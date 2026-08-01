Then & Now: Where Are The Former And Current Cast Members Of Pawn Stars?
Everyone's favorite pawning family remains active in the spotlight. Whether they are posting on social media, hosting podcasts, or making public appearances, the leading men of "Pawn Stars" are still easy to follow. The hit History Channel show first debuted in 2009, finally going on a hiatus in 2025 after the cast's contracts expired almost two decades later. "Here's to 'Pawn Stars' 2.0," Rick Harrison said at the time (via TV Insider). He got his wish: The World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop reopened its doors to filming in 2026.
The most tragic details to come out about the cast of "Pawn Stars" include when one of its main stars, patriarch Richard Harrison (also affectionately called "The Old Man") passed away on June 25, 2018, at the age of 77. At the time, some fans were worried "Pawn Stars" would never be the same without him, but the show went on. Temporary cast members have also left the show in a smaller fashion, like Olivia Black, who became popular on the show despite only appearing in 13 episodes. The show's production company, Leftfield Pictures, fired Black after revealing photos of her came out. She was not fired from the pawn shop and was only barred from making on-camera appearances on the show, but she voluntarily quit the shop soon after. Black is now back to producing adult content again.
While it takes many talented cast and crew to create "Pawn Stars," the show has three main cast members who have been the stars since the show's inception: frontman Rick Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and Corey's friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell. If you haven't been following them or the show for a while, there is a lot to catch up on. Here are the dramatic transformations and changes in in their lives.
Rick Harrison is remarried and still hard at work
"Pawn Stars" frontman Rick Harrison is still keeping the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop up and running in Las Vegas and filming the show. In February 2025, he also launched the "Pawn After Dark" podcast with co-star Austin "Chumlee" Russell. On the podcast, the pair share never-before-told stories about running the shop, including their own personal collections and some of their wildest experiences. They have also hosted celebrity guests and fellow collectors ranging from Bret Michaels to Steve Aoki.
Rick got remarried on January 3, 2026, to Agripina "Angie" Polushkin, whom he first started dating in early 2024. Despite their staggering 18-year age gap, he was over the moon to marry Polushkin, who is now Rick's fifth wife. They had a private Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel followed by a large wedding ceremony in Cancún, Mexico. "It has been such an adventure already, and we are looking forward to all of it," the pair told People.
Rick's son and co-star Corey Harrison missed the wedding due to a motorcycle crash in Mexico just days before the wedding. In 2024, Rick also suffered a major loss when his other son, Adam Harrison, passed away due to a drug overdose at 39.
Chumlee underwent a weight loss transformation after legal trouble
Austin "Chumlee" Russell is doing well despite a series of controversies over the years. As one of the reality stars who have been arrested, he made headlines after running into trouble with the law in 2016. His home was searched during a sexual assault investigation, where law enforcement offers found unregistered guns and drugs. He managed to get clean and remain on good behavior, getting his charges lowered to misdemeanors.
In 2017, Chumlee opened his own candy shop called "Chumlee's Candy On The Blvd." in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is described as "a Las Vegas based candy store selling nostalgic, novelty, and bulk candy. A variety of sodas, along with unique keychains, coffee, and bobbleheads," on its Instagram profile. The store is still open and has a 4.2-star overall rating on Google. He is also still working with the show and the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, posting a July 2026 slideshow of celebrity visitors at the shop on his Instagram. He also attends conventions, specializing as a rare Pokémon collector under his account @chumleecollects that helps Pokémon collectors find high-value cards.
Chumlee has also undergone an impressive weight loss transformation, and his new look may surprise old fans who have not kept up with him. After struggling with mobility and health issues due to his weight, he decided to undergo bariatric surgery in February 2018 with the goal of being under 200 pounds. After the surgery, he had lost an impressive 160 pounds. He has worked hard to keep it off since the surgery, sharing a side-by-side photo of his transformation on his Facebook page in 2021. "You look great...I bet you feel better too," a user commented on the post.
Corey Harrison moved to Mexico and was in a motorcycle accident
Corey Harrison has doubts about his future on "Pawn Stars." "At this stage of the game, we're all playing a character on 'Pawn Stars,'" he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in February 2025. "I can't play another season of 41-year-old me pretending to be 23." He added, "At some point, you've got to prepare for the end. I'd be stupid not to be prepare. I look at it that way. I'm set up for the future. I've loved filming the show, being on the show, but the past few years have been rough. I'm ready to move on."
Not only did Corey move on from the hit History show, but he also moved countries. When his father, Rick Harrison, and co-star Austin "Chumlee" Russell launched the "Pawn After Dark" podcast after the show went on an indefinite hiatus in 2025, Corey wanted nothing to do with it. "They told me what they are doing and I said, 'All right, cool. I'll pack it up. I'm moving to Mexico. My dad will work 'til the day he collapses," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "That's just not me." He moved to Tulum, Mexico, after the show wrapped in late 2024. "I never thought I'd be hanging out with cops and politicians in Mexico. I figured my life would always go a different way," he said.
He then launched "The Corey Harrison Show" podcast in October 2025, with the tagline "YouTube thinks Corey is dead or in jail. Nah. He's thriving in Tulum." In January 2026, Corey was involved in the previously mentioned motorcycle crash in Tulum. He nearly lost his life and spent roughly a month in the hospital. He then launched a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses — which his father claimed that he had already paid for in a tension-filled statement.