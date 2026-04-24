Footage Of Lara Trump's Secret Service Sparks Massive Online Meltdown

Kai Trump has long been accused of flaunting her privileged life online, but her aunt, Lara Trump, seems to have been inspired by it. The Fox News host shared a video on social media where she was very obviously flanked by security. Unsurprisingly, people were just as upset as they were about Kai's infamous Secret Service-escorted Erewhon haul. ICYMI, the president's daughter-in-law gushed about dog parks in New York City, played with other people's pets, and mused about whether it would be weird to loiter inside a dog play area if she didn't have one with her. But most netizens were less interested in that and more annoyed by the Secret Service presence at the start.

Watching every single member of the Trump family go everywhere with 6 Secret Service Agents makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/GoXHY7NI0t — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) April 22, 2026

"Watching every single member of the Trump family go everywhere with 6 Secret Service agents makes me sick," lamented one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another agreed, pointing out, "I don't remember ever seeing a president's GRANDKIDS having [Secret Service] protection. Honestly? I don't even remember their adult kids having this. These people will find a way to grift EVERYTHING." There were also those who seized the opportunity to poke fun at Lara Trump's attempted singing career, with one quipping, "Are you forgetting that she's an incredible music star? She's the new Dolly Parton. She'll soon be starring in the movie The Grifter's Daughter-In-Law." TBD if Alexis Wilkins will co-star (IYKYK).

Unfortunately for Lara Trump, the digs at her cringey music continued apace, with one user joking that the perk of having a Secret Service detail meant, "At least she has an audience of six when she sings." Another put in an appeal directly to the agents. "As long as they don't let her sing, I'm not that mad at it," they requested. Oof.