Dr. Phil's Son Jay Has Had Quite The Transformation

Jay McGraw had a relatively normal childhood until his late teens, when his father, Phil McGraw, was suddenly propelled into the national spotlight. Indeed, after his legal consultancy helped Oprah Winfrey successfully defend herself in a 1998 Texas Beef Group v. Winfrey lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas, the talk show queen invited Phil McGraw to her daytime TV phenomenon. He proved such a hit with viewers that he was subsequently given his own regular slot to offer advice on relationships and life in general.

Speaking to the New York Post in 2004, two years after his dad, now nicknamed Dr. Phil (read his untold truth), had been given his very own show, McGraw insisted fame hadn't completely changed their family dynamic. "Certain elements of my family's lives changed, but a lot of them stayed the same. Our daily life is basically the same. Like the other day, I watched four movies with my parents, and that's exactly what we did five years ago."

So what was it like growing up with a man who's become renowned for his no-nonsense demeanor? In an interview with ABC News, McGraw explained that even in his youth, he appreciated how he was raised: "People say he's very tough, but if you really pay attention, he's equally as supportive, and he's always got a good answer that makes sense. He sets the bar very high, and that's something that I enjoy."