Aniston with future wife Angelina Jolie). When speculation about a possible reconciliation began post-2020 SAG Awards, countless netizens made it clear they hadn't forgotten about the past. "Why would [Aniston] want a guy back who cheated on her, married his mistress and had a bunch of kids with her and got dumped. Why people??? Would you take a spouse back after that???" one YouTube user demanded. Another invoked Shania Twain's famous Pitt lyric, quipping, "OK, so you're Brad Pitt. That don't impress Jen much." Oof. More than two decades later, it's safe to say he is never fully recovering from this.
Brad Pitt's relationship-ending plane scandal was a major strike against him
After divorcing Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt famously started a family with and later married his "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. Despite lingering sentiment that he had done his first wife wrong, public opinion eventually started to shift toward acceptance of Brangelina. However, everything fell apart after a 2016 flight home from France went south. News of the Jolie-Pitts' ill-fated flight first broke in September, just a few days after the incident occurred. TMZ reported that Pitt was drunk onboard a private jet that was flying the family back to the U.S. and started being both verbally and physically abusive toward the couple's children.
In the months and years that followed, even more disturbing details about Pitt's plane incident with Jolie surfaced, with allegations including that in addition to pouring beer and wine on his wife and children, the "Se7en" star had physically shaken Jolie, and that once one of the kids intervened, a scuffle broke out. "The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying," read one claim in court docs Jolie brought against him in 2022 (via RTÉ). As such, when Pitt was depicted as the 2023 Golden Globes darling, his former fans really weren't buying it.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
One of Brad Pitt's sons called him out on social media
In addition to the disturbing claims that emerged about Brad Pitt's now-infamous flight in Angelina Jolie's legal filing, you may recall that in honor of Father's Day 2020, the couple's son Pax Jolie-Pitt dragged him on social media for being a "world-class a**hole" and an "awful human being," (via the Daily Mail). An insider confirmed that it was out of character for Pax to have said something publicly about his parents but the Story was brutal, with Pax accusing his estranged father of instilling fear in his kids. "You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he wrote, adding that the Oscar-winning actor irreparably damaged their family.
However, Pax went on to add that he didn't think Pitt would ever be able to comprehend just how bad the situation really was, because he wasn't capable of the necessary introspection. The "F1" star's estranged son concluded his Instagram Story by accusing his father of making "the lives of those closest to me a constant hell." Pax also alluded to the actor trying to curry favor with the public, but warned, "The truth will come to light someday." Brad did not publicly respond to his son's social media comments, nor did Pax or his famous mom say anything when they were highlighted by the Mail.
Some of Brad Pitt's kids have dropped his last name
While it was Pax Jolie-Pitt who posted an Instagram Story calling his father out, several of his siblings have taken a public stance against the actor as well, by dropping his last name. The first of the Jolie-Pitt kids to drop the second half of their double-barreled surnames was Maddox Jolie-Pitt, though it's unclear whether it was an official legal change. In 2021, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that he went by "Maddox Jolie" on anything bar official docs. The insider elaborated that Angelina Jolie had urged Maddox to keep his father's surname legally, and it seemed as though he agreed to that. However, in early 2026, he made headlines after being billed as "Maddox Jolie" in the credits of "Couture," for which he'd served as an assistant director.
Maddox isn't the only one of Brad's kids to have dropped his surname either, at least colloquially. Zahara Jolie-Pitt has also done so, introducing herself in her 2023 sorority induction video as "Zahara Marley Jolie," per Page Six. Likewise, when Vivienne Jolie-Pitt co-produced "The Outsiders," a Broadway musical, with her mother in 2024, she was billed as simply "Vivienne Jolie." At the time of writing, we do know at least one of Brad's children has changed her name legally: Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is now Shiloh Jolie. The former couple's eldest biological child filed for the official name change in 2024, on the day she turned 18.
It all but solidified the rift in their famous family, and Brad was said to have been very hurt by it. There's also no doubt the distancing was yet another knock to his rep. But hopefully, when it comes to his kids, reputation is the least of the actor's worries.
Brad Pitt's attempt at do-gooding backfired
Brad Pitt's reputation took another hit when the houses his non-profit built for survivors of Hurricane Katrina turned out to be poorly built. While the Make it Right project offered sustainable, low-cost homes to the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, the majority weren't up to snuff. And, in the absence of necessities like rain gutters and overhangs, many tenants began experiencing serious mold issues. Making matters worse, despite repairing some of these problems early on, an academic who lived in the development while conducting research on what had gone wrong disclosed to The Guardian that soon after, residents were asked to sign NDAs.
Eventually, in 2018, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Make it Right and Pitt himself. Despite the actor's attempts to be removed from it, he was reportedly disappointed by the turn that his attempt at doing something good took. "He remains personally committed to doing whatever he can to helping resolve the ongoing litigation. It was always something that was important to him from the beginning and he very much wants to help facilitate this getting to a much more positive end," an insider explained.
Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse, and despite non-profit Global Green agreeing to pay the $20.5 million settlement on Pitt's behalf in 2022, they later admitted they didn't have the funds, and never had. Fast-forward to 2025, and news broke that the "Troy" star's lawyers were trying to get him out of a deposition as it would interfere with his work. Notably, although it was long said that residents continued to respect Pitt, by August 2025 many had changed their minds. As one tenant asserted to WDSU News, "You had a responsibility to keep your word, and that's what he reneged on."
Brad Pitt's dodgy reputation may have played a role in Global Green's offer falling through
Notably, Global Green made specific mention of Brad Pitt's reputation having soured when they explained why they wouldn't be able to raise the $20.5 million for the class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of the Make it Right homeowners. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Global Green tried to pull out of their obligation to cover the settlement amount by claiming that the press attention brought on by the A-lister's divorce had prevented them from being able to raise as much money as they'd anticipated. Specifically, the non-profit referenced the fact that Angelina Jolie had accused Pitt of abuse.
It seems this was top of mind for Global Green, as prior to offering to cover the settlement, their CEO specifically brought it up. Bill Bridge emailed the foundation's senior project manager for New Orleans to argue, "I'm sure we could get funding and it would allow Pitt to clean up his reputation." The "reputation" that needed cleaning up was linked to the housing project. For what it's worth, the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" star's team rubbished these attempts at linking the negative press about him to not being able to pay the settlement.
As a representative for the actor pointed out, "Brad had supported Global Green many years ago, so when they approached his team stating '$20.5M in funding' had been secured by their 'generous donors,' there was interest in considering their proposal." Experts also noted how bizarre it was that it wasn't confirmed by the court ahead of time whether the organization had the money to pay. Either way, talk about another knock to Pitt's good name.