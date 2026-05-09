The Stunning Transformation Of Melinda Gates
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Melinda French Gates is a women's empowerment icon who has been honored over the years for her philanthropic pursuits. In 2005, Melinda and renowned musician Bono were named Time's Persons of the Year. Five years later, she and her ex-husband, Bill Gates, received the United Nations Population Award. Similarly, Melinda was awarded the highest honor by Eisenhower Fellowships — the Dwight D. Eisenhower Medal for Leadership and Service — in June 2023.
Despite becoming one of the world's most powerful women, Melinda had an ordinary upbringing. She attended catholic school, where she learned how to make an impact, as she told What Will It Take Movements: "The nuns sent us out in the community to serve." Melinda later studied computer science at Duke University and earned an MBA. She chose Microsoft over IBM, where she eventually met and married the company's rich co-founder, Bill Gates.
Melinda has amassed a fortune over the years. At the time of writing, Forbes reports that she is worth a whopping $30 billion. Given her high net worth, it is not surprising that her children with Bill live lavish lives. The power couple ran the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation together for years, and when their marriage didn't work out, Melinda eventually opened up her heart to trusting again. Keep scrolling for more on her stunning transformation.
Melinda Gates had a normal upbringing in Dallas, Texas
Melinda Gates was born in Dallas, Texas, in August 1964, to Raymond French Jr. and Elaine Amerland. Even though Gates would grow up to be incredibly wealthy, she had a modest childhood as the second-oldest sibling in her family. The luxuries she would enjoy later on were limited to nearby destinations at the time. "I never traveled very far," Gates wrote in a 2017 article for AARP. "Summer vacations meant escaping the Dallas heat with family road trips to a national park."
Gates' parents believed in the value of education and often told her and her siblings that college was mandatory. That's not to say that French Jr.'s income as an aerospace engineer was sufficient, even though today he would earn a comfortable six-figure salary. His wife, Amerland, was a homemaker. "In our household, if you looked around, you knew that wasn't going to be simple," Gates shared in a chat with The Bridgespan Group.
According to Gates, money was a subject of concern in their middle-class home, and it "did dictate whether I got an extra pair of shoes that year or not," as she told The New York Times. That's a plight her own children cannot relate to, but she set rules to ensure they were grounded. "They had an allowance, so we absolutely did not just buy them things," the philanthropist disclosed in a chat with CNBC, adding that their children still had to learn patience by writing Christmas wish lists.
She attended a catholic school, where she was taught a valuable lesson on serving others
Melinda Gates attended St. Monica Catholic School in Dallas, Texas, where she was the leading student in her class. One of Gates' most memorable experiences from elementary school was a story about nail polish, which may have set a precedent for her future as an advocate. Per a post on LinkedIn, a young Gates was once caught wearing "pale pink polish," and her mom was called in. When Gates' dad found out, he was appalled, since he thought the issue was petty and "disrespectful" to her mom's time. Raymond French Jr. sat his daughter down to tell her the administration was wrong—a gesture that she interpreted as a sign of deep respect.
Gates later attended Ursuline Academy, an all-girl Catholic school also located in her hometown. She learned one of her most valuable lessons at the institution: how to serve others. In her chat with What Will it Take Movements, Gates recalled that she helped make a teacher's work easier by tutoring a few students who struggled with a language barrier. With the spirit of service in mind, she got herself a job at the Dallas County Courthouse, where she worked for a single summer. Gates also "worked in a local hospital," as she told The Bridgespan Group.
Melinda Gates made lifelong friends at Duke University
Melinda Gates has made numerous friends over the years. In a post shared on LinkedIn, the philanthropist offered insight into how deeply she values her close friends, including a squad she calls her "Truth Council." "We've been friends for a long time, so we've been through a lot together," Gates wrote, adding that they often took walks and engaged in insightful discussions about life.
Some of Gates' friendships were formed when she enrolled at Duke University in 1982, where she studied computer science and economics. In her 2013 commencement speech, years later (via the Gates Foundation), Gates reminisced about the bonds she formed. "There's also my feeling of deep connection to the community my classmates created during our four years, and to the lifelong friends I made here—in short, to the people," she said.
Overall, Gates' life in college was typical of most students; computer hack-a-thons with her peers, during which losers were penalized, exam jitters that would often be calmed by a visit to Duke Gardens, and a profound sense of joy whenever the Blue Devils won a championship. Gates graduated from Duke University in 1986. She immediately enrolled at the Fuqua School of Business, from which she graduated in 1987.
She began working at Microsoft after earning her MBA
Melinda Gates was set to earn her MBA when she got a job offer from IBM. According to a post she shared on LinkedIn, it made sense to say yes, especially since she had briefly worked for the tech giant. However, when her IBM manager learned that she had an interview at Microsoft, she advised Melinda to take any job they offered. At the time, Microsoft was a startup, yet it was doing extremely well. In July 1987, for instance, Microsoft spent $14 million to acquire Forethought Inc., the company that created PowerPoint.
Gates started working at Microsoft in 1987. She couldn't help but marvel at the company's promising future. "I loved how fast-paced it was," Gates wrote in a post shared on LinkedIn. According to Gates, she wasn't just an employee but also a consumer; she and her sister played some Microsoft Adventure games together. Gates was drawn to the company because of the calibre of its employees, whom she described as "bold, innovative thinkers who are pushing the bounds of what's possible."
Gates was a product manager for 10 years and led the development of projects such as Microsoft Cinemania, Encarta, and Expedia. She left the company in 1996, and in what would later become a full-circle moment, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased Expedia stock in 2010, adding it to the organization's billion-dollar portfolio.
She met and eventually married Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
Early on, Melinda Gates was skeptical about seriously dating Bill Gates because they worked together. "When I realized we were going to start dating more after the first two dates, I thought, 'This is tricky,'" Melinda recalled in a chat with Bloomberg. Melinda's closest confidants also felt that the move wasn't right, especially since she had worked hard to earn her place in the company based on merit. Nonetheless, Melinda was drawn to Bill because he was "interesting, and [he] actually has a big heart."
When the pair began dating, they chose not to hide their relationship from their colleagues. Melinda also stood her ground on having a proper work-life balance. "I made it incredibly clear to the teams that I was managing that I had these very bright lines...I did not go home from Microsoft and talk to Bill about work." Of course, the relationship blossomed, and the pair tied the knot at a ceremony in Hawaii in January 1994.
Word on the street was that the duo really wanted their big day to be private and went so far as to book all the hotel rooms and helicopters within the Manele Bay Hotel (now called the Four Seasons Lanai). Naturally, the wedding was a star-studded affair, featuring attendances by the likes of Berkshire Hathaway billionaire Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, and The Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham.
Melinda and Bill Gates welcomed their first child
Melinda and Bill Gates had their first child, a daughter named Jennifer Gates, on April 26, 1996. Jennifer followed in her parents' STEM footsteps and earned a degree in human biology from Stanford University. In 2023, Jennifer graduated with a master's degree from Columbia University. She took to Instagram to highlight her achievement, writing in part, "Thank you @columbiapublichealth for this incredible educational opportunity and the village around me who made this possible. Grateful."
Melinda and Bill's son, Rory Gates, arrived on May 3, 1999. He shares an endearing relationship with his mom, who wrote in an article for Time, "He's a great son and a great brother. He's inherited his parents' obsessive love of puzzles." Rory would grow up to be an advocate for gender equality. He, too, is a tech enthusiast, with experience in programming and a valuable set of skills, including data analysis. At the time of writing, Rory has worked with the Afghanistan War Commission for a little over three years.
Melinda and Bill's youngest child, Phoebe Gates, was born in September 2002. Phoebe's interests lie at the intersection of fashion and science; she studied human biology at Stanford University and once interned at Vogue. Just like her famous dad, she was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug and founded the AI assistant company Phia in 2024.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was founded in 2000
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was inspired by a vacation in Africa. In her 2017 article for AARP, Melinda Gates wrote that she and Bill were on a getaway shortly after their engagement, and what really stuck with them was the people they met. "Our time in East Africa was my first real encounter with extreme poverty," Melinda shared. "It was both eye-opening and heartbreaking." When the couple returned from their trip, they buried themselves in deep research before launching the foundation in 2000.
Over the years, the organization has been at the forefront of efforts to fight poverty, disease, and inequality. In 2011, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (now the Gates Foundation) partnered with the UK government for agricultural research to boost the yield and income of smallholder farmers. The previous year, the organization had dedicated funds to support several global health projects, like cell phone blood tests and sweat-triggered vaccines.
The Gates Foundation unveiled its largest-ever annual budget in 2023 — an $8.3 billion commitment to continue its work. The goal was a $9 million annual disbursement by 2026. Unfortunately, following Bill and Melinda's split (more on this later), Melinda left the organization. "Melinda has new ideas about the role she wants to play in improving the lives of women and families in the U.S. and around the world," CEO Mark Suzman wrote of Melinda's departure (via Gates Foundation).
Melinda Gates was elected to the board of The Washington Post Company
Melinda Gates' impressive profile includes being elected to the board of The Washington Post Company in 2004 (it was later renamed the Graham Holdings Company). At the time, the company had several assets under its belt, including The Washington Post, Concord Law School, and Newsweek magazine. Her election brought the total number of board members to 10 in a list that featured the likes of Berkshire Hathaway owner Warren Buffett.
During her tenure as a board member, the company had some notable wins. Kaplan Inc., an educational services asset, consistently made the news as a profit-making venture. Its revenue soared to the billions, and in July 2009, it recorded a 13% gain. The holding company also experienced some losses, as its newspaper division failed to generate sufficient revenue.
Gates stepped down from her role in 2010, a few years before The Washington Post was sold to Jeff Bezos. "It's been a true honor to serve on the board for the last six years," she said at the time (via Graham Holdings). "I'm particularly grateful to Don Graham and my fellow board members for the opportunity to have worked with such gifted and committed individuals."
She later founded Pivotal Ventures, an organization that works with women
Melinda Gates founded the women's empowerment forum Pivotal in 2015. According to the company's website, its work is centered around philanthropy, investment, and advocacy. In 2024, Pivotal launched Action for Women's Health, an open call that was aimed at funding organizations that support women's mental and physical wellness. Melinda committed a staggering $250 million to the cause as part of a broader $1 billion pledge to charity.
Pivotal Ventures has a portfolio of startups in its funding pool, including women's health clinic Tia and pediatric health venture Summer Health. In early 2026, the organization made a $3 million investment in Binti, a company that provides AI-driven solutions for children's welfare. Even though Melinda exited the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the organization reportedly gave Pivotal Ventures an $8 billion donation as part of her divorce settlement (Bill Gates and Melinda did not have a prenuptial agreement).
Melinda isn't the only former billionaire spouse who has given away much of her fortune; Jeff Bezos' former wife, MacKenzie Scott, has also donated billions to charity. Unlike Scott, Melinda prefers to be involved. "MacKenzie will literally do the grantmaking to the organizations and then she's extraordinarily hands off," Melinda told Time. "I try and coalesce a group of organizations around moving something forward."
Melinda Gates published her first book, The Moment of Lift
Melinda Gates is a two-time author. Her first book, "The Moment of Lift," was published in 2019. The publication reflects her work and stories of people she has met over the years, some of whom are good role models. Its title was inspired by spiritual writer Mark Nepo, as Gates explained to the World Economic Forum. "He uses the words to capture a moment of grace. Something was 'lifted like a scarf on the wind,' he writes, and his grief went silent and he felt whole."
While Gates' first book focused on her travels as part of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in 2025, she released a more personal second book. In a video shared on Facebook, Gates told her audience that the body of work, titled "The Next Day," chronicled her "personal journey through changes. Some of them expected [and] some of them unexpected."
In a chat with Forbes, Gates revealed that the significance of these transitions in her life became clearer when she turned 60. Even though they were often "disruptive" and "disorienting," they were still part of a much bigger picture. "They lay waste to all our careful planning and force us to question our assumptions, our ambitions, even our very identities," she explained. "But that, I've come to understand, is part of their magic."
Melinda Gates learned to trust again after the end of her marriage
Melinda and Bill Gates jointly announced their separation in 2021 after being married for 27 years. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," their statement read in part (via X). "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives." The exes assured the public that they would continue to stay aligned in their work.
Since their split, Bill has been linked to Paula Hurd, who was previously married to Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. Melinda, on the other hand, had to take some time before she could trust again, as she told NPR. "I thought it might never happen again for me," the philanthropist shared. "I have learned that, that with the right person, you can. And it's baby steps at first, and you build on that, and you see it, and you test it, and then you can find it."
In a 2022 chat with "CBS Mornings," Melinda revealed that she was open to dating again amid her tough divorce. She was rumored to be dating Fox reporter Jon Du Pre, and triggered engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing an enormous engagement ring in 2024. However, sources close to Melinda later told Page Six that the duo had broken up. The following year, Melinda was said to have began dating Philip Vaughn, with whom she was spotted holding hands in New York City.