HGTV Star Relationships That Are Beyond Strange

Since it launched in 1994, HGTV has been the go-to channel for home and interior design lovers. Some shows, such as "House Hunters," have stood the test of time and have been on the air for more than two decades. Even though HGTV's viewership has declined over the years, it's still one of the United States' most-watched television channels.

Naturally, the network has given rise to many stars in the real estate scene, including the "Property Brothers," Drew and Jonathan Scott, who are among the most popular of them all. HGTV has also catapulted the careers of hosts like the towering David Bromstad. Of course, an HGTV profile is incomplete without its couple hosts, many of whom have the best chemistry (we're looking at you, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent).

And as the talented stars continue to grace the small screen, their love lives also take center stage. Some couples, such as Chip and Joanna Gaines, have given us far too many awkward moments, while those who fly solo on-screen also have their fair share of relationship quirks away from the show. From sleep divorce to cheating allegations to awkward first dates, these are HGTV star relationships that are too strange to ignore.