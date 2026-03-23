Bill Gates' Reputation Has Crumbled Before Our Eyes

Microsoft is almost universally thought of as Bill Gates' company, but Gates actually co-founded the software giant in 1975 with his childhood friend Paul Allen — in fact, it was Allen who came up with the name Microsoft. In 1983, Allen resigned from the company after being diagnosed with cancer. Instead of finding support in Gates, however, Allen alleged in his 2011 book "Idea Man" that Gates and other executives were unhappy with Allen's reduced productivity and sought to oust him from his share of the company. Allen wrote in Vanity Fair that he reacted after overhearing one such conspiratorial conservation: "Unable to stand it any longer, I burst in on them and shouted, 'This is unbelievable! It shows your true character, once and for all.'"

"I'd assumed that our partnership would be a 50-50 proposition. But Bill had another idea," Allen continued, adding that eventually their split came to 64-36 in Gates' favor. Allen detailed how stressful it was working at Microsoft and that Gates would patrol the parking lot to keep notes on who was coming in on the weekends and discourage employees from taking a day off. "If you hadn't thought through your position or Bill was just in a lousy mood," Allen wrote, "he'd resort to his classic put-down: 'That's the stupidest f***ing thing I've ever heard!'"

Gates eventually apologized to Allen with a six-page letter. However, Allen decided not to return to Microsoft for fear the stress would exacerbate his illness.