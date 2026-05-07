Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2026

While 2026 sprung a number of heartbreaking celebrity deaths on us, the circle of life continues. Even as we bid goodbye to stars like Catherine O'Hara, James Van Der Beek, and many other familiar faces, a number of celebrities also welcomed new life into the world.

No matter the new parents' claim to fame, they all have one thing in common: the overwhelming love they feel for their new addition. Many have hinted at the exhaustion that comes with sleepless nights, and some got candid about their fears going into parenthood, but each also gushed over their visceral reaction when they first saw their little one. That's been true of the first-timers and veteran parents alike, and some, like Meghan McCain, joked that even with their already big broods, they'd be more than happy to add more to the mix.

Another thing many of the 2026 celebrity babies have in common? Arriving at a pivotal time in their parents' lives. Of course, any time a child is born, it's a monumental occasion — but as many stars shared in 2026, their bundles of joy have come at an important time for them. Some have been hard-fought-for rainbow babies, some have made a family feel complete, and some, like Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart's second child, have been a much-needed silver lining after a heartbreaking family loss. Without further ado, let's get into it.