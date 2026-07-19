The Most Unexpected Celebs To Pop Up On HGTV Shows

The stars of HGTV have made cameos on one another's shows from time to time and competed in the likes of "Rock the Block," but every now and then, someone outside the ecosystem comes in, and Hollywood aficionados and home decor enthusiasts alike get their fix. From Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt to a very famous family with two members making appearances, let's take a look at some of the more surprising celebrity features over the years.

Of course, celebrities aren't a complete novelty on HGTV. Obviously, there's a whole show dedicated to them being able to surprise loved ones with new homes in the form of "Celebrity IOU." Nevertheless, one star whose appearance on the show had us doing a double take was the aforementioned Paltrow. The Goop founder was featured back in 2021, with a goal to overhaul her longtime assistant's home. The wellness queen even surprised the "Property Brothers," Drew and Jonathan Scott, by helping them demolish the kitchen. "I think he would be impressed," she quipped of how her assistant might react to her taking such a hands-on approach with the HGTV stars.

Unfortunately for those who hoped Paltrow might give a full debrief of the behind-the-scenes of the show, she didn't. In fact, the night the show aired, both she and her assistant joked on their Instagram Stories that it was on after their bedtimes and that they didn't know how to see it. And, for viewers who were confused about certain details (both Redditors and Instagram users have been concerned about Kevin Keating's sleeping quarters, which weren't shown on the show), Paltrow hasn't responded to those, either. Well, at least we have video evidence of the star angle grinding a staircase railing!