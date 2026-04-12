Brittany Mahomes' Face Change In Before & After Pics Isn't Because Of Veneers, Expert Says
Brittany Mahomes' face has undergone a jarring transformation since she landed in the spotlight. Brittany's old face wasn't nearly as tuned-up, but many also believe that part of the changes can be attributed to rumored veneers. However, Dr. Tyler Hales, a renowned celebrity cosmetic dentist and founder of Hales Aesthetic, disagrees. He analyzed the before and after pictures seen below for Nicki Swift and arrived at the conclusion that Patrick Mahomes' wife doesn't seem to have veneers.
And his intel doesn't just come from his own experience. "From what I can tell — and from sources I trust — it doesn't appear that Brittany has veneers," he told us. Instead, the changes to her teeth seem to come from outside the mouth, particularly lip filler and Botox. The added volume to the upper lip helped fill out the space above her teeth. And while the latter treatment might seem strange, Hales explained that it's actually pretty effective. "She's likely used Botox to help reduce her gummy smile, which is actually a great, non-invasive option," he said.
Hales also believes Brittany went beyond Botox in her attempts to address her gummy smile. "It also looks like she may have had some gum contouring to improve symmetry along her gum line," he told us. When looking at her teeth alone, Hales believes they look unchanged. "They're a bit smaller and still have minor imperfections, which is usually a good sign that veneers haven't been done," he explained. So the verdict on her teeth is in, but the rest of her rumored cosmetic work is another story.
Brittany Mahomes' looks have been intensely scrutinized
Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to scandalous rumors, and her facial transformation has received its fair share of speculation — from regular citizens to pros alike. In fact, Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis estimated that Brittany's cosmetic makeover could have cost five figures. Social media users have speculated that she has undergone an array of surgeries, from a rhinoplasty to a boob job. While Brittany has admitted to some cosmetic procedures, including lip fillers, she has never copped to going under the knife. However, it is undeniable that she has paid quite a bit of attention to her looks.
And, honestly, who could blame her? Brittany has received unrelenting backlash from Patrick Mahomes' fans throughout the years, with many using her looks to criticize her. Indeed, there are quite a few online spaces dedicated to hating on her. In the Reddit sub r/BrittanyMatthewsSnark, netizens often scrutinize her physical appearance by comparing before and after pictures. "Just two different versions of ugly tbh," a Redditor wrote in a 2024 thread. But even those who aren't fans of the WAG have felt sorry for her.
In a separate post about her looks, another Redditor expressed empathy for her and her changing face. "I know she's obnoxious, but people have been brutal with the bullying of her looks from day one," the netizen shared. Brittany has been open about the difficulties of handling the sudden exposure that came with her husband's success, and the focus on her looks certainly can't have helped.