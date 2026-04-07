The Wildest Summer House Hookups And Heartbreaks

Before we dive into the Amanda Batula and West Wilson drama, we need to rewind. We first met Batula on Season 1 of the Bravo series when she was first seeing star Kyle Cooke. She became a full-time cast member during Season 2, but by Season 3, they were already embroiled in a cheating scandal. Cooke admitted the infidelity on camera, revealing, "A year ago, I was on a guy's trip. I blacked out, and I woke up with a random girl in my bed" (via Bravo). Despite the indiscretion, Batula forgave him, and later that season Cooke proposed. The couple wed in September 2021, and the following year, Batula told Us Weekly that their marriage was in great shape, calling it "close to perfect."

Sadly, just two years later, she was singing a different tune. The couple, who worked together closely for their alcoholic beverage company, Loverboy, hit a rough patch. Season 8 saw the couple butting heads constantly, with Batula seemingly foreshadowing the future while telling Us Weekly, "I don't want us to end up resenting each other because of a job ... I would hate for this beautiful thing that we're building to be the reason that we potentially separated or fell out." In January 2026, the couple announced their split, which read in part (via People), "It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter."