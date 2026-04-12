Brittany Mahomes' Face Change In Before & After Pics Isn't Because Of Veneers, Expert Says

Brittany Mahomes' face has undergone a jarring transformation since she landed in the spotlight. Brittany's old face wasn't nearly as tuned-up, but many also believe that part of the changes can be attributed to rumored veneers. However, Dr. Tyler Hales, a renowned celebrity cosmetic dentist and founder of Hales Aesthetic, disagrees. He analyzed the before and after pictures seen below for Nicki Swift and arrived at the conclusion that Patrick Mahomes' wife doesn't seem to have veneers.

And his intel doesn't just come from his own experience. "From what I can tell — and from sources I trust — it doesn't appear that Brittany has veneers," he told us. Instead, the changes to her teeth seem to come from outside the mouth, particularly lip filler and Botox. The added volume to the upper lip helped fill out the space above her teeth. And while the latter treatment might seem strange, Hales explained that it's actually pretty effective. "She's likely used Botox to help reduce her gummy smile, which is actually a great, non-invasive option," he said.

Hales also believes Brittany went beyond Botox in her attempts to address her gummy smile. "It also looks like she may have had some gum contouring to improve symmetry along her gum line," he told us. When looking at her teeth alone, Hales believes they look unchanged. "They're a bit smaller and still have minor imperfections, which is usually a good sign that veneers haven't been done," he explained. So the verdict on her teeth is in, but the rest of her rumored cosmetic work is another story.