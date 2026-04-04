The Shady Side Of Chappell Roan

An international soccer player, an Oscar-nominated Hollywood favorite, and a reportedly overzealous security guard. These are just a few of the ingredients that, in March 2026, landed Chappell Roan on the front pages for all the wrong reasons.

The drama began while Roan was enjoying a hotel breakfast ahead of performing at Lollapalooza Brazil. According to Italian midfielder Jorginho, who was also staying at the same São Paulo establishment, the singer took umbrage with his 11-year-old stepdaughter — also the daughter of Jude Law — having the sheer audacity to smile in her direction as they passed her table and sent over security to have a word. To make the situation worse, these words were apparently delivered so aggressively they made the young girl cry.

Following a significant backlash in the press, Roan felt compelled to put her side of the story across in an Instagram post. The "Hot To Go!" hitmaker claimed that she had no part in the security's conduct and that he wasn't part of her official team. "I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something that you would do something, and that if he felt uncomfortable, it makes me really sad," she added (via The Guardian). "You did not deserve that." This apology was also backed up by the guard in question, Pascal Duvier, who admitted that he'd taken it upon himself to confront the youngster.