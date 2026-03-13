We Gave Pam Bondi The Kristi Noem 'Karen' Haircut & It's A MAGA Mess

It's no secret that MAGA women tend to have downright terrible taste in everything from makeup to cosmetic enhancements, and even hairstyles. The term "Mar-A-Lago face" isn't solely limited to clownish makeup, botched lip and cheek fillers, and frozen foreheads — it's also characterized by overprocessed hair and long, stringy, typically blonde hair extensions. There's Kristi Noem, whose hair transformation has gotten brutal reviews from the Internet for the way she styles her mane; Kimberly Guilfoyle, who can't seem to let go of her tacky hair extensions no matter the occasion; and Erika Kirk, whose hair extensions may just be some of the spendiest in all of MAGA land. Unlike these women, however, Attorney General Pam Bondi doesn't bother with clip-ins, keeping her hair in a bleached shoulder-length style that requires significantly less upkeep.

Out of curiosity (and because it's fun!), we gave the Trump staffer Noem's special "Karen" haircut and the result was really something else. Thanks to our talented photo-editing team, we now know what Bondi would look like with a shaggy pixie cut à la the former DHS secretary circa 2013. Bondi's brassy, dry hair often makes it seem like she's all but given up so a fresh chop like this should do wonders for her look. And, as seen below, the AG looks younger, lighter, and edgier with the shorter crop compared to her current mane.

198Static Media/Getty Images

And yet, it's very MAGA even for her. Notably, throwback photos of Bondi before she started working in the second Trump administration show she has barely changed her hairstyle over the years. The AG seems to prefer her look just as it is, so it's unlikely that she would opt for a drastic makeover like this (unfortunately). But in case she's feeling brave and adventurous, we're happy to let her know that the Karen haircut suits her perfectly!