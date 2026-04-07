The Wildest Summer House Hookups And Heartbreaks
For 10 years, the "Summer House" gang has kept Bravo viewers entertained watching their seasonal antics in their glamorous Hamptons party pad. And while some fan favorites have come and gone along the way (paging Paige Desorbo), the show has impressively maintained many of its original cast members — some of whom have now found themselves embroiled in the biggest scandal on the network since the Tom Sandoval-Ariana Madix-Raquel Leviss drama known as Scandoval. Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen the headlines: Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed speculation that they are in some kind of situationship, despite being very close friends with each other's exes, Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller, respectively.
Whether this latest messy romance news between Batula and Wilson has piqued your interest in the reality show or you're a longtime viewer, it's pretty wild to look back on all the relationship dramas that have taken place over the show's last ten seasons. From Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's doomed engagement to Luke Gulbranson's messy dating life (remember him?), here are all the major hookups and heartbreaks from the addictive Bravo series.
The show has seen Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's union through from dating to divorce
Before we dive into the Amanda Batula and West Wilson drama, we need to rewind. We first met Batula on Season 1 of the Bravo series when she was first seeing star Kyle Cooke. She became a full-time cast member during Season 2, but by Season 3, they were already embroiled in a cheating scandal. Cooke admitted the infidelity on camera, revealing, "A year ago, I was on a guy's trip. I blacked out, and I woke up with a random girl in my bed" (via Bravo). Despite the indiscretion, Batula forgave him, and later that season Cooke proposed. The couple wed in September 2021, and the following year, Batula told Us Weekly that their marriage was in great shape, calling it "close to perfect."
Sadly, just two years later, she was singing a different tune. The couple, who worked together closely for their alcoholic beverage company, Loverboy, hit a rough patch. Season 8 saw the couple butting heads constantly, with Batula seemingly foreshadowing the future while telling Us Weekly, "I don't want us to end up resenting each other because of a job ... I would hate for this beautiful thing that we're building to be the reason that we potentially separated or fell out." In January 2026, the couple announced their split, which read in part (via People), "It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter."
Ciara Miller and West Wilson shared one sweet summer together before things went south
To fully understand the implications of the Amanda Batula and West Wilson scandal, we also need to revisit his relationship with Ciara Miller. Miller, a nurse and model, joined the cast while in a situationship with fellow model Luke Gulbranson (more on that later) during 2021's Season 5. Sports journalist West Wilson joined the cast during 2024's Season 8, during which he struck up a sweet relationship with fan-favorite Miller. Viewers were delighted to see the beauty seemingly finding love with the sweet Midwestern-born Wilson.
Things got serious once cameras stopped rolling, with Miller revealing to host Andy Cohen on the Season 8 reunion (via Bravo) that she met his parents and they attended a wedding together. But everything ended at a dinner that December, where Wilson seemingly split from the model "for show-related reasons." Miller revealed she had "no contact" with him after they split, explaining, "I stopped talking to you altogether. Because I think that's mean to take someone to your parents' house and want to sleep with them when you have no intention of doing anything."
The bad blood spilled over into Season 9, with Miller furious that Wilson spoke to The New York Times about their split instead of coming to her. It seemed like a truce was brokered as Season 10 kicked off, with the former couple seemingly getting close once more, but this peace would be very short-lived.
Amanda Batula and West Wilson's new romance is earth-shattering in the Summer House world
Now that Amanda Batula and West Wilson's onscreen romances have been explained, it's clear that their affair is wrapped up in some deep-seated drama. Not only have they been in serious relationships with their co-stars, Batula and Ciara Miller have seemingly been best friends since they met during Season 5, and Wilson and Kyle Cooke also have a bromance going. So, when Batula and Wilson launched matching Instagram stories in March 2026, confirming the onslaught of rumors that they were an item, the Bravo universe seemed to implode.
The rumors of the duo getting close kicked off earlier that month, but most fans dismissed them at first. It seemed as wildly unbelievable as the infamous "Vanderpump Rules" cheating saga known as Scandoval, but as Bravo viewers have learned, where there's smoke, there's usually fire. While the couple has yet to elaborate on their status or how long they have been an item, only noting in a statement, "As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling." But eagle-eyed "Summer House" viewers have since dug up questionable behavior between the then-platonic pals that took place during Season 10, which filmed during summer 2025. But stay tuned, it appears this earth-shattering hookup is only just picking up steam. The couple will have to face their co-stars on camera when the Season 10 reunion films in late April.
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have served up serious drama
Long before a divorce decree and matching Instagram stories that rocked the Bravo world, there was a headline-making romance that we would have assumed would go down in "Summer House" history as the most scandalous: the rollercoaster relationship of Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. These two original cast members dated a lot of other people over the first few seasons (stay tuned for more on that), but they went from close friends to a summer fling during Season 4. It crashed and burned in a sit-down where Radke ended things horrifically on the porch of their shared summer house, but the co-stars were able to make their way back to platonic pals.
Fast forward two years, and the couple were once again sparking romance rumors, before Hubbard confirmed their relationship to Page Six in January 2022. "When we tried to date a couple of years ago ... I honestly feel like I tried to cover up my feelings, but I don't think those feelings ever died," she told the outlet at the time. The couple was engaged by that August, with Radke's proposal featured on Season 7. Unfortunately, they never made it to the altar, as it was announced that they were canceling their wedding in September 2023. Despite calling it quits, the show must go on; Season 9 saw the former flames living under the same roof, while Hubbard announced her pregnancy with her new beau, Turner Kufe.
A Summer House spinoff led to an inter-showmance between Ciara Miller and Austen Kroll
Bravo-on-Bravo dating isn't a rare occurrence, but "Summer House" beauty Ciara Miller found herself entangled with "Southern Charm" star Austen Kroll when the network launched the 2021 spinoff "Winter House." The premise lent itself to plenty of new inter-showmances, mixing up the two younger Bravo series' casts. Fresh off serving as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller was ready to relax when she crossed paths with the womanizing Kroll. That inaugural season saw her strike up a romance with Kroll, as the two went on their first date on camera and shared a kiss, but by the end of the season, things seemed to have cooled.
Their flirtation had legs once more during Season 6 of "Summer House," when Kroll stopped by the Hamptons share house, but at that point, he got involved with another one of Miller's co-stars, Lindsay Hubbard. Ultimately, Miller had stern words to say about her involvement with Kroll during a 2022 "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" appearance, sharing, "I've never been more finished, more done in my life. Wrap it up with a bow."
The Summer House girls seemingly couldn't resist Austen Kroll
Ciara Miller wasn't the only New York beauty who found herself drawn to "Southern Charm" star Austen Kroll. "Summer House" star Lindsay Hubbard's attraction to the Charleston resident actually pre-dated Miller's — the two first had a fling while Kroll was dating his co-star Madison Lecroy. Lecroy blew the lid on their secret romance while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in July 2022, revealing that they had been hooking up while she was still with Kroll.
That affair led to Hubbard telling Kroll she was in love with him on Season 1 of "Winter House," just as he kicked things off with her co-star Miller. While he rebuffed her advances that season, while visiting the "Summer House" Hamptons mansion a few months later, he rekindled things with Hubbard and shut things down with Miller. This very messy love triangle ultimately ended after more "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" drama when Kroll told host Andy Cohen that Miller was a better kisser than Hubbard.
Viewers saw the beginning, middle, and end of Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood's summer fling
Season 9 of "Summer House" started off with some serious chemistry between Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood. Solomon, who was returning for his second season of the reality show, seemingly fell in love at first sight with model Lexi Wood, who was joining the summer gang for the first time that season.
Things moved quickly — he met her family after their first date, and after dating for a month, Wood insisted on meeting Solomon's parents. But halfway through the summer Wood objected to Solomon's flirtations with co-star Ciara Miller and then discovered he had walked in on a threesome with co-star Imrul Hassan in what was infamously referred to as "toe-gate." While clearing up the very suspicious incident (and insisting he didn't do anything wrong), the aspiring singer shared his desire to be exclusive with Wood. Though she accepted, the relationship didn't last the summer. Wood eventually ended things on camera, telling her co-star, "I'm looking for a relationship that's deep ... I feel like you aren't ready for the relationship I'm looking for" (via People).
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo's relationship was Bravo gold ... until it wasn't
What do you get when you mix two of Bravo's most eligible and beautiful singles? A match made in reality television heaven. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's relationship started out as friends, as they were both dating other people when they crossed paths on Season 4 of "Summer House." Two years later, viewers watched the two become buddies on Season 1 of "Winter House," and after things turned romantic. By October 2021, Conover confirmed their offscreen romance to People, telling the outlet, "We built a friendship and got to know each other first, and it all happened naturally. You see the foundation of our relationship start to form on the show."
The three-year-long romance was Bravo gold, as the ups and downs played out on multiple seasons of "Summer House" and "Southern Charm" before the couple called it quits. In December 2024, DeSorbo announced their split on an episode of her podcast, "Giggly Squad," but spoke glowingly of her ex. The split first seemed peaceful until rumors started circulating that DeSorbo may have cheated, and things got nasty quickly. Conover not only didn't come to her defense to clear up the cheating allegations on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," but he told host Andy Cohen that DeSorbo had lied on her podcast about the breakup being mutual, and insisted the split was entirely her decision.
Luke Gulbranson made things messy by kicking off a love triangle in Season 5
In terms of "Summer House" longevity, Luke Gulbranson had a pretty good run on the show. The handsome model joined the cast during Season 4 and immediately set his sights on the show's resident funny gal, Hannah Berner. Berner, who was returning for her second summer that year, was quickly charmed by the hunk. But like many Hamptons romances, it wasn't smooth sailing for the duo. Gulbranson insisted it was a fling, while Berner wanted something more serious. By the time that season's reunion was filmed, it was clear they were on totally different pages.
When the cast reunited for Season 5, Gulbranson made things very messy by bringing a new romantic interest to the Hamptons share house, fellow model Ciara Miller, effectively kicking off the summer with a love triangle. Luckily, Miller and Berner didn't fall victim to any catty fighting over a man — ultimately Ciara felt bad for Berner's situation, chose not to pursue things with Gulbranson, and ended up establishing a really sweet friendship with her romantic interest's ex.
For his part, while promoting Season 6, which would be his last as a main cast member, Gulbranson told Us Weekly of the onscreen romances, "I've grown a lot through those experiences and become a better man because of it. I've learned a lot about other people's character because of it as well. It's just taught me a lot of lessons."