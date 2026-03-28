Trump's Aides Have Worn Some Borderline Inappropriate Outfits Over The Years

Donald Trump has had plenty of different aides throughout his political career so far, and quite a few have caught the public's eye thanks to their interesting (or sometimes just awful) fashion choices. The aides are often photographed together or with Trump at the White House or at various events having to do with the president.

The president's aides are in the spotlight a lot, and because of that, they go through plenty of outfits. Whether it's Natalie Harp and her killer legs, one of the many Melania Trump clones like Margo Martin, or prominent members of Trump's team like Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, they each need a very deep closet.

With all this in mind, it should likely be no surprise that these aides' wardrobe rotations can be hit or miss. Some are even borderline inappropriate for the kind of political job they have. Looking back at some of the most daring outfits from Trump's aides over the years, it's clear that some of these ensembles were just a little too questionable for the job.