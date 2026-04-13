The Lesser-Known Truth Of Dylan Dreyer's Ex Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer has been a mainstay of NBC for nearly two decades. She's served as a reporter on everything from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to the Kentucky Derby, substituted for an ill Al Roker as host of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and presented her own eponymous nature show, "Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer." Of course, she's most famous for delivering news of the nation's favorite subject on the likes of "TODAY," "NBC Nightly News," and The Weather Channel. And it was as a meteorologist that she met her ex-husband.

Yes, Dreyer isn't the only half of her former marriage who has a connection with broadcasting, or more specifically, the National Broadcasting Company. For Brian Fichera is also an NBC News regular, in his case behind the scenes as a cameraman and producer. The multi-talent was actually working as an in-studio technician when he was first introduced to his future wife at WHDH, an NBC affiliate station in Boston.

"When he started working more, he'd hang out more in the Weather Center with our friend Todd," Dreyer explained about their beginnings on a personal blog, according to Good Housekeeping (via Closer Weekly). "The three of us started hanging out more and more outside of work, building our friendship and getting close. After a few years, we had a small party at Brian's house which we dubbed the Jammy Jam. It was then that I realized I had totally fallen for him and from there it was history!"