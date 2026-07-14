Celebs Who Got Divorced After Major Weight Loss Transformations
You've heard of famous faces showing off their revenge bodies following a divorce — remember when Adele dropped 100 pounds in two years? But what happens when stars lose a ton of weight and then decide it's time to leave their significant other? It's more common than you might think, especially with so many weight loss medications rising in popularity.
The Daily Mail coined the epidemic "the Ozempic divorce," with celebrities dropping dramatic amounts of weight and then leaving their partners. The outlet spoke to a marriage and family therapist and clinical sexologist, Dr. Anna Elton, who revealed it's not entirely uncommon for this to happen, sharing, "When someone loses a significant amount of weight, they frequently receive more attention from others, experience a boost in self-confidence, and may notice an increase in libido and desire. While these changes can be positive, they can also disrupt an established relationship dynamic."
The most recent example of this is singer Jelly Roll, who at his heaviest weighed 540 pounds. Jelly Roll's dramatic weight loss transformation saw him shed nearly half his body weight. But Jelly Roll isn't the first famous face to slim down and become single. We're rounding up the big names who got divorced after major weight loss transformations.
Amy Schumer's major slim down ended in a split from Chris Fischer
Comedian Amy Schumer was open and honest about her recent major weight loss. In December 2025, in a since-deleted Instagram reel, Schumer revealed she had lost 50 pounds (via People). "I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared," Schumer noted in the post, referring to her battle with Cushing syndrome. She also shared that she uses Mounjaro, a popular weight loss drug, adding, "sorry to anyone that lets down."
That same month, Schumer took to Instagram to reveal even more personal news — she was splitting from her husband, Chris Fischer. She wrote on social media, "Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time" (via People). She would go on to file for divorce a month later. A source told the outlet there was "nothing ugly" going on between the two, explaining, "It's a cohesive split. They've just been finalizing a few things."
Sherri Shepherd famously announced she 'lost 12 pounds and a husband' in 2016
The untold truth of Sherri Shepherd shows she was a pioneer in the shedding weight and losing a significant other cycle — way back in 2015. The star was married to TV writer Lamar Sally for three years before slimming down and subsequently calling it quits. She later stopped by "The Wendy Williams Show," and as the inquisitive host asked about her new appearance and if she had recently had a breast reduction, Shepherd responded, "No, I lost 12 pounds and a husband" (via E! News).
It turned out the weight loss wasn't the most noteworthy thing about the split. Following Shepherd and Sally's divorce, a very unique custody battle ensued. The couple had conceived a child via an egg donor and Sally's sperm, which was being carried by a surrogate at the time of their split. Sally later told Page Six that she "blindsided" him when the surrogate was 20 weeks pregnant, telling him, "I can't be the wife and mother you need. You can take the kid and go to LA." A custody battle later ensued, in which Shepherd was legally designated the child's mother and required to pay child support until he turns 18.
Sources say Jason Biggs' massive weight loss played a role in the demise of his marriage
Fans were surprised when Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen's marriage ended in 2026 after an impressive 18-year run. The news came just a year after Biggs showed off a slimmer form, later telling Page Six it was inspired by some health issues. The actor revealed he had lost 35 pounds after having some issues with his cholesterol, sharing that he had to change his diet and adopt a strict fitness regimen, calling the experience "a journey."
Following their divorce, a source told the Daily Mail that the weight loss may have played a role in the demise of the marriage. "Jason definitely has changed since his weight loss transformation. He lost a lot of weight and it definitely helped boost his ego ... he's proud of the results like anyone who lost 40 pounds or more would be," the source explained. Despite the major change leading to their split, a source told People that things were still amicable, explaining, "They are very much connected. I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms."
'90 Day Fiancé' star Jorge Nava lost over 100 pounds before ending his marriage
Viewers watched the relationship between Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko blossom on season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé." The long-distance couple tied the knot, but two years into their marriage, Nava was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for marijuana possession. While in prison, the reality star embarked on a serious health journey that saw him slim down to an almost unrecognizable size.
He told "Entertainment Tonight" that he entered prison weighing 318 pounds and was down to 185 when he was released, and that his time behind bars aided his personal growth. "It was able to change me to a better person," Nava shared. While he was working on his health, he made another massive change — he and Arkhipchenko decided to end their marriage. In March 2020, Nava told TMZ that Arkhipchenko had abandoned him since he went to prison and that he had suspicions she had already moved on with another man. While their relationship ended, you might want to see the "90 Day Fiancé" matches that actually worked.
Jelly Roll lost hundreds of pounds prior to his split from Bunnie XO
When fans first met rapper Jelly Roll (whose life story is tragic), he weighed over 500 pounds. So it shocked them when Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, appeared on the cover of Men's Health in January 2026, showing off an impressive 275-pound weight loss. Just a few months after being open about his weight loss journey with the outlet, TMZ broke the news that he and his wife, Bunnie XO, were divorcing.
The couple first met in 2015 — years before Jelly Roll found success in the music industry — and split a few months before they would have celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. A source told People that the weight loss may have played a part in their split, revealing that the rapper had "changed a lot," noting, "He's very focused on his future, his health and being around for a long time. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like."