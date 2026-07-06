8 Times Katy Perry Dressed For Revenge After Splitting From Orlando Bloom
When it comes to fashion, Katy Perry has always been a firework. From blasting onto the scene as a bubbly pop princess to the more humorous looks that led Vogue to call her "the queen of camp," the star has been lighting up red carpets with her wild ensembles for nearly two decades. But eagle-eyed Perry lovers may have noticed a slight change in her fashion choices lately — it looks like it was designed to get revenge.
That pivot kicked off in June 2025, when rumors swirled that the pop superstar and her longtime love, actor Orlando Bloom, had called it quits after almost a decade of dating. The couple, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in 2020, were no strangers to breakup rumors, but by July, the news was confirmed, and the high-profile couple officially went their separate ways.
Since then, fashion watchers may have noticed a revenge-tinge to her wardrobe. The A-lister has shown a lot of skin and worn a whole lot of bridal white, even while she moved on romantically with the former Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau. Let's take a look back at nine times Perry rocked a look that showed Bloom exactly what he was missing.
Katy Perry demanded attention by leaving the house without pants in July 2025
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially announced the end of their engagement in July 2025. People broke the news, with a statement from their representatives that read in part, "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
Less than a week after the news broke, Perry made a serious fashion statement at the Balenciaga show in Paris. The pop star arrived at the event wearing an off-the-shoulder blazer minidress by the designer with a sweetheart neckline that raised eyebrows for being so short, it left fashion watchers wondering if she forgot to put on the pants before heading out the door. The tiny frock was paired with sky-high stilettos to show Bloom exactly what he was missing.
This tight strapless Khaite dress showed off Katy Perry's curves in August 2025
Just a month after her engagement to Orlando Bloom ended, Katy Perry stepped out in New York City in this perfectly fitted Khaite design plucked right from the runway that showed off her breakup bod. The strapless frock featured a sweetheart neckline and perfectly tailored silhouette that hugged Perry's curves, ending right at the ankle. She completed the revenge dress with a pair of golden Malone Souliers x Tabitha Simmons heels.
This outing came a few days after she performed at Madison Square Garden during the North American leg of her The Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off prior to her split. The pop star got emotional on stage following the breakup, most notably in Adelaide, Australia, a few days after their announcement dropped, according to a fan page following the tour on X.
This black revenge dress stayed true her natural camp style
When it comes to dressing for revenge, usually one color comes to mind — black. Katy Perry exemplified the power of a little black dress in September 2025, when she arrived at the Balenciaga show in this fitted number.
The dress, while showing her ex Orlando Bloom what he had lost, adhered to her usual camp style, with six horizontal zippers that fashion watchers called "a fanny pack" or "small carry-on luggage" according to USA Today. The piece even included an adjustable strap around her neck.
That same month, the A-lister opened up on her Instagram with a letter to fans that accompanied a carousel of photos. Perry seemed to address her split publicly for the first time in the post, which read in part, "I tend to be mostly a futurist but it would be negligent of me to not acknowledge the incredible impact this last year has had on me ... We cats (and rats) have been through a rollercoaster." Though she didn't explicitly mention her breakup, she added, "I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment."
Katy Perry's concert looks post-break up left little to the imagination in October 2025
Katy Perry's on-stage wardrobe during her The Lifetimes Tour included some pretty wild looks that left very little to the imagination. Take this ensemble she wore on stage in Manchester, England, in October 2025, just a few months after her split from Orlando Bloom. The star took the stage in this dark blue metallic bodysuit that showed off plenty of skin thanks to heart-shaped and geometric cutouts.
The same month she did a stint of shows in Europe, the pop star made major headlines when the Daily Mail reported she was seen kissing former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on her yacht in Santa Barbara, California.
Later that same month, TMZ reported that they were spotted on their first official public outing as a couple in Paris. They were photographed leaving a cabaret show as they celebrated Perry's 41st birthday, making things look pretty serious.
This neon green alien bodysuit showed tons of skin in November 2025
A few other looks during The Lifetimes Tour raised eyebrows, especially considering she was a newly single lady who seemed to be hopping into a new relationship with a former politician. Just check out this neon green ensemble she wore in November 2025 during a performance in Bologna, Italy.
The stunning singer rocked a bedazzled bodysuit with matching thigh-high boots. Upon closer inspection, the look was meant to resemble an alien face and was designed in a "lizard skin-like fabric," according to Page Six.
That month, a source told People that Perry and her new beau, Justin Trudeau, were getting serious and even planning to spend the holidays together. The insider revealed that the A-lister was "looking forward" to finishing her world tour after having "a lot of fun" with Trudeau, and called the unconventional couple's relationship "exactly what she needs right now."
At the 2026 Met Gala, Katy Perry seemed to tease a bridal vibe
Nearly a year after her engagement to Orlando Bloom ended, Katy Perry served up some unexpected bridal vibes at the 2026 Met Gala in May. The funky fashionista arrived in a white Stella McCartney gown that looked ready to head down the altar — perhaps a nod to not making it there with Bloom?
In perfect Perry fashion, the superstar's white gown came with bizarre accessories that turned the look into a futuristic getup — a mirrored face shield and gloves that had spaces for six fingers.
This odd ensemble had a deeper meaning for the star that eagle-eyed Perry fans quickly caught. The six-fingered gloves were a reference to AI-generated fake images of her attending the event in the past, according to People. The prior two years, the singer wasn't in attendance at the glitzy event, but tricksters created images that made people — even her own mother at one point — believe she had attended.
Orlando Bloom couldn't even watch the World Cup without seeing Katy Perry looking fab
Katy Perry performed before the FIFA World Cup match between the United States and Paraguay in June 2026, and turned heads in this shimmery silver number from Stella McCartney. The eye-catching design featured a peplum detail at the waist and a shiny fringed skirt with a cutout up to the top of her thigh.
There was a special someone in the stands that day for Perry — her beau Justin Trudeau. The former Canadian prime minister even caught heat for attending the United States game instead of his native Canada's, to which he replied on X, "Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I'm rooting for to take the Cup."
Katy Perry made it red carpet official with Justin Trudeau while wearing bridal white
Katy Perry made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, almost a year after her split with Bloom. The couple turned up at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2026 for the premiere of Perry's new concert film, "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris." For the big occasion, the singer once again opted for bridal white — this time in vintage Lanvin.
The dress, which hailed from 1987 according to People, included a halter-style neckline and 3D pom embellishments at the neckline and waist. For his part, Trudeau kept things classic in a black suit and white dress shirt.
That night, Trudeau told "Entertainment Tonight" he had a very sweet reason to be excited to watch the film. The politician explained, "I saw the show three times, but I wasn't really paying attention to anything but Katy, so I'm looking forward to seeing the show now for the first time."