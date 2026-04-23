Chelsea Clinton Can't Dodge Swirling Rumors About Her Marriage

Chelsea Clinton, the only daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, has a relatively slim romantic history. She bagged her first notable boyfriend, fellow history scholar Ian Klaus, in 2001, and soon after they split four years later, she started dating her investment banker future husband, Marc Mezvinsky. More than two decades on, and the pair are still very much together. In fact, they're now the parents of three children, Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper, and will soon celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary, too.

But the couple have had to withstand a whole host of tittle-tattle about the state of their union along the way. Indeed, the ink on their marriage certificate hadn't yet dried when gossip first started circulating that there was already trouble in paradise. And there's since been speculation about everything from their business endeavors and parental aspirations to their mental health and relationships with the in-laws. Here's a look at a dozen rumors that simply won't go away.