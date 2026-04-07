Trump's Massive Bald Spot Gets Personal Camera Crew At 2026 Easter Egg Roll

The 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll will be remembered for many things: President Donald Trump's enduring obsession with predecessor Joe Biden, for one, and Melania Trump's surprise lack of tailoring for another. However, Donald's bald spot, er, spotters were likely more focused on what is becoming a rather sizable gap on one side of his head. We'd say the divisive politician's hairline is receding, but it's already too far gone to even make that claim.

It's no secret that Donald's signature blond 'do has become significantly wispier over time, and unfortunately, the outdoors event highlighted that in a major way. In the absence of professional lighting, Mother Nature had full control — and let's just say she wasn't into "gentle parenting." In fact, we could almost hear her voice in the wind scolding the president for pointing — and yes, we are envisioning Mother Nature sounding like Sharon Osbourne chiding him for being a "rude, rude, rude, rude little boy").

For those who couldn't hear that quite so clearly, she sent a subtler message: A very unflattering shadow emphasizing the place where his mop was dwindling. As for all the cameras there to capture it all, we can't credit Mother Nature for that — but we did chuckle at the evidence.