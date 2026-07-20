The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come and gone, and unsurprisingly, a ton of stars showed face at the tournament's final in New Jersey. Some of those celebs chose cute lewks for the occasion (Dua Lipa, we're looking at you), others played it safe, and others still ... well, they're the ones on this list.

We'll kick off (geddit?) with Rob Gronkowski. Fair enough, it was a sporting event, and Gronkowski is an NFL alum, so the fact that he showed up in a sporty look wouldn't necessarily be a big deal in itself. However, the fact remains that he wasn't playing anything, and those shorts just felt a tad too sporty for a spectator and read more "I-am-going-to-practice" than actual athleisure.

Bonus criticism: in some pics, we almost did a double-take because it felt so Emmett Cullen-coded. Y'know, from the infamous "Twilight" baseball scene. Then again, maybe Gronkowski is a major fan of the vampire trilogy, in which case that might just have been what he was going for.