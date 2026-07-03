11 Celebrities Who Are Rumored To Be Horrible Neighbors

Ever since rumors of staff mistreatment on her talk show surfaced, public opinion on Ellen DeGeneres has taken a downturn — and controversy has even followed her to the U.K., where she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved after the 2024 presidential election. They bought a house in the picturesque Cotswolds, where they keep horses and chickens. "It's just a simpler way of life. It's clean. Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here," DeGeneres told broadcaster Richard Bacon (via the BBC).

However, the people of the Cotswolds don't seem to feel the same way. In early 2025, it was reported that DeGeneres and de Rossi built an extension to their $18 million farmhouse, which parish council members feared would disturb nearby Roman remains. "Concern was expressed by residents that the hedge and wire fence could increase flood risk in the village" as well, a record from the parish council meeting stated, per the Daily Mail.

There were also rumors of a rift between DeGeneres and her neighbor Jeremy Clarkson, an English TV presenter who runs the Cotswolds pub The Farmer's Dog. DeGeneres allegedly used the village's limited resources to fill her 56-foot swimming pool the same weekend as the pub's grand opening, causing issues with Clarkson's plumbing and forcing his kitchen to close. "If you can imagine having all the taps on to fill the pool, that has to take a lot of water out of the system and Asthall really is just a very small hamlet with a handful of houses ... it is no surprise that Clarkson, with all the water a business like that uses, ran out of water," a village local claimed, notes the Daily Mail.