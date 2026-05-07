Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2026
While 2026 sprung a number of heartbreaking celebrity deaths on us, the circle of life continues. Even as we bid goodbye to stars like Catherine O'Hara, James Van Der Beek, and many other familiar faces, a number of celebrities also welcomed new life into the world.
No matter the new parents' claim to fame, they all have one thing in common: the overwhelming love they feel for their new addition. Many have hinted at the exhaustion that comes with sleepless nights, and some got candid about their fears going into parenthood, but each also gushed over their visceral reaction when they first saw their little one. That's been true of the first-timers and veteran parents alike, and some, like Meghan McCain, joked that even with their already big broods, they'd be more than happy to add more to the mix.
Another thing many of the 2026 celebrity babies have in common? Arriving at a pivotal time in their parents' lives. Of course, any time a child is born, it's a monumental occasion — but as many stars shared in 2026, their bundles of joy have come at an important time for them. Some have been hard-fought-for rainbow babies, some have made a family feel complete, and some, like Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart's second child, have been a much-needed silver lining after a heartbreaking family loss. Without further ado, let's get into it.
Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech
First up, Meghan McCain welcomed her third child with husband Ben Domenech right at the start of 2026, on January 2. The baby, named Ransom Tanner McCain Domenech, is the couple's first son.
McCain shared a statement to Instagram one day after delivering Ransom, telling followers, "Everyone is happy, healthy and exhausted." "The View" alum added that her two daughters were thrilled about the new addition. "Liberty and Clover are so excited to have a baby brother. Our family is so blessed," the mom of three gushed.
A few months prior to giving birth, McCain opened up regarding how she was feeling about having her first boy and the prospect of growing her family on "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain." "I'm very nervous about having a boy, and I'm very nervous about having three children. Very. And I keep reading all this horrible data about how people with three kids, it's like the worst amount of kids to have," she quipped before asking Usha Vance (who was then a mom of three herself) for any tips on how to deal with the changes coming her way. Even with her fear, after giving birth, McCain gushed on her podcast that she loved being a mom, and wouldn't be opposed to having more kids. "I love having babies ... I wish I had 10. I love having children," she shared, before quipping that she didn't think she could actually cope with that many kids. McCain also went on to share that she'd miscarried three times before having Ransom, and that her heart went out to anyone struggling with fertility complications. McCain also shouted out women who didn't want to have kids. "You have a place with me here at this show," she affirmed.
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara
Meghan McCain wasn't the only famous Meghan to have welcomed her third child in early 2026. Meghan Trainor and her "Spy Kids" star husband Daryl Sabara became parents to daughter Mikey Moon Trainor on January 18. In an announcement on Instagram, Meghan wrote, "Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate." After sharing that surrogacy had been "the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family," the singer shared that her two older children, sons Riley and Barry, chose their little sister's second name.
A few weeks after welcoming Mikey, Meghan shared a sweet video to Instagram of herself holding her baby daughter while singing her song "Get in Girl." "When you finally have a daughter," she wrote in an in-video caption. Meghan went on to share more videos of her only daughter dancing to the song in the weeks that followed, including a sweet post in honor of International Women's Day, as well as an adorable revelation in April 2026 that she'd written her album "Toy with Me" for Mikey. Meghan opened up more about that on "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," explaining that she was going through a lot with all the online chatter about her appearance and knew she wanted to have powerful songs for Mikey to listen to once she was older and may be struggling with her own identity. "I wanted to write songs for her that when she got here, I could play her this in middle school and like, 'It's okay girl, I got you,'" Meghan shared.
Well, Meghan has always been known for her empowering soundtracks, so we have no doubts Mikey will grow up surrounded by some serious positivity.
Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart
Although 2025 was a difficult year for the Osbourne family, March 2026 came with a serious silver lining with the birth of Ozzy Matilda Osbourne, Jack Osbourne's fifth daughter and second shared with his second wife, Aree Gearhart.
While all of Jack's daughters have unique names (he's also dad to Pearl, Andy, and Minnie, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Lisa Stelly), there's no question his newest addition's name is especially sentimental. At the time of this writing, Jack hasn't spoken about naming his fifth child after his late father, but he certainly did touch on how much the new addition meant to him and the family while Gearhart was still pregnant. Speaking to The Sun in December 2025, he mused, "It's been... partly a healthy distraction, partly healing ... probably in that kind of 'full cycle' category, in a weird way ... it's very much, kind of, I think taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness." Jack went on to describe the prospect of a new baby amid all the sadness as "taking a breath of air when you've been holding your breath for a month." Of course, Jack was also referencing the fact that he'd been out filming "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!" for part of the pregnancy, and shared that throughout his time on the show, Gearhart and the rest of his family had been at the top of his mind.
Sadly, Ozzy Osbourne died before meeting his namesake, though Jack did also share in his interview with The Sun that his dad knew about the pregnancy before he died.
Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.N
Moving from celebs with several kids to first-timers, Carly Rae Jepsen and her husband Cole M.G.N became mom and dad in March 2026. Jepsen shared the exciting news in an Instagram Story, gushing, "Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life. Welcome to the world little one" (via People). Jepsen opted not to share any other details, like the baby's name or gender, in that announcement.
The "Call Me Maybe" singer first announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post back in November 2025, just over a week after she shared that she and Cole had officially tied the knot. As fans may know, the couple got engaged the previous September, having met in 2021 while working on a song together.
Despite keeping their baby's identity under wraps, Jepsen did share a sneak peek into her pregnancy. In addition to the initial announcement (which came with a sweet black-and-white photoshoot), with glimpses into her and Cole's honeymoon (which doubled up as a babymoon), the singer also shared that they chose "The Nearness of You" as the baby-to-be's lullaby, and Cole was already rehearsing the tune on guitar in anticipation of his or her arrival. Granted, Jepsen also joked they might tweak the lyrics somewhat. "We might change the last line from 'And to feel in the night' to 'Won't you sleep through the night' later on but honestly ready for the 3am parties as well," she quipped in an Instagram caption. Naturally, the singer's fans were quick to reference her own catalog, with one even sharing that "Call Me Maybe" had been their lullaby of choice for their baby. Here's hoping that, at some point, Jepsen and Cole will release their own version of "The Nearness of You."
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen
Next up, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen, who became first-time parents in early April 2026. Neither Steinfeld nor her quarterback husband shared any pics of their first child, nor did they share a name with the world, but they did reveal in their birth announcement on Steinfeld's Beau Society Substack that they'd had a little girl. "Our baby girl has arrived!! We're feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savoring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes," the announcement read.
Steinfeld first announced her pregnancy in a December 2025 Instagram post. Keeping things simple, the video showed Steinfeld showing off her belly, while the caption was just a heart. In the months that followed, she shared details about her nesting experience and revealed what was on her mind, sharing in another Beau Society post, "I find myself asking big, lofty questions (what am I going to be like as a mom?)." In the same post, she also shared that she was finding the reality of her pregnancy to be "surreal." "Our world is about to expand in beautiful ways. We're getting ready to meet someone we already love so much. I've racked my brain for words to describe that feeling, and I don't have them yet. Maybe that's the point," she mused.
Soon after welcoming their daughter, Allen was asked about fatherhood at a Buffalo Bills press conference, and his sense of wonder was much like his wife's had been. "It definitely changes [your] mindset a little bit. I'm very excited, I do think this is going to be the best version of myself... it's such a blessing and I've got an absolute rockstar of a wife," the NFL star gushed. We couldn't be happier for the new parents.
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom
April 2026 saw Justin Theroux welcome his first child with his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom. The actor and director shared the exciting news in a sweet black and white Instagram post of their baby boy on his chest, along with the caption, "He's here." Theroux added, "We are so in love."
In an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Theroux joked about the exhaustion he was facing with guest host Willie Geist. However, he went on to note that he felt like a completely different man since becoming a dad. "Someone was smart enough to ... remind me to remind myself when he was born, to sort of put myself in my body and recognize that moment when he came out. And you do feel like your DNA just starts flipping in a different way. The minute you lay eyes on him, it's a beautiful, beautiful thing," he gushed.
Theroux also gushed about his new baby with E! News at the premiere for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." "I'm in heaven. I mean, it's so hard to even encapsulate what it feels like, but it's, it is I think the most wonderful thing that's ever happened to me. I can't think of anything that tops it," he told Erin Lim. The new dad also joked that he wouldn't be sticking around for the end of the movie for precisely that reason. "I can't wait to get back to him. As soon as the credits roll, I'm out," Theroux quipped. Sure enough, Theroux shared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that he and his wife dipped as soon as they got the chance. "[We] almost made it through the movie and then went to the car," he said. Talk about baby bliss!