Footage Of Lara Trump's Secret Service Sparks Massive Online Meltdown
Kai Trump has long been accused of flaunting her privileged life online, but her aunt, Lara Trump, seems to have been inspired by it. The Fox News host shared a video on social media where she was very obviously flanked by security. Unsurprisingly, people were just as upset as they were about Kai's infamous Secret Service-escorted Erewhon haul. ICYMI, the president's daughter-in-law gushed about dog parks in New York City, played with other people's pets, and mused about whether it would be weird to loiter inside a dog play area if she didn't have one with her. But most netizens were less interested in that and more annoyed by the Secret Service presence at the start.
Watching every single member of the Trump family go everywhere with 6 Secret Service Agents makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/GoXHY7NI0t
— TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) April 22, 2026
"Watching every single member of the Trump family go everywhere with 6 Secret Service agents makes me sick," lamented one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another agreed, pointing out, "I don't remember ever seeing a president's GRANDKIDS having [Secret Service] protection. Honestly? I don't even remember their adult kids having this. These people will find a way to grift EVERYTHING." There were also those who seized the opportunity to poke fun at Lara Trump's attempted singing career, with one quipping, "Are you forgetting that she's an incredible music star? She's the new Dolly Parton. She'll soon be starring in the movie The Grifter's Daughter-In-Law." TBD if Alexis Wilkins will co-star (IYKYK).
Unfortunately for Lara Trump, the digs at her cringey music continued apace, with one user joking that the perk of having a Secret Service detail meant, "At least she has an audience of six when she sings." Another put in an appeal directly to the agents. "As long as they don't let her sing, I'm not that mad at it," they requested. Oof.
Not everyone was upset about Lara Trump's security detail
Of course, the internet is a hugely divided place, and not everyone was furious about Lara Trump having a personal security detail. In fact, plenty of Trump supporters were quick to defend it, citing past assassination attempts on the president. Others bemoaned the fact that the famous family needed so much protection in the first place. And, as is so often the case, many also segued the conversation into criticism of Hunter Biden's history of drug use, arguing that he'd also had Secret Service protection while his dad was in office, so what's the difference?
We're more surprised the fan who lauded "My View with Lara Trump" didn't get more attention from her X haters. On the off chance you didn't hear it (we almost didn't), early on in the video, a man to the side of Lara and her entourage of agents cheered, "Great show!" which prompted a nonchalant "Thank you" from Lara over her shoulder as she carried on with her intro.
Some Fox News viewers are already sick of Lara Trump. Perhaps this man was so overcome with his love for the anchor that he couldn't not gush about it when he spotted her at the park, but the cynics in us aren't so sure. We also seriously doubt the intro was filmed in a single take, which means keeping the fan in was a choice. Maybe the movie joke wasn't that far off, after all.