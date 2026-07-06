8 Times Katy Perry Dressed For Revenge After Splitting From Orlando Bloom

When it comes to fashion, Katy Perry has always been a firework. From blasting onto the scene as a bubbly pop princess to the more humorous looks that led Vogue to call her "the queen of camp," the star has been lighting up red carpets with her wild ensembles for nearly two decades. But eagle-eyed Perry lovers may have noticed a slight change in her fashion choices lately — it looks like it was designed to get revenge.

That pivot kicked off in June 2025, when rumors swirled that the pop superstar and her longtime love, actor Orlando Bloom, had called it quits after almost a decade of dating. The couple, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in 2020, were no strangers to breakup rumors, but by July, the news was confirmed, and the high-profile couple officially went their separate ways.

Since then, fashion watchers may have noticed a revenge-tinge to her wardrobe. The A-lister has shown a lot of skin and worn a whole lot of bridal white, even while she moved on romantically with the former Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau. Let's take a look back at nine times Perry rocked a look that showed Bloom exactly what he was missing.