What You Didn't Know About John Travolta's Only Daughter Ella

Ella Bleu Travolta was born on April 3, 2000, and is the only daughter of actor John Travolta and his late wife, actress Kelly Preston. Growing up surrounded by the entertainment industry, Ella developed an interest in performing at an early age and eventually created a name for herself as an actress, singer, and model.

She made her acting debut as a child, appearing alongside her father in the 2009 comedy "Old Dogs." As she got older, Ella continued acting, taking on roles in projects like "The Poison Rose" and the short film "That's Life."

Although Ella may be the very definition of a Nepo baby, she has worked to establish her own identity in the entertainment world. She has talked about the support and guidance that she has received from her parents, especially her dad, crediting them with inspiring her creativity and passion for performing. While many know her as John Travolta's daughter, there are plenty of details about Ella's life that fans may not know. From her early days in Hollywood to the personal moments that shaped her, Ella's story goes beyond her famous last name.