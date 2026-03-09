Awkward Chip & Joanna Gaines Moments We Can't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are arguably HGTV's biggest success story. Don't believe us? Chip and Joanna Gaines are worth a ton today thanks to their growing business empire, but that's not to say they haven't had some seriously awkward moments along the way. Far from keeping the deets of those hidden, however, the couple has been very open about them, speaking openly about the cringey moments in the early days of their relationship, showcasing some of their less polished moments on their shows and even admitting to embarrassing moments with other stars on talk shows. Gotta love some candidness!

To paraphrase "The Sound of Music," we'll start at the very beginning — of Chip and Joanna's relationship, that is. Despite having a strong foundation today — Chip and Joanna Gaines have five kids to boot — the early days of their courtship weren't exactly the stuff of fairytales. Joanna recounted their very first meeting on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2023, recalling that she'd been working at her dad's tire shop when her colleagues tried to set her up with an attractive customer who was in the waiting room. Unfortunately, the young Joanna was very shy, and after making eye contact with the man — referred to as "Hot John" — she pretended she needed to walk out of the store. Luckily, it turned out that Hot John was Chip's roommate, and Chip had gone to fetch him from the shop.

"She walked right past Hot John, thankfully, right into [my] loving arms," Chip joked, though Joanna added that even that was fairly awkward. Either way, he said, "Before you know it, the love was in the air." Talk about a sweet turnaround to a cringey moment. However, Chip wasn't being entirely truthful when he said, "Love was in the air," and the awkwardness for the couple was only just beginning.