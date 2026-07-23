Amanda Batula Has Had Quite The Transformation Since Summer House
When we first met Amanda Batula during Season 1 of "Summer House," filmed in 2016, she was in a situationship with Kyle Cooke — years before that word even went mainstream. Fortunately for Batula, she managed to turn her messy romance with Cooke into something serious, and by Season 2, she had been elevated to a full-time cast member as his full-fledged girlfriend. We watched the couple get engaged and married on the Bravo series, and then had a front-row seat as their relationship unraveled over the last few years.
The Bravo star attended the University of Connecticut and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design. Onscreen, we watched her go from a graphic designer to taking on a major role in boyfriend Cooke's company, eventually becoming the head of Creative and Branding for Loverboy. By the end of her time on the series in Season 10, which famously followed her divorce announcement and subsequent scandalous new relationship with co-star West Wilson, she was no longer working full time for the company.
After nearly 10 years in the public eye, it wasn't just Batula's work life that looked very different — the star's appearance also changed a lot over a decade. We're taking a look at the star's massive transformation since debuting on reality television.
We first met a baby-faced Amanda Batula with glasses and a nose ring
Is "Summer House" real or fake? Well, it depends on who you ask. The Bravo series premiered in January 2017 and chronicled a group of friends summering in the Hamptons. It was subtly spun off the wildly popular "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" spinoff, "Vanderpump Rules." That first season introduced a 24-year-old Amanda Batula as star Kyle Cooke's love interest, but their relationship was anything but smooth sailing. Viewers watched Cooke break up with her and string her along, only to eventually invite her out for the last weekend of the summer as their relationship finally got more serious.
This younger Batula we first met looks quite different from the star we know today. The baby-faced beauty sported much lighter hair and a hoop nose ring, and often rocked glasses on camera. She also wore very simple clothes — a lot of straightforward solid items and baggy silhouettes — something no one would accuse the star of these days.
During Amanda Batula's first season as a main cast member, she was finding her red carpet footing
After becoming Kyle Cooke's girlfriend by the end of Season 1, Amanda Batula got bumped up to a main cast member for Season 2. That season kicked off with Batula proclaiming it was Cooke's "first summer not single in the Hamptons," but their budding romance still had its fair share of drama. The two struggled throughout the summer, with issues arising about Cooke's drinking and inability to prioritize Batula.
The newly minted Bravo star's style slightly changed as she took center stage. Her hair remained a lighter blonde than she wears it today, but her fashion got slightly edgier and included more pops of color. When it came time to attend red carpets, you could tell the blonde was still finding her footing. That September, after Season 2 aired, she attended an event hosted by OK Magazine in a super simple black midi-length dress with a sheer overlay, which she oddly paired with light brown accessories. When it came to her beauty look that night, Batula remained understated with a center-parted ponytail.
Amanda Batula debuted a more mature and stylish look for Season 3
By the time Season 3 of "Summer House" debuted in 2019, Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke (see the inside scoop) were already engaged. The show was recorded the previous summer, which was quite the rollercoaster for the couple. What kicked off with cheating rumors, distrust, and more concerns about Cooke's drinking ended with a magical engagement on a boat. Batula looked more mature coming into the summer, less baby-faced and often rocking sleek, straight blonde hair. Her nose ring was still a permanent fixture, and her confessional appearances featured bolder looks, like this blue and white gingham blouse with a plunging neckline.
The star seemed to be more savvy with style on the red carpet, too. She once again attended OK! Magazine's annual fall event alongside her co-stars, but this time, she rocked a chicer gray ensemble comprised of a minidress and matching knee-high boots.
With Paige DeSorbo joining the cast, Amanda Batula's fashion took a trendier turn
During Season 3 of "Summer House," fashionista Paige DeSorbo joined the cast and kicked off a fast friendship with Amanda Batula. Batula, who previously hadn't had a strong female friend on the cast, hit it off quickly with DeSorbo, and their close bond resulted in a surprising change in Kyle Cooke's fiancée. Since DeSorbo was known as a fashion blogger, her passion for stylish and trendy looks seemed to rub off on Batula.
Just take this event the star attended in New York City in April 2019, where Batula opted for a polished blazer paired with a cropped black top. The beauty finished off the look with a pair of jeans and strappy black sandals, but added brown accessories with her belt and bag. This color mixing seemed to be inspired by DeSorbo, who rocked an all-black set with a black bag but finished off her getup with tan heels.
Amanda Batula opted to go into 2020 with a more glamorous aesthetic
By December 2019, Season 4 had already wrapped but wouldn't air for another month. Now that Amanda Batula had turned a new fashion leaf inspired by her co-star Paige DeSorbo, she decided to end the year in style. Batula attended a New Year's Eve event in New York City alongside cast mates Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and Danielle Olivera, and showed off her sparkly side. The Bravo beauty rocked a cropped shimmering long-sleeved silver top with a pair of high-waisted leather trousers and pointy-toe boots.
Batula and Cooke's first summer of being engaged would later play out on television, showing some of the same issues the couple had endured during previous summers. Cooke's drinking was still an issue for Batula, who still struggled to trust him. Despite some rocky nights — and Cooke telling Batula that he would prefer to be single at one point — the couple seemed to be full steam ahead for a September 2020 wedding.
Amanda Batula's style got sleeker during the show's 2020 quarantine season
Season 5 of "Summer House" is affectionately referred to as the "quarantine season" as it was filmed in the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. It could easily be the wildest "Summer House" season of hookups and heartbreaks. Despite it being a hard time, it seemed Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's relationship was thriving. Batula had quit her full-time job the previous summer and started designing merchandise for Cooke's company, Loverboy, which was experiencing booming sales and a lot of success.
While their professional lives were going well, the couple were disappointed that they had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic. Their "Summer House" roommates decided to throw them an intimate little practice ceremony instead, which showed off Batula's transition to a sleeker, cooler style. For the occasion, the beauty sported this chic ivory slip dress and rocked her hair in what would become a signature center part and a low ponytail.
Amanda Batula settled into her chic and unique style in 2021
When Season 6 debuted, we saw a much more recognizable Amanda Batula. The beauty really honed in on her ideal hairstyle — a sleek, straight look with a chic center part. She also turned the page when it came to makeup, opting for a glowy, gorgeous, less-is-more mentality. The beauty also seemed to have settled into her unique fashion sense, striking a perfect balance between covered-up, oversized looks, like the white blouse she's wearing here, and crop tops and low necklines.
That season kept viewers guessing whether Batula and Kyle Cooke would make it down the aisle, as they were still battling over his drinking and getting a prenup. Ultimately, viewers got a peek into their September 2021 nuptials, which took place in the backyard of Batula's family home.
Crop tops and center parts were a mainstay in Amanda Batula's style after 2021
Newlywed Amanda Batula attended an event in New York City just one month after her nuptials, rocking a look that really summed up her style transformation of late. The beauty sported a center part and low ponytail at the event — her new go-to hairstyle — and a long-sleeved crop top with an asymmetrical hemline and sharp structured shoulders. Naturally, the only bottoms that were cool enough for that top were her other new favorite, high-waisted leather trousers. Batula completed this chic ensemble with a pair of strappy black sandals.
When it came to the newlywed reality star, Batula also started sporting another now-signature beauty look of wild eyebrows. She posted a selfie on Instagram that December with her new husband, Kyle Cooke, that showed off her more subdued and glowy makeup look. Here's what Cooke does for a living.
Amanda Batula's beauty transformation peaked during Season 7 of 'Summer House'
Season 7 of "Summer House" was filmed in 2022, marking Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's first summer as a married couple in the Hamptons. It also marked the first season when Batula really settled into her own unique style with a center part, straight hair, and more low-key makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. Wild brows and her signature nose ring remained throughout the season, which also featured the star rocking more unique outfits and showing off her super thin physique.
That season highlighted Batula and Cooke's hesitation to have children, and Batula's openness about her fertility journey. Host Andy Cohen also proudly noted that the duo didn't "get into a single argument" the entire summer during that season's reunion (via Bravo). Batula cited not planning a wedding and better communication as the magic behind the married couple's peaceful summer together.
A style star is born! Amanda Batula looked every bit the reality diva at BravoCon
At the second BravoCon, which took place in Las Vegas, Amanda Batula really showed off her star power. Now with six seasons as a bona fide reality star under her belt, the beauty attended the network's big fan event in this stunning hot pink frock with a daring cutout at the hip. A matching pink purse and lip shade cemented this look as a standout — as did her sleek updo with a perfectly coiffed strand of hair intentionally left out.
It wouldn't be a BravoCon without getting into some drama, and Batula marked her second time at the convention with an awkward encounter with "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant, where Bryant spotted the "Summer House" beauty walking in a bathroom barefoot. Bryant later blasted Batula on an episode of her podcast, "Reasonably Shady," though she didn't name her outright. That would later be done by Bryant's podcast co-host and "Potomac" co-star, Robyn Dixon, who announced the barefoot bathroom goer was Batula on a later episode of "Watch What Happens Live." You may want to see who fans think is the best "Summer House" cast member.
Amanda Batula's fashion got edgier after meeting West Wilson
Back to BravoCon! Amanda Batula returned to her network's big fan event the following year — just a few months after filming wrapped for "Summer House" Season 8. It was that season, filmed during the summer of 2023, when Batula would meet future love interest West Wilson, though she was still married to her husband, Kyle Cooke, at the time.
This friendship with Wilson isn't just a notable moment in Batula's romance history; it also marks a change in her style. Though her fashion has always had an edge, following 2023, it takes on an even grungier vibe — think trucker hats and baggy trousers — which she showed off during this 2023 BravoCon appearance. This look exemplifies the dichotomy she continued to straddle between baggy tomboy (those camo wide-legged pants!) and flirty and feminine (a buttoned-up white vest sans shirt that showed off a tiny black lacy bra underneath). Her signature updo and warm makeup tones kept this look quintessentially Amanda.
By 2024, Amanda Batula had committed to the cool girl glam
In 2024, Season 8 of "Summer House" debuted. When it came to her beauty looks, Amanda Batula stayed true to her new aesthetic, sticking with updos, wild brows, and warm-toned makeup, as shown perfectly by this April selfie. There was even a smattering of freckles on full display, and she continued to rock her signature nose hoop.
As this season of the show aired, viewers were privy to even more cracks in Batula's marriage with Kyle Cooke. Batula announces to the ladies in the house that she may be in her "no patience era," citing a negative pregnancy test that woke her up to how much the pair's future plans differed. While the graphic designer was hoping to move out of the city and into the suburbs, Cooke is concerned about their differences when it comes to working for Loverboy.
Fans witnessed the reality stars sitting down at couples therapy, and seemingly committing to working through all their issues. At that season's reunion (via Bravo), Cooke sung Batula's praises, calling her "the most genuine, down-to-earth person I've ever met." The Loverboy CEO went even further, telling host Andy Cohen, "There's not a bad bone in her body. She really does make me a better person."
Season 9 of 'Summer House' saw a return of the glasses and simple style
We're not sure if she did it on purpose, but during the confessionals for Season 9 of "Summer House," Amanda Batula returned to her Season 1 roots. The beauty filmed while rocking a simple white T-shirt, beaded necklaces, and a pair of large glasses, taking a page out of 2016 Batula's playbook. This casual getup was paired with a newer favorite — the middle part hairstyle — though her perfectly coiffed locks were a much darker shade this season. As the show aired the following winter, Batula seemed committed to the center part and glasses combo, sharing a selfie on Instagram that February.
Despite still not being on the same page about their future over the summer — with Batula taking a waiting approach to starting their family and Kyle Cooke surprisingly seeming ready for kids, unlike previous seasons — the couple seemed to avoid the major blowouts they were famous for in the past and had a relatively peaceful season.
Before shooting Season 10, Amanda Batula committed to a funkier fashion sense
A few weeks before filming the now-infamous Season 10 of "Summer House" in 2025, Amanda Batula left a taping of "Watch What Happens Live" rocking a look that summed up her quirky fashion of today. The gorgeous reality star donned a green and white pinstripe blouse with baggy white trousers, topping the ensemble with a brown leather jacket. Thick gold hoops added some glamour, with tan sandals finishing the funky combo. Her hair was still styled in a half-up, half-down look she rocked on the broadcast, where she wore a simple black sleeveless frock with oversized button details.
A few months later, after filming a very rocky season in the Hamptons, rumors swirled that Batula and Kyle Cooke's relationship was in danger. While on a BravoCon panel (via Bravo) that fall, Batula made a pointed comment that she had spent 10 years on the show as "Kyle's ex-girlfriend, then Kyle's girlfriend, then Kyle's fiance, then Kyle's wife," she was now "sitting next to Mr. Batula, also known as Amanda Batula's husband."
Amanda Batula's butter yellow look at the Season 10 reunion will go down in Bravo fashion history
From someone's situationship to wife to divorcee, Amanda Batula's massive relationship transformation was complete by the time the Season 10 reunion taped. At that point, Batula and Kyle Cooke had confirmed the much-speculated end of their marriage in January 2026. Despite announcing their separation only two months earlier, by March, Batula was making another very public joint statement via Instagram story — this time that she was in a relationship with co-star West Wilson (via Cosmopolitan).
At the highly anticipated reunion, her fashion also seemed to close a loop. Batula arrived in this edgy, yet subdued butter yellow design, comprising four pieces — a corset, sheer cape, semi-sheer skirt, and matching undergarments by Seline Meisler. When it came time for beauty, Batula opted for natural-looking makeup and a now-infamous funky bun hairstyle that drew the ire of the internet. The reality star's hairstylist, Olivia Halpin, shared photos of the style on Instagram and captioned it "the bun you love to hate," though Batula must have really liked the look. She would later wear it again while accompanying West and his family to a wedding in Italy, as caught by eagle-eyed Bravo fans on Instagram.