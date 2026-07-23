Amanda Batula Has Had Quite The Transformation Since Summer House

When we first met Amanda Batula during Season 1 of "Summer House," filmed in 2016, she was in a situationship with Kyle Cooke — years before that word even went mainstream. Fortunately for Batula, she managed to turn her messy romance with Cooke into something serious, and by Season 2, she had been elevated to a full-time cast member as his full-fledged girlfriend. We watched the couple get engaged and married on the Bravo series, and then had a front-row seat as their relationship unraveled over the last few years.

The Bravo star attended the University of Connecticut and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design. Onscreen, we watched her go from a graphic designer to taking on a major role in boyfriend Cooke's company, eventually becoming the head of Creative and Branding for Loverboy. By the end of her time on the series in Season 10, which famously followed her divorce announcement and subsequent scandalous new relationship with co-star West Wilson, she was no longer working full time for the company.

After nearly 10 years in the public eye, it wasn't just Batula's work life that looked very different — the star's appearance also changed a lot over a decade. We're taking a look at the star's massive transformation since debuting on reality television.