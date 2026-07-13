6 Celebs Who Have A Signature Look That's Instantly Recognizable

There are some celebs who, asked to close your eyes and think of them, you'd have no trouble imagining them in a particular lewk. That goes for old Hollywood icons (we know you're thinking of Audrey Hepburn in a boatneck top and cinched waist rn), and more contemporary stars like Mariah Carey alike. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, personal stylist at MiKADO Personal Styling, Jordan Stolch, expanded on what exactly it is that makes some stars' style so instantly recognizable (and JSYK, clothes are only part of the reason).

Of course, we had to kick things off with Anna Wintour, whose sunglasses and bob are famously synonymous with the Vogue icon. Granted, there have been some who have complained about Wintour not switching things up, but as Stolch told us, "Consistency is what makes someone memorable." That's not to say Stolch believes the secret to cultivating a specific "look" is always wearing the same thing, though. Au contraire, the stylist specifically added, "This doesn't mean that we stifle creativity or that the emphasis is on banal repetition." Rather, she explained, "It's about establishing a clear message and an intentional point of view that allows every new purchase, every outfit, and every styling decision to reinforce the same authentic story, even as that story naturally evolves."

In the case of someone like Wintour, Stolch noted that there is also the benefit of consistency building trust. "Whether we realize it or not, we're naturally drawn to people who are clear about who they are and who present an image we've come to expect. When someone's outside presentation consistently aligns with their inner self, it creates a sense of credibility and confidence that feels intentional rather than performative," she told us.