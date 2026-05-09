The Stunning Transformation Of Melinda Gates

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Melinda French Gates is a women's empowerment icon who has been honored over the years for her philanthropic pursuits. In 2005, Melinda and renowned musician Bono were named Time's Persons of the Year. Five years later, she and her ex-husband, Bill Gates, received the United Nations Population Award. Similarly, Melinda was awarded the highest honor by Eisenhower Fellowships — the Dwight D. Eisenhower Medal for Leadership and Service — in June 2023.

Despite becoming one of the world's most powerful women, Melinda had an ordinary upbringing. She attended catholic school, where she learned how to make an impact, as she told What Will It Take Movements: "The nuns sent us out in the community to serve." Melinda later studied computer science at Duke University and earned an MBA. She chose Microsoft over IBM, where she eventually met and married the company's rich co-founder, Bill Gates.

Melinda has amassed a fortune over the years. At the time of writing, Forbes reports that she is worth a whopping $30 billion. Given her high net worth, it is not surprising that her children with Bill live lavish lives. The power couple ran the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation together for years, and when their marriage didn't work out, Melinda eventually opened up her heart to trusting again. Keep scrolling for more on her stunning transformation.