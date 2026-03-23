Bill Gates' Reputation Has Crumbled Before Our Eyes
Bill Gates has been a technological and philanthropic icon since founding software giant Microsoft in 1975. He enjoyed international fame for becoming the youngest billionaire in the world at the age of 31 and for his numerous charitable contributions through the Gates Foundation, which he founded with his then-wife, Melinda French, in 2000. Together, they funded everything from public libraries to a children's vaccine program, and Bill has received countless accolades from influential politicians and organizations.
But despite Gates' reputation for being a brilliant and charitable businessman, scandal has always cast a shadow over him. Gates' most controversial moments include being an allegedly difficult and demanding boss and being labeled a hypocrite over his private-jet usage. Whisperings of affairs plagued his marriage until he and French divorced in 2021. Additionally, a series of emails released by the Department of Justice pointed to a connection between Gates and Jeffrey Epstein, which was the final nail in the coffin for some of Gates' past supporters. Below, everything from the workplace rumors to the lawsuits, arrests, and affairs that have crumbled Gates' reputation.
Bill Gates was arrested twice – and grinned in his mugshot
Before Bill Gates became a household name, he was speeding through the streets in sports cars. Gates has been arrested twice, both times for traffic violations. He was first arrested in New Mexico in 1975 for speeding and driving without a license. Two years later, Gates was driving Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's car and ran a stop sign; he was arrested again. His mug hot made the cover of a 1998 issue of Brill's Content magazine and showed Gates, seemingly unbothered, smiling directly into the camera.
"They put me in with all the drunks all night long," Gates told Time magazine in 2007. "And that's why the rest of my life, I've always tried to have a fair amount of cash with me. I like the idea of being able to bail myself out."
He was not an easy person to work with
Though he later gained a reputation for being a generous benefactor, some of Gates' former employees found him difficult to work with in the early days of Microsoft's success. According to a biography of Bill Gates, "Hard Drive" by James Wallace and Jim Erickson, Gates would send what colleagues deemed "flame mail" in the middle of the night (via CNBC). In one instance, he wrote to a programmer, "This is the stupidest piece of code ever written." Joel Spolsky, a former program manager at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post that a coworker would tally how many times Gates used the F-word. "The lower the f***-count, the better," he explained.
A 2011 "60 Minutes" interview with Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Gates, featured clips from a company meeting in which Gates can be heard shouting, "You never understood the first thing about this!" Allen conceded that "there was a lot of yelling" and agreed when interviewer Lesley Stahl suggested that the fights went on for hours.
Gates seemed to acknowledge his past hostile interactions with employees in a 2019 open letter, writing, "When I was at Microsoft, I was tough on people I worked with. Some of it helped us be successful, but I'm sure some of it was over the top."
Gates took vacations with an ex-girlfriend — after he was married
Shortly before meeting Melinda, Bill Gates dated computer programmer Ann Winblad. They shared a passion for science, taking physics and bioengineering textbooks with them on romantic vacations, according to Time's 1997 profile of Gates. Eventually, they ended the relationship because Winblad, who is five years older than Gates, wanted to settle down, but they remained close friends — such close friends, in fact, that they continued to take vacations together even after Gates married Melinda.
According to Time, Gates made an arrangement with Melinda to allow him to take his annual vacation with Winblad. At the time of the interview, they had maintained their tradition for at least a decade, usually visiting the Outer Banks in North Carolina and partaking in beach activities. "We share our thoughts about the world and ourselves," Winblad told Time. "And we marvel about how, as two young overachievers, we began a great adventure on the fringes of a little-known industry and it landed us at the center of an amazing universe."
Winblad and Melinda seemed to get along; when Bill was ready to propose to Melinda, he sought Winblad's approval first. Winblad agreed that Melinda had "intellectual stamina" and would be a good match for her friend.
He had a falling out with his cofounder of Microsoft
Microsoft is almost universally thought of as Bill Gates' company, but Gates actually co-founded the software giant in 1975 with his childhood friend Paul Allen — in fact, it was Allen who came up with the name Microsoft. In 1983, Allen resigned from the company after being diagnosed with cancer. Instead of finding support in Gates, however, Allen alleged in his 2011 book "Idea Man" that Gates and other executives were unhappy with Allen's reduced productivity and sought to oust him from his share of the company. Allen wrote in Vanity Fair that he reacted after overhearing one such conspiratorial conservation: "Unable to stand it any longer, I burst in on them and shouted, 'This is unbelievable! It shows your true character, once and for all.'"
"I'd assumed that our partnership would be a 50-50 proposition. But Bill had another idea," Allen continued, adding that eventually their split came to 64-36 in Gates' favor. Allen detailed how stressful it was working at Microsoft and that Gates would patrol the parking lot to keep notes on who was coming in on the weekends and discourage employees from taking a day off. "If you hadn't thought through your position or Bill was just in a lousy mood," Allen wrote, "he'd resort to his classic put-down: 'That's the stupidest f***ing thing I've ever heard!'"
Gates eventually apologized to Allen with a six-page letter. However, Allen decided not to return to Microsoft for fear the stress would exacerbate his illness.
Gates was combative in a legal proceeding
Gates made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 1998. At the time, the United States government was suing Microsoft on charges of violating antitrust laws and monopolizing the web-browser market. Gates was called to the stand several times and gave the judge and the prosecution a difficult time during questioning, with a source telling CNET that Gates was "evasive and nonresponsive" during his deposition. He would pick apart the Justice Department attorney's use of terms such as "we" and "asked," demanding exact definitions for those common words, per CNN. Additionally, Gates contradicted himself several times.
Gates was so obstinate and exacting throughout his deposition that the judge laughed out loud several times and shook his head. That judge, Thomas Penfield Jackson, later told The New Yorker that Gates "has a Napoleonic concept of himself and his company."
Gates was questioned about his excessive private jet usage
Bill Gates eventually traded in his sports cars for celebrities' preferred mode of transportation: private jets. According to Yahoo! Finance, Gates owns at least half a dozen aircraft worth a combined $194 million. He took nearly 400 flights in the year 2022 — more than one flight per day — adding up to an enormous carbon footprint. Gates acknowledged that fact in a 2021 interview with "60 Minutes," saying, "I probably have one of the highest greenhouse gas footprints on the planet. ... My personal flying alone is gigantic." Many critics believe his inclination for private flying is hypocritical. Even in the same interview, Gates discussed the investments he had made to combat climate change, remarking, "Without innovation, we will not solve climate change. We won't even come close."
When a BBC interviewer asked Gates directly if he was a hypocrite, Gates argued that his efforts to fight climate change neutralized his carbon footprint (via CNN). He pointed to his investment in a company that utilizes technology to remove carbon dioxide from the air as well as funding various climate-change-fighting organizations. "Should I stay at home and not come to Kenya to learn about farming and malaria?" Gates mused.
Gates' alleged friendship with Epstein played a role in his divorce
According to documents obtained by CNN, Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein dined together in 2010 — two years after Epstein was convicted of sex offenses. The two met several times over subsequent years and exchanged business ideas, The New York Times reported.
After meeting Epstein, Gates emailed colleagues, acknowledging, "[Epstein's] lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me." Additionally, photographs released by the government show Gates at Epstein's mansion with women whose faces are redacted.
Melinda French was distrustful of her husband's friendship and later confirmed it played a role in her decision to divorce Bill. French met with divorce lawyers shortly after new details about her husband's relationship with Epstein emerged in 2019 news reports, per The Wall Street Journal. In an interview with NPR after the Epstein files were released, French admitted, "It brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."
He allegedly asked for STD treatment to 'surreptitiously give to Melinda'
In documents released by the Department of Justice, Epstein apparently emailed himself a draft addressed to Bill Gates. In it, Epstein seemed to allude to a snag in their friendship, writing, "I cannot believe that you have chosen to both disregard and discard our friendship ... and then asked me to be the major actor in a cover up so that you can maintain the reputation that you have worked so hard to achieve."
The email went on to allege that Gates contracted a sexually transmitted disease and asked Epstein to help conceal this from his wife. "To add insult to the injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda."
It is unconfirmed if Epstein ever sent the email to Gates, as The New York Times noted. As for whether this conversation occurred as written, a spokesman for Gates said in a statement to CNN, "While Mr. Gates acknowledges that meeting with Epstein was a serious error in judgment, he unequivocally denies any improper conduct related to Epstein and the horrible activities in which Epstein was involved."
He's been involved in multiple affairs
After being named in the bombshell Epstein files documents, Bill Gates held a town-hall meeting with the Gates Foundation in which he made a shocking confession. "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist," Gates admitted (via The Wall Street Journal). Gates met the bridge player, Mila Antonova, in 2010; Antonova later met Epstein in 2013, and Epstein paid for her to attend software-coding school. In 2017, Epstein asked Gates to reimburse him for Antonova's classes, indicating that he could expose the affair if Gates didn't comply. But Gates was allegedly stepping out on his marriage long before then.
According to The New York Times, he asked an employee out to dinner over email in 2006, adding, "If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened." Another time, he traveled to New York with a female colleague and allegedly told her, "I want to see you. Will you have dinner with me?" In 2019, Microsoft's board started to look into Gates' rumored infidelity, which revealed he'd had an affair with an employee. "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," a spokeswoman for Gates confirmed to the Times.
He backed out of a speech amid the fallout from the Epstein documents
On February 19, 2026, amid the fallout from the Epstein documents, Gates was scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Hours before he was to go onstage, he canceled his appearance. The Gates Foundation said this decision came "after careful consideration and to ensure the focus remained on the AI Summit's key priorities" (via Business Insider). There was much back-and-forth over whether Gates would appear at the summit; just two days before the event, amid media speculation that he would drop out, the Gates Foundation confirmed he would give the speech.
Ankur Vora, president of the Gates Foundation's Africa and India offices, took Gates' place at the summit, which had already undergone some frustrating issues. According to the BBC, the event was mismanaged and overcrowded.
Some felt his resignation from Microsoft's board had suspicious timing
The affair Bill Gates had with his employee in 2000 didn't come to light until late 2019, when the woman wrote a letter to the company detailing the sexual relationship, per The Wall Street Journal. The woman requested changes to her job and for Melinda to read her letter. The employee's letter appeared to have been sparked by a 90-page email chain first reported in April 2019 by Quartz, in which numerous female employees detailed their experiences of sexual harassment, verbal threats, and discrimination from Microsoft higher-ups.
Then, in March 2020, Gates abruptly resigned from Microsoft's board, despite being reelected to his position there just three months previously. The company released a statement that explained Gates stepped down to "dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities." But according to the Wall Street Journal, that wasn't the entire reason. The other board members allegedly believed that Gates should step down because it was not a good look for their director to be facing sexual harassment accusations, especially in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement.
Has Bill Gates' wealth made him out of touch?
As of this writing, Bill Gates' net worth is $102 billion, according to Forbes. That wealth is spread out among his aforementioned private jets, various investments, and multiple houses. At times, it seems the numerous luxuries his lifestyle affords him get to Gates' head. Though he often tries to downplay his personal fortune — countering his private-flying habit with the work he does fighting climate change, for example — details about his lavish life sometimes slip out. "My house in Seattle, I admit, is gigantic," containing 24 bathrooms across 66,000 square feet, Gates told the Times in 2025. "My sisters have downsized. I can't. I like the houses I have."
"We were bred and raised to win," Gates boasted of the working-class family he grew up in. He seemed to have conflicting views when it came to raising his own children. While he is adamant that most of his billions will be passed on to charities rather than his kids, he has gifted his daughter a $16 million horse farm.