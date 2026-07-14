Celebs Who Got Divorced After Major Weight Loss Transformations

You've heard of famous faces showing off their revenge bodies following a divorce — remember when Adele dropped 100 pounds in two years? But what happens when stars lose a ton of weight and then decide it's time to leave their significant other? It's more common than you might think, especially with so many weight loss medications rising in popularity.

The Daily Mail coined the epidemic "the Ozempic divorce," with celebrities dropping dramatic amounts of weight and then leaving their partners. The outlet spoke to a marriage and family therapist and clinical sexologist, Dr. Anna Elton, who revealed it's not entirely uncommon for this to happen, sharing, "When someone loses a significant amount of weight, they frequently receive more attention from others, experience a boost in self-confidence, and may notice an increase in libido and desire. While these changes can be positive, they can also disrupt an established relationship dynamic."

The most recent example of this is singer Jelly Roll, who at his heaviest weighed 540 pounds. Jelly Roll's dramatic weight loss transformation saw him shed nearly half his body weight. But Jelly Roll isn't the first famous face to slim down and become single. We're rounding up the big names who got divorced after major weight loss transformations.