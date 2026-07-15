What Hollywood's Hottest Actors From The 1970s Look Like Today

The idea of what's hip, stylish, and attractive to the pop-culture-consuming masses can change dramatically with each passing year. During the 1970s — long before social media influencers rose to prominence and won over fans with their curated images and sharply-produced content — grittier, mature celebrities were making waves.

Actors like Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro were brash and brooding on the big screen, playing flawed characters like R.P. McMurphy and Travis Bickle. Farrah Fawcett was making fans swoon as a modern-day pin-up girl, and Robert Redford was effortlessly charming moviegoers as Hollywood's golden boy. However, a half-century has passed since the era of "Rocky," Led Zeppelin, and the Watergate scandal, and the stars whose names graced theater marquees at the time have aged and changed dramatically in the interim.

Here's a rundown of what some of Hollywood's hottest actors from the 1970s look like now in the age of TikTok.