3 Stars Who Want Nothing To Do With Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is known as one of the kings of entertainment media and has rubbed shoulders with the who's-who of Hollywood. However, no one is friends with everyone, and the famed TV personality is no exception to the rule.

We'll start with Seacrest's "American Idol" colleague, Simon Cowell. As many will recall, the host and judge were known for their back-and-forth banter and at-times tense-seeming relationship — and even early on, they had to clarify that it was playful. In an interview on Season 7 of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Seacrest quipped that while he liked to make his colleague uncomfortable (something Cowell seemed to enjoy as well, as Seacrest recounted a time the famed judge made him miss his cue), "We're actually friendly." He added, "We don't hold a grudge. We have very competitive spirit and attitude on the show, but we're friends." That certainly seemed to be the case, with Just Jared publishing pictures of the two of them jet skiing together in the Bahamas in 2009. However, fast-forward 16 years, and Cowell revealed that he and his former co-worker no longer spoke.

Asked about Seacrest's success in an appearance on "The Interview" in late 2025, Cowell joked that he wasn't sure what made him quite so big a star, though that appeared good-natured. However, some thought he may have been a tad shady when he mused, "I don't follow his career, if I'm being honest with you, so I don't know what he's done or doing. You know, we rarely talk now." The bigger zinger, though, came when Cowell said, "[Seacrest] was very steely about ... his career and wanting to be famous. I mean, this massive, massive desire about being, you know, very famous." Cowell said it with a smile, but we totes see why many perceived it as a mini jab.