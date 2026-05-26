'70s Heartthrobs Who Married Much Younger Women

Actor and director Warren Beatty was known not only for his prestige films and good looks but also for his high-profile relationships: He was linked to everyone from Joan Collins to Diane Keaton to Madonna throughout the '60s and '70s, and Carly Simon confirmed that the second verse of her hit song "You're So Vain" is about him. But Beatty settled down from his playboy ways when he met actress Annette Bening, whom he met when they had lunch together to discuss casting her as a co-lead in his 1991 film "Bugsy." Per the New York Post, Beatty called "Bugsy" director Barry Levinson afterward and said, "I love her, and I'm going to marry her." He added, "It took about 10 minutes [to fall in love with her]. Maybe five." They married in 1992, shortly after having their first child.

The couple doesn't shy away from discussing their age gap. "I've learnt valuable lessons about life from Warren. He's 21 years older than I am and we've always been at different stages of life. He's got a lot of experience. But we're very different in many ways," Bening told The Times in 2018. "The crucial thing is that while we want many of the same things in life, we've thrived because we approach things very differently. We continue to do very well together." The couple went on to have three more children. "​​I'm so much more interested in my wife and kids than anything else," Beatty told GQ in 2016, reflecting on his professional life and past dating history.