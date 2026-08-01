Then & Now: Where Are The Former And Current Cast Members Of Pawn Stars?

Everyone's favorite pawning family remains active in the spotlight. Whether they are posting on social media, hosting podcasts, or making public appearances, the leading men of "Pawn Stars" are still easy to follow. The hit History Channel show first debuted in 2009, finally going on a hiatus in 2025 after the cast's contracts expired almost two decades later. "Here's to 'Pawn Stars' 2.0," Rick Harrison said at the time (via TV Insider). He got his wish: The World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop reopened its doors to filming in 2026.

The most tragic details to come out about the cast of "Pawn Stars" include when one of its main stars, patriarch Richard Harrison (also affectionately called "The Old Man") passed away on June 25, 2018, at the age of 77. At the time, some fans were worried "Pawn Stars" would never be the same without him, but the show went on. Temporary cast members have also left the show in a smaller fashion, like Olivia Black, who became popular on the show despite only appearing in 13 episodes. The show's production company, Leftfield Pictures, fired Black after revealing photos of her came out. She was not fired from the pawn shop and was only barred from making on-camera appearances on the show, but she voluntarily quit the shop soon after. Black is now back to producing adult content again.

While it takes many talented cast and crew to create "Pawn Stars," the show has three main cast members who have been the stars since the show's inception: frontman Rick Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and Corey's friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell. If you haven't been following them or the show for a while, there is a lot to catch up on. Here are the dramatic transformations and changes in in their lives.