Celebrities Who Survived Ozempic Rumors At Oscars 2026
Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack cited several insider sources who claimed that Ozempic was in short supply in Hollywood leading up to the 2026 Oscars, but it seems not everybody was scrambling for it (or any other GLP-1 weight loss drugs, for that matter). In fact, although they were few and far between, some stars looked just like their normal selves, and social media was thrilled to see it. Anne Hathaway's stunning transformation noticeably hasn't included the super-sculpted look that's become increasingly normalized in Tinseltown. And yet, that's not to say she doesn't look every bit the movie star without the extreme celebrity cheekbones we're seeing more and more on red carpets.
As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Anne Hathaway looking like she's the queen. Girl please don't do Ozempic, you are stunning as you are." Another shared similar sentiments by gushing, "Beautiful! Please do NOT do Ozempic." A third alluded to the fact that the "Devil Wears Prada" star seemingly hadn't taken the medication by admitting that they were glad to see a star who didn't look completely skeletal. As fans of Hathaway will know, the actor lost a significant amount of weight to play Fantine in "Les Misérables," and she's spoken openly about the toll it took on her body.
Hathaway confessed that although she won an Oscar for the role, at the time of her win, she still hadn't recovered completely. "That weight loss was not a long-term good thing for my health, and it took a really long time to come back from it," the actor recalled to People in 2019. With that in mind, it's unlikely that the "Princess Diaries" star would use Ozempic, particularly because of the associated health risks.
Elle Fanning was also applauded for eschewing Ozempic
Alongside Anne Hathaway, best supporting actress nominee Elle Fanning also got plenty of shout-outs online for looking like herself at the 2026 Oscars. "How refreshing to see a lively round face among dozens of Ozempic faces and bodies in Hollywood. Her no makeup makeup is also well done, she looks cute," wrote one appreciative fan on X. Another acknowledged that it was sad to even have to point it out, considering the body positivity movement of just a few years prior seems to have been completely forgotten. "Where are we in the world now cause a few years ago we would've called her skinny," they lamented.
It's worth noting that Fanning and Hathaway were also both lauded for the fact that neither seemed to have gotten veneers, another mainstay in modern Hollywood. Of Fanning's smile, one X user enthused, "So pretty. And no veneers. Thank you." As for Hathaway, another wrote, "I've always loved her smile I'm glad she didn't ruin it with veneers." At the end of the day, it's a starlet's choice to decide how they want to look, and if they choose to take Ozempic to lose weight, that's their call. The same goes for veneers.
However, there's also no denying that the sudden normalization and increase in "Ozempic face" is a tragedy in itself, and it's lovely to see that even with the alternatives at their disposal, some women are choosing to keep things natural.