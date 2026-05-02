Over-The-Top Carrie Underwood Outfits That Overshadowed Her Rumored Face Transformation

Singer Carrie Underwood has come a long way since her days as an "American Idol" contestant. Even though the Season 4 winner's reputation has faced controversy, she's had a lustrous career that includes eight Grammy wins. As her career continues to evolve, Underwood stays grappled by plastic surgery rumors; in fact, some pictures of the singer back up the unpopular "Mar-a-Lago face" gossip.

Back in 2017, Underwood suffered a fall that left her in the hospital. "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well," the singer told Variety, adding that she eventually required "between 40 and 50 stitches." Underwood has admitted to occasionally using Botox, according to an interview with "The Howard Stern Show," but experts believe that she's had more work done, including a nose job and lip fillers.

More often than not, Underwood's eye-catching style draws attention away from changes in her appearance. When it comes to fashion, the country singer looks up to the likes of actors Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron, as she told Taste of Country. Since her accident, Underwood has been seen in numerous over-the-top looks that are hard to ignore: bold-colored coats, ombre designs, spiky ensembles, you name it!