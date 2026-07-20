The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come and gone, and unsurprisingly, a ton of stars showed face at the tournament's final in New Jersey. Some of those celebs chose cute lewks for the occasion (Dua Lipa, we're looking at you), others played it safe, and others still ... well, they're the ones on this list.
We'll kick off (geddit?) with Rob Gronkowski. Fair enough, it was a sporting event, and Gronkowski is an NFL alum, so the fact that he showed up in a sporty look wouldn't necessarily be a big deal in itself. However, the fact remains that he wasn't playing anything, and those shorts just felt a tad too sporty for a spectator and read more "I-am-going-to-practice" than actual athleisure.
Bonus criticism: in some pics, we almost did a double-take because it felt so Emmett Cullen-coded. Y'know, from the infamous "Twilight" baseball scene. Then again, maybe Gronkowski is a major fan of the vampire trilogy, in which case that might just have been what he was going for.
Camille Kostek's look felt messy up close
Next up, Rob Gronkowski's longtime love, girlfriend Camille Kostek. She sported a vintage-inspired soccer jersey under a corset, with some tapered baggy jeans and black flip-flops ... and TBH, from a distance, we weren't opposed. After all, Kostek could don a paper bag and look great, and we'll give her props for keeping things interesting (even if it is guaranteed to date once everyone comes to their senses re: flip-flops).
All that said, in pics the "Free Guy" star shared to her Instagram Stories, the different shades of the corset and jersey, plus the completely different fabric textures, felt more messy than cool.
Joe Burrow's look was a lot
Perhaps, when Joe Burrow picked his floral bucket hat, he was signaling to the world that he should be given his flowers for making the transformation from athlete to fashionista and eschewing a stereotypically sporty look for the final. However, this one was just too Y2K boy band-esque to be a real lewk, and even the colorful zigzags on his Loewe sweater vest weren't enough to distract from the odd-fitting pants and platform sneakers.
Julia Garner's outfit felt completely out of place for the setting
Okay, we'll admit that Julia Garner's outfit was cute. However, from the black and white palette to the leather jacket and the artful curl dipping onto her forehead, it also felt a little like a Danny Zuko tribute, or an interpretation of what his and Sandra Dee's daughter may have looked like.
Again, for a different event, cute. But for the World Cup final? It almost seemed as though the "Ozark" star had other plans (like a "Grease" costume party) but got a ticket last minute and decided to watch the soccer instead.
Ilia Malinin's shoes ruined an otherwise stellar look
On to a star whose look was on theme, we give you Ilia Malinin. Props for the World Cup shirt, and TBH, we didn't even hate the cargo cutoffs. In fact, when it comes to an updated Y2K vibe, the figure skater's look should be used as a reference pic for other stars going forward. However, it all fell apart with the shoes. Sure, they were Nike x Supreme, but the specific shade of light brown was too close to his skin tone, and at first glance we weren't sure if he'd decided to skip shoes altogether.
Tom Cruise looked way too casual
Tom Cruise had a very impressive role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering a moving speech ahead of the final. The only problem is, his black polo shirt and jeans ensemble ended up looking far too casual (and the fact that he held his sunglasses the whole time only added to the impression that he'd decided to do an impromptu speech rather than being an official part of the event).
Unfortunately for Cruise, sitting next to his always-dapper pal David Beckham post-speech made him look even more disheveled, and they even seemed to joke about something wardrobe-related, with Beckham playfully adjusting his tie.
Lindsey Vonn's outfit had us confused
Lindsey Vonn's outfit wasn't awful per se, but it was a little different from what we'd normally expect from the Olympic gold medalist, who's often attended sporting events in a lewk seemingly inspired by the sport itself. Of course, Vonn did have on a polo shirt, which could possibly pass as a very subtle nod to an old-school football jersey, but the floral Gucci silk pants seemed completely out of place at a FIFA World Cup final.
Of course, Vonn did address the color of her top in an Instagram post, writing, "Looks like red was a good color ... Vamos." Well, in the absence of an actual Spain kit, we guess that's fair enough. As for the pants, we'll chalk that up to them being Gucci.