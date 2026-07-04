The Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Rules—& The Celebs Who Joyfully Break Them

Cannes Film Festival attendees have been warned in the past about naked dressing and voluminous silhouettes, but there are always a few rebels, and stars like Heidi Klum and Wan QianHui notably rocked dramatic ensembles anyway. Despite that, they were allowed on the red carpet, and speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, San Diego personal stylist Cynthia Kennedy explained that it likely came down to execution.

On the off chance you missed the 2025 Cannes Film Festival drama, just one day before the festival began, organizers sent a warning to guests about what would be allowed on the red carpets. "This year the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law," the announcement read (via Variety). In other words: no naked dresses (and given that Bianca Censori had gone virtually fully nude just a few months prior, many believed the decision was made to avoid any repeats). However, that wasn't all. The organizers also warned against uber-voluminous dresses or trains, warning that anyone in dresses that obstructed movement or seating could be denied entrance.

Despite the announcement being so unfortunately timed, some stars changed their planned lewks, like Halle Berry. Per Variety, Berry explained, "I had an amazing dress by Gupta that I cannot wear tonight because it's too big of a train. I'm not going to break the rules." Though Berry has rocked her fair share of skin-bearing outfits, she also quipped, "The nudity part is probably a good rule." Like we said, though, not everyone was as willing to change their plans — and Kennedy told us intent likely played a part in them getting away with it.