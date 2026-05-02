Over-The-Top Carrie Underwood Outfits That Overshadowed Her Rumored Face Transformation
Singer Carrie Underwood has come a long way since her days as an "American Idol" contestant. Even though the Season 4 winner's reputation has faced controversy, she's had a lustrous career that includes eight Grammy wins. As her career continues to evolve, Underwood stays grappled by plastic surgery rumors; in fact, some pictures of the singer back up the unpopular "Mar-a-Lago face" gossip.
Back in 2017, Underwood suffered a fall that left her in the hospital. "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well," the singer told Variety, adding that she eventually required "between 40 and 50 stitches." Underwood has admitted to occasionally using Botox, according to an interview with "The Howard Stern Show," but experts believe that she's had more work done, including a nose job and lip fillers.
More often than not, Underwood's eye-catching style draws attention away from changes in her appearance. When it comes to fashion, the country singer looks up to the likes of actors Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron, as she told Taste of Country. Since her accident, Underwood has been seen in numerous over-the-top looks that are hard to ignore: bold-colored coats, ombre designs, spiky ensembles, you name it!
Carrie Underwood received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in a fiery red coat
The year after Carrie Underwood's unfortunate fall (2018), the country singer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her ceremony was a star-studded affair, featuring an attendance by former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell, but it was her scarlet coat that truly stole the show. The silky, ankle-length number featured a wide collar, a tied detail, and a series of distinct round buttons. Underwood wore it over a black outfit and completed the look with a pair of pointed low heels with glossy detailing.
She performed at the 2018 CMA Awards in an eye-catching blue gown
The 2018 CMA Awards had a long list of A-list country music performers, including Carrie Underwood. Underwood treated the audience to her song "Love Wins" from her 2018 album "Cry Pretty." Her choice of dress — a figure-hugging blue number that flaunted her baby bump — was elegant. The intricately-designed gown had a long cape lined with rainbow-colored hues, which blended with the background as Underwood extended her arms. Coupled with a high neckline and a cut that revealed a hint of skin, Underwood's look complemented her already powerful vocals.
Her bubble wrap dress was a gift from fellow country singer Brad Paisley
Carrie Underwood was not only a performer but also a co-host at the 2018 CMA Awards. She shared the stage with fellow country singer Brad Paisley, who lightened the event by gifting her a bubble wrap dress. "Last year, I don't know if you all heard, but two days after last year's show, she took a really bad fall," Paisley explained (via Fox News). "So tonight that's not gonna happen again." The knee-length skater dress, which Underwood layered over a black outfit, featured uneven pleats and a voluminous, gathered shoulder design.
Carrie Underwood flaunted her killer legs at the 2019 ACM Awards
Carrie Underwood's killer legs have often turned heads, and the 2019 ACM Awards were no exception. The event marked her first appearance on the red carpet since the arrival of her second son, Jacob Bryan. Underwood's full-length look featured a double slit that gave a glimpse of her sculpted legs. The black, sequined number beautifully matched her strappy, embellished high heels. Its one-shoulder design was accented by velvet stripes and a waistband that, in true Underwood fashion, was meticulously lined with gleaming detail.
She rocked a rhinestone-covered one-piece during a performance in London
Carrie Underwood embarked on a multi-continent tour dubbed the "Cry Pretty Tour 360" in 2019, visiting many parts of the United States and the United Kingdom. During a July performance at London's SSE Arena, Wembley, the country singer donned a black jumpsuit covered in rhinestones. The look featured multiple zippers, including one that traced a bold line from her torso up to her upper bodice. Its defined, structured shoulders gave the outfit a commanding edge. Underwood opted for minimal jewelry, letting the synchronized patterns do all the shining.
The country singer donned a shimmery purple gown at the 2019 American Music Awards
Carrie Underwood always looks elegant in purple. This was true when the "Somethin' Bad" song sensation dazzled in a sparkly purple number at the 2019 American Music Awards. One side of the gown featured a cape that gracefully fell from the shoulder and swept across the floor. The outfit featured pleats that flowed from just below her bust, along with a thigh-high cut that highlighted Underwood's gorgeous legs. The singer, who won the Favorite Country Album award, finished off the look with a pair of peep-toe strappy golden heels.
Carrie Underwood turned heads in a striking one-shoulder number at the 2020 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood was up for two awards at the 2020 CMA Awards. Even though she eventually lost to Eric Church and Maren Morris, the singer made an unforgettable impression on the red carpet. She looked splendid in a sparkly one-shoulder dress by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi. The outfit featured a long sleeve that widened toward the end, a turtleneck, and a high-low slit that gave it a touch of sass. Underwood paired the look with a black clutch, minimalist jewelry, and a set of high heels with transparent straps.
She dazzled in an ombre gown at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards
The 2021 Latin American Music Awards recognized music icons such as singer and rapper Bad Bunny, and, just as the 2026 Super Bowl performer's five wins were memorable, so was Carrie Underwood's colourful red carpet look. The "Home Sweet Home" singer showed up in a radiant, floor-length ombre dress featuring shades of red, orange, and purple. The outfit was adorned with elaborate black patterns throughout, which gave it more character. Underwood completed the look with a set of strappy black high heels.
The songstress wore an ethereal, floor-length dress at the 2021 ACM Awards
Carrie Underwood had everyone talking about her stunning outfit at the 2021 ACM Awards. The singer was introduced by country icon Dolly Parton and went on to perform "Amazing Grace" before gospel singer CeCe Winans joined her on stage. Underwood wore a beige, floor-sweeping dress with thin straps. Its lower part featured translucent fabric that, coupled with good lighting, gave her stage presence an angelic feel. A series of rhinestone embellishments running from top to bottom added a unique flair to the look, while Underwood sparkled in shiny, dangling earrings.
Her spiky metallic dress affirmed her commitment to daring fashion
Sometimes, Carrie Underwood's fashion sense goes beyond typical, safe red carpet choices. This was the case when the singer appeared at the 2021 CMA Awards with her husband, Mike Fisher. While Fisher (not pictured) donned a black suit and tie, Underwood wore a long-length nude outfit with spiky, metallic embellishments. It had a one-shoulder design with a long sleeve featuring a dramatic puffed up effect. Underwood elevated the look — quite literally — with a pair of matching peep-toe platform heels. Her choice of jewelry, including a chain bracelet and oversized ring, complemented the outfit.
She wore a dramatic, fringed look on the first day of her Las Vegas residency
Carrie Underwood began her Las Vegas Residency, "Reflection," in December 2021. Per the singer's conversation with ABC News, the multi-year journey was a culmination of "much love and work and excitement," and it showed in her costume choices. On opening night, Underwood wore flattering makeup, all while her white and silver look did most of the talking. The leotard featured long fringes fastened with buttons that swayed as the singer performed. Its wide turtleneck had embedded jewelry that complemented Underwood's own, while her ankle-length boots sealed the look.
Carrie Underwood looked splendid in a shiny, rainbow skater dress at the 2022 ACM Awards
Carrie Underwood sure gives meaning to the phrase "living in color," at least as far as her vibrant red carpet looks go. At the 2022 ACM Awards, Underwood was named winner of the Single of the Year, and as she posed with her trophy, her skater dress couldn't go unnoticed. The shimmery number featured a strapless bodice that fit perfectly, while its lower part was adorned with numerous rainbow embellishments that fell into an A-line shape. Underwood brought the look together with a pair of strappy, peep-toe silver platforms and lustrous jewelry, including a humongous golden ring.
She attended the 2022 Grammy Awards in an eye-catching orange ballgown
Carrie Underwood's love for ombre outfits is the gift that keeps on giving. At the 2022 Grammys, where she won an award for her gospel album "My Saviour," Underwood showed up in a fading burnt orange dress with a lighter-toned upper section. Its bodice featured shimmery detail and a sweetheart neckline, as a strip of gathered fabric trailed from her shoulders. More uneven gathers fell into a voluminous puff in the lower section, settling into a layer that separated the two tones. Underwood opted for striking jewelry that gave the look a nice finishing touch.
She showed off her toned physique in a leg-bearing purple look
Carrie Underwood's fitness transformation has been stunning to see, and some of her most iconic outfits have shown off her chiselled physique. Underwood took to the 2022 Grammy Awards stage to perform her Billboard Top 10 hit "Ghost Story," and, as usual, her wardrobe was breathtaking. The country singer wore a royal purple ensemble featuring fabric that floated as she sang. The figure-hugging number was adorned with rows of rhinestones that complemented the bling on Underwood's microphone. She also wore purple platform heels that accentuated her toned legs.
Carrie Underwood stepped out in a vibrant blue gown on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet
Carrie Underwood had an action-packed night at the 2022 CMA Awards: she was up for three awards and was set to perform not once, but three times. It wasn't surprising that she went all out with her sky-blue red carpet outfit. The "Mama's Song" star wore an intricately ruffled, two-tone gown that swept the floor. It didn't take an expert eye to see that the designer had creatively mimicked a waterfall. Layers of fabric were carefully folded to give one side of the number an off-shoulder effect, while Underwood crowned the look with matching heels.
The singer wowed everyone in a pastel shade at the 2022 AMAs
Carrie Underwood's career continued to thrive, as she was nominated in two categories at the 2022 American Music Awards. The singer walked the red carpet in a pastel-colored, figure-hugging number that swept the floor. The pink-toned look featured rainbow-colored embellishments that brought it to life, while its double straps were finished with gleaming detailing. Underwood wore strappy stilettos that beautifully blended with her outfit. When it came to jewelry, her fingers were adorned with several rings; we know Underwood has a pretty expensive collection that includes pieces by designer Jonathon Arndt.
She graced the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards in a multicolored unitard
Fans can always count on Carrie Underwood to deliver a powerful performance and choose great looks, even though she has sometimes been seen in inappropriate outfits. Underwood took to the 2022 AMAs to deliver an acrobatic performance while wearing a multicolored unitard. The chic outfit featured pink and blue neon fabric with shiny embellishments, which perfectly suited the singer's lyrics (via Today), "Yes, I'm one of those crazy angels / Tilted halo with a neon shine." Underwood sealed the look with a fabric choker and hardly wore any jewelry.
Carrie Underwood served high drama in a cowboy hat and chrome look
One of Carrie Underwood's over-the-top outfits to date is a dramatic look she wore while performing at Madison Square Garden in February 2023. Underwood, who was on the "Denim and Rhinestones" tour, had on an ankle-length coat with layered fringe detailing. She wore it over a chrome romper featuring both pleated and cascading gathers. Underwood's high boots added a hint of attitude to the look, and so did her cowboy hat. And, finally, as if she were fully bringing the drama home, Underwood spoke to her audience while holding a glass of red wine.
She served leg in an embellished tailcoat and high-waisted shorts at the 2023 CMT Awards
Carrie Underwood was all about partying at the 2023 CMT Awards. "It's a party here right?" The singer asked in a chat with People. Needless to say, her red carpet look — a Swarovski-embellished tailcoat and matching shorts — confirmed that Underwood was out to "have a good time." She wore the striking outfit alongside a pair of sharp-pointed metallic stilettos and equally shining jewelry. It was hard to miss the singer's glittering clutch — its glimmer and distinct edges added a sophisticated touch to the entire look.
Her visit to Sirius XM's 2023 Town Hall was a fringe-and-black affair
On a normal day, you are likely to find Carrie Underwood wearing "pretty simple jeans and a T-shirt," as she told Refinery29. Her May 2023 appearance at Sirius XM's Town Hall was definitely not that kind of day, since the singer dazzled in a black romper. And no, Underwood didn't just leave the romper as is; she layered it with rhinestone fringes from the waist down. Her neckpiece also had a fringed design, gracefully complementing Underwood's makeup and parted hairstyle. Of course, Underwood crowned the look with a few pieces of black and silver jewelry.
She made a statement in a green fringed ensemble at a Today concert
When it comes to her stage presence and looks, Carrie Underwood thinks of herself as a character. "That's what I love about music: I get to play a role. I try to dress and look, with hair and makeup, like I fit in that role," the singer told Refinery29. Underwood definitely took an edgy approach when she wore a baby-green outfit at a "Today" concert in September 2023. The look featured sheer sleeves and was accentuated by a cascade of fringe, all while highlighting Underwood's toned legs. The "Temporary Home" singer opted for bold jewelry, including an oversized diamond ring.
Carrie Underwood doubled on rhinestones and more fringe during her Las Vegas residency
Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas residency ran for three years until April 2025. The singer's overall approach to wardrobe selection was clear, according to a chat she had with People: "It is all about more rhinestones and more fringe." Underwood wore one of her most memorable looks in March 2024 — a black ensemble accented by yellow tasseling. Her over-the-top cape featured layers of gathers and a bulging neckline, giving the look a dramatic touch. Underwood wore the cape over a maximalist style outfit with see-through layers.
She stunned in a high-low chrome outfit at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala
Metallic looks are often hard to ignore on the red carpet because they come in unique, standout designs. In June 2024, Carrie Underwood went all out in a chrome outfit featuring a strapless upper half and a high-low bottom half. Part of the outfit was artistically folded to form abstract, asymmetrical shapes that testified to the designer's out-of-the-box thinking. The "Remind Me" song sensation wore a pair of strappy metallic heels to match and accessorized with minimalist jewelry, including a gold chain.
She pulled off a Mandarin-inspired look that gave her a unique artistic flair
Carrie Underwood was excited to headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2024. "I have such fun memories of performing on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015," Underwood said in a statement to the press (via Variety). On the big day, Underwood had three outfit changes, including a black rhinestone-and-fringe costume with a Mandarin collar. The loose-fitting look complemented the singer's microphone stand and guitar. Its intricate patterns and embellishments were head-turning and beautifully glowed under the light as she performed.
Her sequin-and-fringe combo made the perfect celebratory pairing for New Year's Eve
As expected, Carrie Underwood's performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" would have been incomplete without a pop of color. The singer brought life to the party with a long-sleeved fuchsia fringed coat that shimmered brightly under the stage lights. As a testament to her artistic taste, Underwood's microphone was in a matching shade. She wore the coat over a pair of full-length sequin pants that highlighted her curvy physique. As the clock counted down to midnight, Underwood's energetic performance and flamboyant ensemble set the right mood to usher in the new year.
The country singer donned a see-through gown at the Opry 100 celebration
"The Grand Ole Opry" remains a renowned variety show that has been at the forefront of promoting country music for decades. In March 2025, Carrie Underwood joined other country music stars to mark the show's centennial year. She took to the stage in a black one-shoulder gown with rhinestone embellishments. Its upper half featured opaque fabric ending above her knees, while the lower part was made of see-through fabric that swept the floor. Underwood accessorized with black jewelry to match, including a pair of maximalist dangling earrings.
Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous in a floral dress with pleated detailing
Twenty years after she first graced the "American Idol" stage, Carrie Underwood returned as a judge on the Emmy-winning show. Of course, Underwood also got the job for a second time, and during a work trip to Hawaii, she lightened the mood with her collection of vibrant dresses. One of them was a full-length, loose dress with pleats that ran all the way down. The floral outfit featured rolled-up fabric that formed a hemline on the upper part, ultimately folding into a neck strap. Underwood completed the look with a floral headpiece that embodied the spirit of Hawaii.