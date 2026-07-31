Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Teases New Influencer Career: 'It's Time To Reflect On Me'

Much of Lynne Spears' life has revolved around her children (particularly her very famous daughters), but it seems she's gearing up to share more about herself personally. In a video shared to Instagram, Lynne soft-launched her influencer career — and it certainly seems her followers are here for it.

Lynne's July 30 Instagram post started off by acknowledging that, for the majority of her life, she'd dedicated her time to her family, and she was happy to have done so. "I have loved every bit of my life," she said, though she acknowledged that it hadn't always been picture-perfect. "I know we've had ups and downs," the Spears matriarch said. Even so, she added, "Now it's time for me to reflect on me, and I'm gonna share with you a few of the things that I love most."

While Lynne didn't expressly say she planned on becoming an influencer, she told her followers that, going forward, she planned to share more about herself and her passions, like her faith, household and gardening projects, kitchen activity, and exercise routine. "I love my life right now, and I'm very happy to be where I am, and I'd like to share a few of these things with you along the way," she reiterated. Cue a ton of support from those already following her. Author Sheryl Berk gushed, "So proud of you Lynne and excited for this next chapter of your life." Another follower commented, "Love you, and I love your projects ... this is the best!!! So exciting." Lynne also earned likes from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars (and sisters who know what it's like having family in the spotlight, for better or worse), Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.